Connect with us

Philippines

Covid-19 subsiding in Philippines drops capital region to Alert Level 2

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Philippines capital region has reduced its Covid-19 alert level to 2. (via Flickr Asian Development Bank)

As Covid-19 infections start to slow in the Philippines, Metro Manila and the capital region will reduce their restriction rating to Alert Level 2 out of 5. The easing will be in effect until November 21 as vaccination rates are increasing and daily infections are subsiding.

The country is still reporting close to 2,000 infections per day, though yesterday say 1,766 and Wednesday dropped to 1,591 new infections. That’s the lowest daily infections numbers since February 24, over 8 months ago according to the Department of Health.

The spokesperson for the Philippines president said that plans are in place for a situational reassessment twice a month. Beginning December 1, the alert level will be evaluated on the 15th and 30th of each month to determine if the level should be increased to stricter regulation, decreased to more relaxed rules, or held steady at the same level. He did warn that if an outbreak or emergency arises, the government reserves the right to immediately increase the alert level, though decreases will only be enacted on the allotted date.

“Escalations, on the other hand, may be done at any time, in the middle of the implementation period, as warranted, while de-escalations can only be done at the end of the two-week assessment period.”

Alert level 2 is the second most relaxed category in the Philippines, assigned to areas with 2 out of 3 metrics are met including low infection rates, decreasing rates, and low hospital occupancy with ICUs less than 50% full. The designation is given to places in a relatively good Covid-19 situation but with the presence of the more transmissible Delta variant.

The lowest risk category, level 1, meets all 3 of the conditions above with no Delta variant infections. Alert level 3 is assigned when less than 70% of ICU beds are occupied, with a lot of Covid or increasing cases and moderate to critical risk. Alert level 4 is when all the 3 metrics above are not met, with many cases and increasing daily infections, where ICUs are more than 70% full.

SOURCE: Asian News Today

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-11-05 16:56
Thoughts go to the Phillipines.....I can only hope vaccines are flowing.
image
Rookiescot
2021-11-05 17:01
The longer this covid goes on the more I think someones head should roll over this. Whoever and however this was caused should be investigated fully and those responsible brought to justice. Preferably in a country with the death penalty.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand15 mins ago

Thailand Pass – The Full Guide
Vietnam1 hour ago

Deputy minister in Vietnam prosecuted in fake medicine scandal
Pattaya2 hours ago

Thai woman found dead in bathroom of Koh Larn resort
Sponsored7 hours ago

Why great coffee is an office must-have

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand Pass Report Card, New long-stay visas, Schools Re-open | Nov. 5
Crime3 hours ago

Police say there’s enough evidence to convict “Joe Ferrari” on all 4 charges
Events3 hours ago

Pattaya Music Festival begins tonight under Covid-19 safety measures
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 8,148 new cases; provincial totals
Crime5 hours ago

American woman convicted of mother’s murder deported from Indonesia to USA to face charges
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Recently reopened schools closed again after Covid infections suspected
Philippines5 hours ago

Covid-19 subsiding in Philippines drops capital region to Alert Level 2
Thaiger Bites5 hours ago

Thailand Pass, Boiling Blood, Freedom Of Speech | Thaiger Bites | Ep.54
Crime5 hours ago

Police to crack down on politically motivated crimes during local elections
Pattaya6 hours ago

Pattaya police see no proof of alcohol in restaurant, but customers fled
Visa7 hours ago

Deputy PM plans to meet with foreign ambassadors to discuss 10-year visa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

UPDATED: 40 Covid-19 infections prompt closure of Mukdahan school
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending