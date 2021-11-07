Connect with us

Smart city programme to use digital technology to improve lives

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Smart City programme. (via NNT)
image
image

In an effort to increase the standard of living for people through digital technology, 15 areas have been earmarked for the government to implement the development of smart cities. A meeting was held of the National Smart City Steering subcommittee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.

Meeting saw attendance from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Smart City Thailand Office, and Digital Economy Promotion Agency, among other related representatives and agencies. In that meeting, the group certified 15 locations to be implementation areas for smart cities.

The logo for smart cities was designated for each of these 15 areas that will receive support from the Thailand Board of Investment including promotion and financial aid. In addition to those 15 cities, 50 more smart cities across Thailand will be designated as promotion areas.

The idea of using digital technology in smart cities to improve people’s quality of life is part of the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan, mentioned as a component of the 5 points PM Prayut Chan-o-cha pushed for Thailand to focus on. Prawit asked everyone at the meeting to cooperate in developing the smart cities and the meeting further discussed work plans related to smart cities and aimed at local administrations, relevant agencies, and city budgets.

Some of the cities across Thailand that are among the 15 that were tapped to be implementation areas and receive the smart city logo:

  • Khon Kaen
  • Nakhon Sawan
  • Phadung Krung Kasem Canal smart city development project
  • Phuket
  • Sam Yan
  • Yala

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Recent comments:
image
SirPixAlot
2021-11-07 15:47
"Smart-City" by George Orwell
image
King Cotton
2021-11-07 15:56
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: A meeting was held of the National Smart City Steering subcommittee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan. Stand back everyone . . . there'll be one hell of a back-wash after this empty vessel…
image
Bluesofa
2021-11-07 16:01
This article is spot on with the waffle. Why are there are absolutely no details whatsoever about how it will improve lives? Have the wafflers-in-charge not figured that out yet, or are they waiting for someone with some common sense…
image
Dedinbed
2021-11-07 16:16
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: National Smart City Steering subcommittee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan. time will tell with the minister for timepieces in charge whether it turns out to be another wind up .. if he don't…
image
Jason
2021-11-07 17:40
Big announcement....but as always ...time will tell....
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending