Former cop caught on the wild side of Pattaya Walking Street

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

A former Thai police officer on the run was nabbed while casually strolling down Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street. Former cop Adisorn Tummato found himself in cuffs yesterday, November 24, after eagle-eyed Tourist Police swooped in, ending his reign of terror with a suave arrest in the bustling heart of South Pattaya.

The 47 year old ex police officer was no ordinary walker, he was a wanted man, sought by Samut Prakan Provincial Court for an array of serious charges. Among these were illegal detention, firearms possession, assault, misconduct, and extortion – enough to make any seasoned criminal blush.

Advertisements

The clean-up operation was spearheaded by the sharp-suited officers of Tourist Police Division 1, under the astute leadership of Piyapong Ensan. While conducting their standard patrols, they spotted Adisorn.

A quick dive into the Central Investigation Bureau’s database confirmed their suspicions. Upon being confronted, Adisorn confessed to being the notorious figure on the warrants, leading to his swift arrest.

Adisorn’s downfall began with a jaw-dropping incident during his tenure as a crime prevention officer at the Bang Pu Police Station in Samut Prakan. A viral video, which left social media in an uproar, showed him allegedly ramming a pickup truck with his vehicle, then dramatically climbing onto the car’s roof to wreak havoc. This sensational episode set off a cascade of legal and disciplinary actions against him.

Adding to his legal woes were further complaints filed by the Bang Phli and Khlong Dan Police Stations, culminating in the warrants that finally caught up with him on the lively streets of Pattaya.

Post-capture, Adisorn was whisked away to Bang Phli Police Station where his date with destiny continues, as the wheels of justice turn.

Advertisements

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why might a former officer risk returning to a high-profile area like Walking Street? Familiarity or a sense of invincibility might lead to risky behaviour despite the danger of capture. How do routine patrols contribute to capturing wanted individuals? Patrols increase law enforcement presence, allowing for real-time identification and apprehension of suspects. What if more stringent monitoring systems were in place in tourist areas? Enhanced surveillance could deter criminal activities and improve the efficiency of capturing fugitives. What motivates former officers to engage in criminal activities post-service? Factors include financial pressure, perceived injustice, or misuse of insider knowledge. How does publicizing police misconduct influence future legal proceedings? Public exposure can expedite disciplinary actions and legal accountability, reinforcing transparency.