Transport
Vaccinated riders get 20% off on Transport Co interprovince buses
For those who have been fully vaccinated, Thailand’s state-run long-distance bus operator is offering a 20% discount on all fares until the end of November. The Transport Co operate the public buses that travel between provinces across the country, and they are offering the deal the boost ridership as tourism grows.
The move is also hoped to counteract the losses felt in a squeeze with rising fuel costs and decreased passengers during the frequent lockdowns and travel restrictions that have plagued the country throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Transport is attempting to give discounts to passengers who are also affected by the pandemic’s economic devastation, according to the managing director of Transport Co.
Just in the last few days since the country’s reopening, the inter-provincial buses has seen a rise from as low as 16,000 riders a day up to 20,000 per day, with ridership expected to continue to increase especially in light of upcoming holidays and the New Year’s celebration.
The Transport Co has taken many different approaches to try to offer people cheaper ways to travel while putting more passengers in seats on their buses. The company is participating in the “Khon La Khrueng” programme that has the government co-paying for tickets, though there are limitations in getting the tickets. The purchase and payment must be made at ticket counters directly so it can’t be used for advanced bookings and also doesn’t allow for any cancellations or refunds.
They have launched a mobile app to make bookings and payments easier as well as being more Covid-19 friendly than the physical contact of a ticket counter. They plan to add special discounts to the app including those for delivery services which they have been working on improving to be a viable option for same-day deliveries all over Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
