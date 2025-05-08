North Thailand home invaders arrested with 20 guns and ammo

Criminals and illegal weapon cache seized, raising fears of escalating violence and weapon trade

Four men, wanted for a violent attempted murder and home invasion in Uttaradit province last December, have been arrested in a series of dramatic police raids across Bangkok and two central provinces.

Along with their capture, a cache of 20 firearms and over 4,000 rounds of ammunition was seized, sparking concern over illegal weapon distribution.

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police apprehended the four suspects: 50 year old Watcharaphong, 36 year old Sarut, 39 year old Sarawut, and 56 year old Phumin, after executing searches at five different locations in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Prakan. The operation, announced by Police Lieutenant General Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), unfolded today, May 8.

The suspects, whose surnames were not disclosed, were on the run for charges including attempted murder, home invasion, coercion, and carrying illegal weapons. The arrest warrants were issued by the Criminal Court on May 1, following the violent attack in December 2024.

On December 1, 2024, the four men stormed a house in Laplae district, Uttaradit, where they terrorised the family. One suspect pointed a gun directly at the head of the homeowner, all while the victim’s wife and children watched in horror. After the assault, the gang fled with the homeowner’s car, leaving the family traumatised. The victim immediately reported the crime to the police, triggering a lengthy investigation by the CSD.

The investigation led to police gaining court approval to arrest the suspects, culminating in today’s raids. During the operation, police uncovered a trove of dangerous weapons at Watcharaphong’s home and garage, including 20 unregistered firearms, 4,155 rounds of ammunition, various gun parts, and items resembling anti-tank grenade launchers, Bangkok Post reported.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, the suspects denied all charges during questioning. The men have now been handed over to the police for legal proceedings.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Jirabhop confirmed that this operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal firearm distribution and prevent similar violent crimes. With the cache of weapons seized, officers are investigating how the men acquired such dangerous materials and whether there are others involved in the illegal trade.

