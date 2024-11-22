Illegal hunter poached in Sri Nakarin Dam National Park

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Park officials pursued three hunters in the Sri Nakarin Dam National Park and successfully apprehended one of them, while the other two managed to escape. The operation led to the seizure of two homemade guns and a significant quantity of ammunition.

This incident unfolded yesterday, November 21, in the forests of Sri Nakarin Dam in Kanchanaburi province, a region currently bustling with tourists due to the holiday season.

Anan Phophan, the director of the Conservation Area Office 3 (Ban Pong), received a report from Kunakorn Boonkeosong, the head of the Sri Nakarin Dam National Park, highlighting the growing influx of tourists in the area.

Despite the rise in tourism, the park officials remain vigilant in their efforts to curb illegal activities that threaten the region’s natural resources. By engaging with the local community, park officials have been actively promoting awareness about the importance of preserving the area’s forests and wildlife. Daily quality patrols are conducted to monitor and enforce the law.

During a routine patrol, the sixth patrol unit of the park was executing its duties when they heard a gunshot emanating from the Pasawan Forest in Thong Pha Phum district. This prompted the team to take cover and closely monitor the situation.

As they approached the source of the gunfire, they detected a group of individuals conversing. The team decided to remain undercover and observe.

By 4pm, the patrol team identified three men in possession of firearms. The park officials revealed themselves and signalled the men to halt for a search. However, the trio attempted to flee. The officers pursued, managing to capture one man, while the other two, familiar with the terrain, successfully evaded capture.

The scene yielded a range of illegal items, including two homemade guns, 296 lead bullets, a sharp knife, and various other equipment, totalling nine items. These were all secured as evidence. No remains of wildlife were discovered at the site.

The apprehended individual was identified as 39 year old Chat. He was taken for further questioning. Once the necessary documentation was completed, he was handed over to the Thong Pha Phum Police Station for prosecution, reported KhaoSod.