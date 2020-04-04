Phuket’s Soi Dog Foundation: State of Emergency affecting homeless dogs and cats | The Thaiger

During these troubled times, Soi Dog Foundation in Phuket has changed a few policies. Community Relations Manager Sakdapol Thongjan issued a special notice saying… in light of the escalation in Covid-19 cases worldwide, and to support the community efforts to stem the spread within Thailand, with immediate effect Soi Dog Foundation has decided to close the sanctuary to visitors and volunteers indefinitely.

“Soi Dog Foundation hope that normal service can be resumed as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause. The sanctuary and hospitals continue, the same as any other day, to care for the dogs and cats, in runs and in treatment.The community rescue and outreach programs provided for those in need will also carry on. “

This current national crisis not only affects humans but inadvertently affects our four-legged friends. Many homeless dogs and cats typically tended to by loving volunteers are now unable to continue their regular feeding schedules. As a result, Soi Dog Foundation is asking each of us to help where we can.

Without the regular feeding cycles in a consistent location, these homeless dogs and cats may suffer.

Thongjan reminds us there are feeders in areas across the island usually, but at the moment they might find it too difficult to get to those areas. The animals they care for are often fed at the same time and at the same location. Any changes to this routine can change their behaviour too, forcing them to relocate to survive which can cause new problems.”

This sudden inconsistency could lead them to explore new territory in search of nourishment and this is where we come in. While observing the national curfew and social distancing and unable to travel as freely, we can still enact small steps to help.

For example, place a fresh bowl of water and some food outside to help feed a would be hungry homeless dog or cat. Be sure to change the water daily so as to not encourage mosquito breeding. Monitor the behaviors and health of the dogs and cats and report any life threating injuries to Soi Dog.

Be sure to observe caution if you want to pat any animal, especially an animal in distress, and be sure to wash your hands as a basic sanitary habit.

• Soi Dog Foundation is located at 167/9 Moo 4, Soi Mai Khao 10, Mai Khao, Thalang, 83110.

• Shelter hours are Monday-Friday 8 am-5pm (but not at the moment).

• To report a sick or injured street dog or cat during these hours, email clinic@soidog.org or call 076 681 029. However, if you see an animal outside of shelter hours whose life you believe is in danger unless it receives immediate, emergency treatment, call the emergency hotline on 098 927 9698.

SOURCE: Soi Dog Foundation