40 Covid-19 infections prompt closure of Mukdahan school

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A Mukdahan school was closed after 40 Covid-19 infections were found. (via Nation)

Just as schools all over Thailand are getting the okay and reopening to in-class learning, a secondary school in the Northeastern Isan province of Mukdahan has been shut down by provincial public health officials after 40 people were identified with Covid-19 infections.

The school in Nikhom Khamsaoi district was ordered to close yesterday after the outbreak of 40 people in the school tested positive for Covid-19 and public health officers started testing all the students, teachers and staff at the school. The school has a faculty and staff of more than 70 people and a large student population of about 1,200 children.

The school went into lockdown mode by yesterday afternoon, with no one but authorised essential personnel allowed in. Parents who came to pick up their children were met with unsureness as they were not allowed into the locked-down school and it was unclear if and when students would be released. Some brought food and clothes in case students were quarantined overnight or longer.

The school and health officials in Mukdahan did not confirm how many of the 40 infections were students and how many were staff, but they suspect that once everyone is tested, there may be more than 60 people infected with Covid-19 in this cluster. Everyone who tests positive for the virus will be moved to Nikhom Khamsoi Field Hospital for further treatment.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Recent comments:
riclag
2021-11-05 13:58
The young lady in the house said ,should of open the schools before opening up the country to international travel ! This scenario will be playing out a lot in the coming weeks! Staff and kids traveling back and forth…
Saltire
2021-11-05 14:16
Local high school in my village - same story. Went back Tuesday, Wednesday poo yai announced 15 positive children, not seen a school kid yesterday or today. Don't have kids so not party to any official announcements other than from…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

