image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

8 curfew violators arrested in Phuket

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

8 curfew violators arrested in Phuket | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Investing.com
    • follow us in feedly

Under Thailand’s state of emergency, a nationwide curfew has been imposed between the hours of 10pm and 4am. Last night 8 people, including 5 Thais, 2 Burmese men and 1 Chinese were arrested in the Patong area of the southern island province of Phuket for breaching the curfew, which began last night to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Police apprehended the 8 offenders in tambon Patong of Kathu district on charges of failing to stay at home during the curfew.

The five Thais are: Pariwat Nuankaew, aged 35, 24 year old Saranporn Chaicharung, 36 year old Somkid Khwanngern, 36 year old Venus Phudphong, and Wassana Sripadung, aged 39. The foreigners are 35 year old Kyau Oo and 21 year old Jaja, both from Myanmar, and Li Jiajun aged 24, from China.

All were taken to Patong police station for legal action.

Police have warned of stiff penalties for curfew violators.

SOURCE Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand facing blood supply shortages

Anukul

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

Thailand facing blood supply shortages | The Thaiger
PHOTO: forum.thaivisa.com

Due to the ongoing and escalating situation of the Covid-19 virus, blood donors have dramatically decreased by 50% making the supplies of blood in Thailand harder to come across. This will critically affect over 10,000 people in Thailand who are currently suffering from various blood disorders, including thalassemia.

The Deputy Director of the National Blood Service Centre of the Thai Red Cross Society, Pawinee Kupatawintu says that the centre must acquire at least another 2,500 units of blood per day to replenish its supplies.

“Donations have however dropped to only 1,000 units per day which is threatening patients of thalassemia who require transfusions twice a month (at a rate of two units per person). People with the condition who are unable to receive transfusions will experience a paling of the skin, fatigue and a lack of energy.”

There are other patients who could be in critical condition, needing urgent blood supplies.

“Healthy individuals are urged to be confident in measures in protecting them from the coronavirus disease at blood donation centres and to resume making donations.”

Pawinee insisted that sterilisation is routinely performed at blood donation venues and no cases of Covid-19 contraction have been found from blood donations.

SOURCE: Nation New Bureau

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chaos at Suvarnabhumi. Thai arrivals protest mandatory 14 day quarantine – VIDEO

Avatar

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

Chaos at Suvarnabhumi. Thai arrivals protest mandatory 14 day quarantine – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Hundreds of Thai citizens refused mandatory Covid-19 quarantine orders at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport after returning from abroad last night. Flights from the US and Japan carrying Thai nationals landed at the Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday, as citizens were returning home on emergency flights to be with family during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Many were unaware of the strict government emergency measures introduced on Thursday demanding all arrivals to be quarantined for 14 days and having to submit government health checks. Arrivals who landed after the 10pm curfew were also prohibited them from leaving the airport. The typical means of returning home – taxis, buses, airport link – were all banned from picking up passengers and violators faced up to two years in prison if they left the airport.

The new rules erupted into chaos in the arrivals area near the baggage claim. Some passengers, according to Thai Media Agency, allegedly tried to run past airport security and health care workers.

Passengers who expected to return home were confronted by officers who told them they would need to go to a quarantine facility for 14 days. An officer said, “taking orders from the government and the rules must be adhered to for the safety of the public”.

Thailand currently bans non-residents from entering the country under the current emergency situation, but Thai nationals are allowed to return if they have a letter from the Embassy and a ‘ fit to fly ‘ certificate before boarding.

With regard to the 14 day quarantine on arrival, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said, “Related agencies will coordinate with Thai embassies to ensure all Thais returning home will be quarantined and get proper medical checks.”

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the new measures started this week and would continue until April 15.

SOURCE: Chang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Royal Thai Police announce consequences of violating the national curfew

Anukul

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

Royal Thai Police announce consequences of violating the national curfew | The Thaiger
PHOTO: suratsvadii.blogspot.com

Yesterday, a spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police, Police Lieutenant General Piya Uthayo spoke about the severity and seriousness of the current situation that Thailand. Police Lieutenant General Piya said that people who violate the curfew under the Emergency Decree will face up to 2 years in prison or up to 40,000 baht in fines, or both.”

“As of last night, people are banned from stepping out of their homes from 10 pm to 4 am, violators will be punished without any exceptions.”

“In the first two days of the curfew, we will focus on publicising who can, and cannot, be outside, such as people working on night shift or who return home from work during curfew hours, Those who must step outside during curfew hours are required to carry their ID card, and a letter from the employer explaining the necessity, as well as the phone number of the affiliated organisation. The officials will consider every case on a case-by-case basis.”

“People who intentionally violate the curfew without reasonable grounds will be penalised without any exceptions.”

“More checkpoints will be set up nationwide in collaboration with the Interior Ministry and more police officers will be put on patrol.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 month ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 month ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending