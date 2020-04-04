Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation: State of Emergency affecting homeless dogs and cats | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation: State of Emergency affecting homeless dogs and cats
During these troubled times, Soi Dog Foundation in Phuket has changed a few policies. Community Relations Manager Sakdapol Thongjan issued a special notice saying… in light of the escalation in Covid-19 cases worldwide, and to support the community efforts to stem the spread within Thailand, with immediate effect Soi Dog Foundation has decided to close the sanctuary to visitors and volunteers indefinitely.
“Soi Dog Foundation hope that normal service can be resumed as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause. The sanctuary and hospitals continue, the same as any other day, to care for the dogs and cats, in runs and in treatment.The community rescue and outreach programs provided for those in need will also carry on. “
This current national crisis not only affects humans but inadvertently affects our four-legged friends. Many homeless dogs and cats typically tended to by loving volunteers are now unable to continue their regular feeding schedules. As a result, Soi Dog Foundation is asking each of us to help where we can.
Without the regular feeding cycles in a consistent location, these homeless dogs and cats may suffer.
Thongjan reminds us there are feeders in areas across the island usually, but at the moment they might find it too difficult to get to those areas. The animals they care for are often fed at the same time and at the same location. Any changes to this routine can change their behaviour too, forcing them to relocate to survive which can cause new problems.”
This sudden inconsistency could lead them to explore new territory in search of nourishment and this is where we come in. While observing the national curfew and social distancing and unable to travel as freely, we can still enact small steps to help.
For example, place a fresh bowl of water and some food outside to help feed a would be hungry homeless dog or cat. Be sure to change the water daily so as to not encourage mosquito breeding. Monitor the behaviors and health of the dogs and cats and report any life threating injuries to Soi Dog.
Be sure to observe caution if you want to pat any animal, especially an animal in distress, and be sure to wash your hands as a basic sanitary habit.
• Soi Dog Foundation is located at 167/9 Moo 4, Soi Mai Khao 10, Mai Khao, Thalang, 83110.
• Shelter hours are Monday-Friday 8 am-5pm (but not at the moment).
• To report a sick or injured street dog or cat during these hours, email clinic@soidog.org or call 076 681 029. However, if you see an animal outside of shelter hours whose life you believe is in danger unless it receives immediate, emergency treatment, call the emergency hotline on 098 927 9698.
SOURCE: Soi Dog Foundation
Thailand facing blood supply shortages
Due to the ongoing and escalating situation of the Covid-19 virus, blood donors have dramatically decreased by 50% making the supplies of blood in Thailand harder to come across. This will critically affect over 10,000 people in Thailand who are currently suffering from various blood disorders, including thalassemia.
The Deputy Director of the National Blood Service Centre of the Thai Red Cross Society, Pawinee Kupatawintu says that the centre must acquire at least another 2,500 units of blood per day to replenish its supplies.
“Donations have however dropped to only 1,000 units per day which is threatening patients of thalassemia who require transfusions twice a month (at a rate of two units per person). People with the condition who are unable to receive transfusions will experience a paling of the skin, fatigue and a lack of energy.”
There are other patients who could be in critical condition, needing urgent blood supplies.
“Healthy individuals are urged to be confident in measures in protecting them from the coronavirus disease at blood donation centres and to resume making donations.”
Pawinee insisted that sterilisation is routinely performed at blood donation venues and no cases of Covid-19 contraction have been found from blood donations.
SOURCE: Nation New Bureau
Chaos at Suvarnabhumi. Thai arrivals protest mandatory 14 day quarantine – VIDEO
Hundreds of Thai citizens refused mandatory Covid-19 quarantine orders at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport after returning from abroad last night. Flights from the US and Japan carrying Thai nationals landed at the Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday, as citizens were returning home on emergency flights to be with family during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Many were unaware of the strict government emergency measures introduced on Thursday demanding all arrivals to be quarantined for 14 days and having to submit government health checks. Arrivals who landed after the 10pm curfew were also prohibited them from leaving the airport. The typical means of returning home – taxis, buses, airport link – were all banned from picking up passengers and violators faced up to two years in prison if they left the airport.
The new rules erupted into chaos in the arrivals area near the baggage claim. Some passengers, according to Thai Media Agency, allegedly tried to run past airport security and health care workers.
Passengers who expected to return home were confronted by officers who told them they would need to go to a quarantine facility for 14 days. An officer said, “taking orders from the government and the rules must be adhered to for the safety of the public”.
Thailand currently bans non-residents from entering the country under the current emergency situation, but Thai nationals are allowed to return if they have a letter from the Embassy and a ‘ fit to fly ‘ certificate before boarding.
With regard to the 14 day quarantine on arrival, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said, “Related agencies will coordinate with Thai embassies to ensure all Thais returning home will be quarantined and get proper medical checks.”
Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the new measures started this week and would continue until April 15.
SOURCE: Chang Rai Times
Royal Thai Police announce consequences of violating the national curfew
Yesterday, a spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police, Police Lieutenant General Piya Uthayo spoke about the severity and seriousness of the current situation that Thailand. Police Lieutenant General Piya said that people who violate the curfew under the Emergency Decree will face up to 2 years in prison or up to 40,000 baht in fines, or both.”
“As of last night, people are banned from stepping out of their homes from 10 pm to 4 am, violators will be punished without any exceptions.”
“In the first two days of the curfew, we will focus on publicising who can, and cannot, be outside, such as people working on night shift or who return home from work during curfew hours, Those who must step outside during curfew hours are required to carry their ID card, and a letter from the employer explaining the necessity, as well as the phone number of the affiliated organisation. The officials will consider every case on a case-by-case basis.”
“People who intentionally violate the curfew without reasonable grounds will be penalised without any exceptions.”
“More checkpoints will be set up nationwide in collaboration with the Interior Ministry and more police officers will be put on patrol.”
SOURCE: The Nation
