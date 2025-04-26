Phuket road rage leads to livestreamed assault, man arrested

Shocking footage has surfaced of a violent road rage incident on the streets of Phuket, leading to the arrest of a 34 year old man who brutally assaulted a 46 year old driver.

The disturbing altercation unfolded yesterday, April 25, on Chao Fah Suan Luang Road, when Nattapol, known as Pa Joke Wat Thep, chased down Chatchai’s vehicle, crashed into it, and then physically assaulted him. The attack was livestreamed, adding a chilling element to the already violent confrontation.

According to Wichit Police, the assault occurred around 2.57pm outside a hotel, and both parties fled the scene separately. However, the incident did not end there. By 7pm, police had tracked down Chatchai for questioning, bringing his Toyota sedan to Wichit Police Station. Shortly thereafter, officers located and arrested the suspect, Nattapol, in a pine forest in Chalong Subdistrict. They seized a white MG pickup truck and a knife during his capture.

The investigation revealed that Nattapol had been under the influence of crystal meth at the time of the attack. He confessed to chasing down the victim, smashing his car, and assaulting him, citing ongoing work-related issues with Chatchai. The incident was further aggravated by the suspect’s decision to livestream the attack, adding a sinister twist to the already violent confrontation.

Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, Superintendent of Wichit Police Station, condemned the act, emphasising that violence should never be used as a means of solving problems. He also warned against the dangerous example set by the suspect, particularly in the way he flaunted his crime on social media, reported Matichon.

Nattapol faces six serious charges, including premeditated assault, causing fear, property damage, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of drugs. The police have vowed to prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law, with the livestreaming aspect of the crime likely to lead to even harsher penalties.