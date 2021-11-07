Wat Po and the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine win SHA+ certification

Wat Po and the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine now join the thousands of hotels and restaurants that can proudly display their SHA+ logos. The two famous Bangkok landmarks have been granted SHA+ certification that assures visitors that all Covid-19 health and safety regulations are being strictly followed.

The Deputy Governor for the domestic market at the Tourism Authority of Thailand and other Ministry of Public Health representatives gather to present the SHA+ certification logo at Phra Chetuphon Temple, in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok, better known as Wat Po. The certificate was presented to the abbot of the Buddhist temple which houses the world-famous giant Reclining Buddha statue.

Wat Po reopened to visitors, tourists, and international travellers and is now welcoming guests from 8 am to 4:30 pm each day.

Similarly, the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine has been officially certified and has been given the SHA+ logo to display that it is following Covid-19 safety restrictions. The monument, which can also be found in Phra Nakhon district of Bangkok, is a shrine that houses the traditional pillar that must be erected to declare a new city and was originally built by King Rama I in April of 1782 with the city horoscope housed inside.

The Bangkok City Pillar Shrine is now open to visitors, tourists, and international travellers from 6 am to 6:30 pm each day.

The SHA+ logo displayed at an attraction, restaurant, accommodation, or transportation signifies that the business or venue is following Covid-19 standards of hygiene and safety and that at least 70% of the staff there have been fully vaccinated. Over 20,000 businesses and sites have received the SHA+ certification all across Thailand.

The Deputy Governor at the TAT also said that they recently expanded the bandwidth for the online registration system after many users complained about problems applying for the certification. They say the process should now take no more than 3 days from when the applicant submits complete and accurate paperwork to win the application is approved and the SHA logo is awarded.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

