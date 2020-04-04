Police warn of harsh punishments for curfew violators | The Thaiger

“We will quickly forward the case to prosecutors and ask the court to hand them harsh punishments without sentence suspension.”

Police are warning that that people who leave their homes during curfew hours will be prosecuted and face harsh punishments. The warning comes after amid national curfew went into effect last night under the recently imposed state of emergency. The general public are not allowed to leave home from 10pm 4am. Those violating the rule facing prosecution with no exceptions. Some province have their own curfews as well, in addition to the national curfew.

The curfew was announced by the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday night as an additional measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the country.

Exceptions include shift workers for essential businesses or those whose working hours end at around 10pm. They must carry with them an identification card and a letter of certification clearly stating the reason for being out after 10pm and an office telephone number. Police will consider reasons on a case-by-case basis for curfew violators

Those who break the curfew without valid reason face 2 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. Police say they will also be focusing more on communication with the public about these rules.

More checkpoints will be placed across the country at the order of the Ministry of the Interior. Police and soldiers will conduct more frequent patrols to prevent crimes.

Police ask the general public to comply with these measures to help do their part to minimise the spread of the virus, urging people to manage their time well around the imposed regulations.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Khaosod English