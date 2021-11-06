COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial Totals

Today, the CCSA reported 8,467 new Covid-19 infections, up 317 since yesterday, and 69 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 11 from yesterday. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 1,931,166 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 8,288 recoveries, up 50 from yesterday. There are now 97,410 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, down 60 from yesterday, including 2,054 in the ICU and 447 on ventilators.

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 880 were found in correctional facilities, 189 were identified by community testing, and 7,385 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 3,300 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

Yesterday surpassed 79 million total vaccines administered in Thailand, with 33.1 million people fully vaccinated and 43.38 million receiving their first dose only, while nearly 2.56 million people have received Covid-19 booster shots so far.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

As Thailand’s reopening gets underway, the country focuses on Covid-19 infections in tourist provinces. Phuket saw no new deaths and 62 new infections in the last 24 hours, with one new Sandbox infection and 2 new Test & Go cases, but none in other entry schemes. A total of 15,542 total infections and 123 deaths (included 55 in September and 44 in October) have been recorded in the provinces since the start of the third wave in April. Hospitalisations have dropped to 651 people, steadily declining.

Chon Buri has seen falling numbers as well, down for the 1,000 range last month to just 294 in the last 24 hours, though there were 3 new deaths, all between 65 and 92 years old. 1,227 people were released from medical care with 5,116 still remaining. 730 people total have died in the third wave of Covid-19 with 102,993 total infections. Some key tourist provincial totals over the past week:

With a surge in Covid-19 infections in the correctional facilities throughout Thailand, the prison system that is calculated separately from other infections is the most infected “province” in today’s update, surpassing Bangkok.

Nong Bua Lamphu was the only province without any new Covid-19 in today’s report, and of note, Mae Hong Son, the province with the least Covid-19 in Thailand with an average of 21 infections per day in the last 2 months, has seen a spike this week with 2 days in the 100 range. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 880 ▲ 77,056 1 Bangkok 809 ▲ 403,955 28 Chiang Mai 487 ▲ 18,807 7 Songkhla 462 ▼ 49,972 16 Nakhon Si Thammarat 449 ▲ 32,051 10 Pattani 437 ▲ 39,621 8 Yala 321 ▼ 42,711 3 Chonburi 294 ▼ 103,000 12 Narathiwat 218 ▲ 37,624 2 Samut Prakan 197 ▼ 123,810

Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 809 ▲ 403,955 2 Samut Prakan 197 ▼ 123,810 4 Samut Sakhon 48 ▼ 92,768 6 Nonthaburi 110 ▲ 57,493 11 Pathum Thani 68 ▲ 38,562 14 Nakhon Pathom 34 ▼ 33,754 17 Saraburi 84 ▲ 30,266 18 Ayutthaya 98 ▲ 29,855 32 Lopburi 53 ▼ 16,573 37 Nakhon Sawan 87 ▲ 14,722 38 Suphan Buri 35 ▲ 13,305 43 Ang Thong 11 ▲ 10,672 44 Samut Songkhram 31 ▲ 10,442 45 Nakhon Nayok 18 ▲ 10,389 46 Phetchabun 35 ▲ 10,096 52 Kamphaeng Phet 8 ▲ 7,769 55 Phitsanulok 81 ▼ 6,409 56 Sukhothai 18 ▲ 5,849 60 Phichit 28 ▲ 4,911 67 Uthai Thani 3 ▲ 3,126 68 Sing Buri 15 ▼ 2,988 72 Chai Nat 15 ▼ 2,521 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 3 Chonburi 294 ▼ 103,000 9 Rayong 148 ▲ 42,110 15 Chachoengsao 87 ▼ 33,004 20 Prachinburi 137 ▼ 23,036 26 Chanthaburi 122 ▼ 19,396 36 Sa Kaeo 95 ▲ 14,762 53 Trat 54 ▲ 7,728 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 28 Chiang Mai 487 ▲ 18,807 62 Chiang Rai 47 ▲ 4,488 63 Uttaradit 8 ▲ 4,287 70 Lamphun 10 ▼ 2,815 71 Lampang 25 ▲ 2,732 73 Nan 2 ▼ 2,465 75 Phayao 7 ▼ 2,116 77 Phrae 8 ▲ 1,831 78 Mae Hong Son 40 ▼ 1,798 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 19 Nakhon Ratchasima 80 ▲ 29,658 25 Khon Kaen 191 ▲ 19,462 27 Ubon Ratchathani 71 ▲ 19,268 29 Udon Thani 132 ▲ 18,352 30 Buriram 73 ▲ 16,912 31 Surin 31 ▲ 16,884 33 Sisaket 21 ▼ 16,270 40 Roi Et 14 ▲ 12,659 42 Maha Sarakham 27 ▲ 10,921 47 Chaiyaphum 21 ▼ 10,015 50 Kalasin 31 ▲ 9,161 54 Sakon Nakhon 18 ▲ 7,706 57 Yasothon 2 ▼ 5,330 61 Nakhon Phanom 3 ▲ 4,885 64 Nong Bua Lamphu 0 ▼ 4,242 65 Nong Khai 33 ▼ 3,990 66 Loei 31 ▲ 3,892 69 Amnat Charoen 4 ▲ 2,935 74 Mukdahan 15 ▲ 2,335 76 Bueng Kan 9 ▼ 2,058 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 7 Songkhla 462 ▼ 49,972 8 Yala 321 ▼ 42,711 10 Pattani 437 ▲ 39,621 12 Narathiwat 218 ▲ 37,624 16 Nakhon Si Thammarat 449 ▲ 32,051 24 Surat Thani 151 ▼ 19,883 35 Phuket 62 ▲ 15,185 39 Chumphon 66 ▼ 12,986 41 Trang 185 ▼ 12,419 48 Ranong 7 • 9,450 49 Phatthalung 116 ▼ 9,250 51 Krabi 94 ▲ 8,167 58 Satun 96 ▼ 5,253 59 Phang Nga 90 • 5,103 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 13 Ratchaburi 170 ▲ 37,670 21 Phetchaburi 84 ▼ 22,538 22 Tak 123 ▼ 21,929 23 Kanchanaburi 97 ▲ 21,305 34 Prachuap Khiri Khan 82 ▼ 16,031 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 5 Prisons 880 ▲ 77,056

SOURCE: CCSA

