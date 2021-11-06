Connect with us

COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial Totals

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: November 6 Covid-19 Provincial Totals (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 8,467 new Covid-19 infections, up 317 since yesterday, and 69 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 11 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,931,166 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,288 recoveries, up 50 from yesterday. There are now 97,410 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 60 from yesterday, including 2,054 in the ICU and 447 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 880 were found in correctional facilities, 189 were identified by community testing, and 7,385 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,300 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

Yesterday surpassed 79 million total vaccines administered in Thailand, with 33.1 million people fully vaccinated and 43.38 million receiving their first dose only, while nearly 2.56 million people have received Covid-19 booster shots so far.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

As Thailand’s reopening gets underway, the country focuses on Covid-19 infections in tourist provinces. Phuket saw no new deaths and 62 new infections in the last 24 hours, with one new Sandbox infection and 2 new Test & Go cases, but none in other entry schemes. A total of 15,542 total infections and 123 deaths (included 55 in September and 44 in October) have been recorded in the provinces since the start of the third wave in April. Hospitalisations have dropped to 651 people, steadily declining.

Chon Buri has seen falling numbers as well, down for the 1,000 range last month to just 294 in the last 24 hours, though there were 3 new deaths, all between 65 and 92 years old. 1,227 people were released from medical care with 5,116 still remaining. 730 people total have died in the third wave of Covid-19 with 102,993 total infections. Some key tourist provincial totals over the past week:

31OCT Covid-19 in Tourist Provinces

With a surge in Covid-19 infections in the correctional facilities throughout Thailand, the prison system that is calculated separately from other infections is the most infected “province” in today’s update, surpassing Bangkok.

Nong Bua Lamphu was the only province without any new Covid-19 in today’s report, and of note, Mae Hong Son, the province with the least Covid-19 in Thailand with an average of 21 infections per day in the last 2 months, has seen a spike this week with 2 days in the 100 range. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

 

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 880 77,056
1 Bangkok 809 403,955
28 Chiang Mai 487 18,807
7 Songkhla 462 49,972
16 Nakhon Si Thammarat 449 32,051
10 Pattani 437 39,621
8 Yala 321 42,711
3 Chonburi 294 103,000
12 Narathiwat 218 37,624
2 Samut Prakan 197 123,810

 

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 809 403,955
2 Samut Prakan 197 123,810
4 Samut Sakhon 48 92,768
6 Nonthaburi 110 57,493
11 Pathum Thani 68 38,562
14 Nakhon Pathom 34 33,754
17 Saraburi 84 30,266
18 Ayutthaya 98 29,855
32 Lopburi 53 16,573
37 Nakhon Sawan 87 14,722
38 Suphan Buri 35 13,305
43 Ang Thong 11 10,672
44 Samut Songkhram 31 10,442
45 Nakhon Nayok 18 10,389
46 Phetchabun 35 10,096
52 Kamphaeng Phet 8 7,769
55 Phitsanulok 81 6,409
56 Sukhothai 18 5,849
60 Phichit 28 4,911
67 Uthai Thani 3 3,126
68 Sing Buri 15 2,988
72 Chai Nat 15 2,521
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
3 Chonburi 294 103,000
9 Rayong 148 42,110
15 Chachoengsao 87 33,004
20 Prachinburi 137 23,036
26 Chanthaburi 122 19,396
36 Sa Kaeo 95 14,762
53 Trat 54 7,728
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
28 Chiang Mai 487 18,807
62 Chiang Rai 47 4,488
63 Uttaradit 8 4,287
70 Lamphun 10 2,815
71 Lampang 25 2,732
73 Nan 2 2,465
75 Phayao 7 2,116
77 Phrae 8 1,831
78 Mae Hong Son 40 1,798
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
19 Nakhon Ratchasima 80 29,658
25 Khon Kaen 191 19,462
27 Ubon Ratchathani 71 19,268
29 Udon Thani 132 18,352
30 Buriram 73 16,912
31 Surin 31 16,884
33 Sisaket 21 16,270
40 Roi Et 14 12,659
42 Maha Sarakham 27 10,921
47 Chaiyaphum 21 10,015
50 Kalasin 31 9,161
54 Sakon Nakhon 18 7,706
57 Yasothon 2 5,330
61 Nakhon Phanom 3 4,885
64 Nong Bua Lamphu 0 4,242
65 Nong Khai 33 3,990
66 Loei 31 3,892
69 Amnat Charoen 4 2,935
74 Mukdahan 15 2,335
76 Bueng Kan 9 2,058
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
7 Songkhla 462 49,972
8 Yala 321 42,711
10 Pattani 437 39,621
12 Narathiwat 218 37,624
16 Nakhon Si Thammarat 449 32,051
24 Surat Thani 151 19,883
35 Phuket 62 15,185
39 Chumphon 66 12,986
41 Trang 185 12,419
48 Ranong 7 9,450
49 Phatthalung 116 9,250
51 Krabi 94 8,167
58 Satun 96 5,253
59 Phang Nga 90 5,103
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
13 Ratchaburi 170 37,670
21 Phetchaburi 84 22,538
22 Tak 123 21,929
23 Kanchanaburi 97 21,305
34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 82 16,031
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
5 Prisons 880 77,056

 

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Trending