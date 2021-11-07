Smart city programme to use digital technology to improve lives

In an effort to increase the standard of living for people through digital technology, 15 areas have been earmarked for the government to implement the development of smart cities. A meeting was held of the National Smart City Steering subcommittee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.

Meeting saw attendance from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Smart City Thailand Office, and Digital Economy Promotion Agency, among other related representatives and agencies. In that meeting, the group certified 15 locations to be implementation areas for smart cities.

The logo for smart cities was designated for each of these 15 areas that will receive support from the Thailand Board of Investment including promotion and financial aid. In addition to those 15 cities, 50 more smart cities across Thailand will be designated as promotion areas.

The idea of using digital technology in smart cities to improve people’s quality of life is part of the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan, mentioned as a component of the 5 points PM Prayut Chan-o-cha pushed for Thailand to focus on. Prawit asked everyone at the meeting to cooperate in developing the smart cities and the meeting further discussed work plans related to smart cities and aimed at local administrations, relevant agencies, and city budgets.

Some of the cities across Thailand that are among the 15 that were tapped to be implementation areas and receive the smart city logo:

Khon Kaen

Nakhon Sawan

Phadung Krung Kasem Canal smart city development project

Phuket

Sam Yan

Yala

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand