Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial Totals
Today, the CCSA reported 8,467 new Covid-19 infections, up 317 since yesterday, and 69 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 11 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,931,166 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,288 recoveries, up 50 from yesterday. There are now 97,410 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 60 from yesterday, including 2,054 in the ICU and 447 on ventilators.
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 880 were found in correctional facilities, 189 were identified by community testing, and 7,385 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,300 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINATIONS
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
Yesterday surpassed 79 million total vaccines administered in Thailand, with 33.1 million people fully vaccinated and 43.38 million receiving their first dose only, while nearly 2.56 million people have received Covid-19 booster shots so far.
OTHER COVID-19 NEWS
- Paxlovid by Pfizer reduces Covid-19 hospitalisation, death by 89%
- Thailand now equipped to perform 120,000 RT-PCR tests daily
- Covid-19 subsiding in Philippines drops capital region to Alert Level 2
- UPDATED: 40 Covid-19 infections prompt closure of Mukdahan school
- Workers returning from provinces can get second, third vaccine doses in Bangkok
- Government approves budget of over 3.6 billion baht for Thai vaccine development
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
As Thailand’s reopening gets underway, the country focuses on Covid-19 infections in tourist provinces. Phuket saw no new deaths and 62 new infections in the last 24 hours, with one new Sandbox infection and 2 new Test & Go cases, but none in other entry schemes. A total of 15,542 total infections and 123 deaths (included 55 in September and 44 in October) have been recorded in the provinces since the start of the third wave in April. Hospitalisations have dropped to 651 people, steadily declining.
Chon Buri has seen falling numbers as well, down for the 1,000 range last month to just 294 in the last 24 hours, though there were 3 new deaths, all between 65 and 92 years old. 1,227 people were released from medical care with 5,116 still remaining. 730 people total have died in the third wave of Covid-19 with 102,993 total infections. Some key tourist provincial totals over the past week:
With a surge in Covid-19 infections in the correctional facilities throughout Thailand, the prison system that is calculated separately from other infections is the most infected “province” in today’s update, surpassing Bangkok.
Nong Bua Lamphu was the only province without any new Covid-19 in today’s report, and of note, Mae Hong Son, the province with the least Covid-19 in Thailand with an average of 21 infections per day in the last 2 months, has seen a spike this week with 2 days in the 100 range. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|880
|▲
|77,056
|1
|Bangkok
|809
|▲
|403,955
|28
|Chiang Mai
|487
|▲
|18,807
|7
|Songkhla
|462
|▼
|49,972
|16
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|449
|▲
|32,051
|10
|Pattani
|437
|▲
|39,621
|8
|Yala
|321
|▼
|42,711
|3
|Chonburi
|294
|▼
|103,000
|12
|Narathiwat
|218
|▲
|37,624
|2
|Samut Prakan
|197
|▼
|123,810
Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|809
|▲
|403,955
|2
|Samut Prakan
|197
|▼
|123,810
|4
|Samut Sakhon
|48
|▼
|92,768
|6
|Nonthaburi
|110
|▲
|57,493
|11
|Pathum Thani
|68
|▲
|38,562
|14
|Nakhon Pathom
|34
|▼
|33,754
|17
|Saraburi
|84
|▲
|30,266
|18
|Ayutthaya
|98
|▲
|29,855
|32
|Lopburi
|53
|▼
|16,573
|37
|Nakhon Sawan
|87
|▲
|14,722
|38
|Suphan Buri
|35
|▲
|13,305
|43
|Ang Thong
|11
|▲
|10,672
|44
|Samut Songkhram
|31
|▲
|10,442
|45
|Nakhon Nayok
|18
|▲
|10,389
|46
|Phetchabun
|35
|▲
|10,096
|52
|Kamphaeng Phet
|8
|▲
|7,769
|55
|Phitsanulok
|81
|▼
|6,409
|56
|Sukhothai
|18
|▲
|5,849
|60
|Phichit
|28
|▲
|4,911
|67
|Uthai Thani
|3
|▲
|3,126
|68
|Sing Buri
|15
|▼
|2,988
|72
|Chai Nat
|15
|▼
|2,521
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|3
|Chonburi
|294
|▼
|103,000
|9
|Rayong
|148
|▲
|42,110
|15
|Chachoengsao
|87
|▼
|33,004
|20
|Prachinburi
|137
|▼
|23,036
|26
|Chanthaburi
|122
|▼
|19,396
|36
|Sa Kaeo
|95
|▲
|14,762
|53
|Trat
|54
|▲
|7,728
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|28
|Chiang Mai
|487
|▲
|18,807
|62
|Chiang Rai
|47
|▲
|4,488
|63
|Uttaradit
|8
|▲
|4,287
|70
|Lamphun
|10
|▼
|2,815
|71
|Lampang
|25
|▲
|2,732
|73
|Nan
|2
|▼
|2,465
|75
|Phayao
|7
|▼
|2,116
|77
|Phrae
|8
|▲
|1,831
|78
|Mae Hong Son
|40
|▼
|1,798
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|19
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|80
|▲
|29,658
|25
|Khon Kaen
|191
|▲
|19,462
|27
|Ubon Ratchathani
|71
|▲
|19,268
|29
|Udon Thani
|132
|▲
|18,352
|30
|Buriram
|73
|▲
|16,912
|31
|Surin
|31
|▲
|16,884
|33
|Sisaket
|21
|▼
|16,270
|40
|Roi Et
|14
|▲
|12,659
|42
|Maha Sarakham
|27
|▲
|10,921
|47
|Chaiyaphum
|21
|▼
|10,015
|50
|Kalasin
|31
|▲
|9,161
|54
|Sakon Nakhon
|18
|▲
|7,706
|57
|Yasothon
|2
|▼
|5,330
|61
|Nakhon Phanom
|3
|▲
|4,885
|64
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|0
|▼
|4,242
|65
|Nong Khai
|33
|▼
|3,990
|66
|Loei
|31
|▲
|3,892
|69
|Amnat Charoen
|4
|▲
|2,935
|74
|Mukdahan
|15
|▲
|2,335
|76
|Bueng Kan
|9
|▼
|2,058
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|7
|Songkhla
|462
|▼
|49,972
|8
|Yala
|321
|▼
|42,711
|10
|Pattani
|437
|▲
|39,621
|12
|Narathiwat
|218
|▲
|37,624
|16
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|449
|▲
|32,051
|24
|Surat Thani
|151
|▼
|19,883
|35
|Phuket
|62
|▲
|15,185
|39
|Chumphon
|66
|▼
|12,986
|41
|Trang
|185
|▼
|12,419
|48
|Ranong
|7
|•
|9,450
|49
|Phatthalung
|116
|▼
|9,250
|51
|Krabi
|94
|▲
|8,167
|58
|Satun
|96
|▼
|5,253
|59
|Phang Nga
|90
|•
|5,103
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|13
|Ratchaburi
|170
|▲
|37,670
|21
|Phetchaburi
|84
|▼
|22,538
|22
|Tak
|123
|▼
|21,929
|23
|Kanchanaburi
|97
|▲
|21,305
|34
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|82
|▼
|16,031
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Prisons
|880
|▲
|77,056
SOURCE: CCSA
