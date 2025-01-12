Man arrested in Trang for alleged rape of 17 year old niece-in-law

Man arrested in Trang for alleged rape of 17 year old niece-in-law
A 37 year old man, named Thavorn (surname withheld), was arrested for allegedly raping his 17 year old niece-in-law for nearly a year.

The suspect was apprehended today, January 12, following a warrant issued by the Thung Song Provincial Court on January 6. The charges include rape and abducting a minor aged over 15 but under 18 for indecent acts. The arrest occurred in front of a residence in Moo 5, Suso subdistrict, Palian district, Trang province.

The victim, referred to as A, started living with her aunt in 2020 to assist with household chores and care for her grandmother, who slept nearby in the house’s living room. In December last year, during the night, the uncle-in-law allegedly attempted to sexually assault her while she was asleep.

Although she resisted, causing him to stop, he continued his attempts over the following months.

By March 2024, during the night, he allegedly raped A by forcefully mounting her. She did not call for help, fearing physical harm.

The uncle-in-law continued his assaults, occurring three to four times monthly, especially when the aunt was at the hospital with the grandmother. He reportedly threatened A to keep her silent about the incidents.

By September, A confided in her mother, who took her to report the incidents to the police. The court subsequently issued an arrest warrant, reported KhaoSod.

The suspect fled to stay with acquaintances in Palian district, Trang province, before his arrest. During interrogation, Thavorn denied the accusations, and he has been transferred to Thung Song Provincial Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat province for further legal proceedings.

In related news, police on January 7 arrested a Thai drug-addict for sexually assaulting his 80 year old former mother-in-law in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The non-profit organisation Saimai Survive rescued the 80 year old woman, Jai, who was found sleeping on a thin mat by the roadside in the Nong Sarai sub-district, Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Jai told the organisation that the sexual assault by her former son-in-law had forced her to abandon her home.

