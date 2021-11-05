40 Covid-19 infections prompt closure of Mukdahan school

Just as schools all over Thailand are getting the okay and reopening to in-class learning, a secondary school in the Northeastern Isan province of Mukdahan has been shut down by provincial public health officials after 40 people were identified with Covid-19 infections.

The school in Nikhom Khamsaoi district was ordered to close yesterday after the outbreak of 40 people in the school tested positive for Covid-19 and public health officers started testing all the students, teachers and staff at the school. The school has a faculty and staff of more than 70 people and a large student population of about 1,200 children.

The school went into lockdown mode by yesterday afternoon, with no one but authorised essential personnel allowed in. Parents who came to pick up their children were met with unsureness as they were not allowed into the locked-down school and it was unclear if and when students would be released. Some brought food and clothes in case students were quarantined overnight or longer.

The school and health officials in Mukdahan did not confirm how many of the 40 infections were students and how many were staff, but they suspect that once everyone is tested, there may be more than 60 people infected with Covid-19 in this cluster. Everyone who tests positive for the virus will be moved to Nikhom Khamsoi Field Hospital for further treatment.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

