Friday Covid Update: 8,148 new cases; provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

80 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 19,542 with 19,448 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,148 new Covid-19 cases and 8,238 recoveries. There are now 97,480 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,951,572 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,922,709 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 78,656,124 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 290,603 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 502,554 received their second dose, and 31,493 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

image

