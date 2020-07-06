5 new imported cases- Covid-19 update (July 6) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
5 new imported cases- Covid-19 update (July 6)
The Thai government has reported 5 new imported cases of Covid-19, bringing the Kingdom’s total tally to 3,195 with 58 deaths.
Thai nationals made up the new cases, as they reportedly recently returned from Kuwait and are currently in state quarantine. Currently, one person has been added to the total amount of recovered cases in the past 24 hours, bring the number to 3,038.
Officials are reporting that there are now 65 patients hospitalised for the virus. Thailand overall has not seen any community transmitted cases for some time now, and the government has taken note by starting the reopening of travel for foreign tourists who fall under certain approved groups to be allowed to enter the country.
Currently, the USA and Brazil rank as the top two countries with the most reported cases of the coronavirus. Today, there have been 11,563,004 cases reported worldwide since the pandemic began.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 increasingly linked with patients who lose their sense of smell
Wake up and smell the roses. But a group of Covid-19 patients simply can’t as they’ve lost their sense of smell.
Anosmia, losing the ability to smell, can be psychologically difficult to live with and has no real treatment. Anosmia has been linked to some Covid-19 patients, both before they develop full symptoms or after they recover from the major respiratory symptoms. Others, who were asymptomatic, have also developed Anosmia.
An increasing number of Covid-19 patients are paying the price after surviving a brush with the virus. Some are facing a long-term inability to smell.
The president of anosmie.org says Anosmia “cuts you off from the smells of life, it’s a torture.”
“If you have the condition you can no longer breathe in the smell of your first morning coffee, smell the cut grass of a freshly mown lawn or even the reassuring smell of soap on your skin when you’re preparing for a meeting.”
Anosmia, also known as smell blindness, is the loss of the ability to detect one or more smells. Anosmia may be temporary or permanent. It differs from hyposmia which is a decreased sensitivity to some or all smells.
“You only truly become aware of your sense of smell when you lose it. Eating is a completely different experience too, as so much of what we appreciate in food is what we can smell.”
There is already evidence from South Korea, China and Italy, some of the countries hit earliest with the coronavirus outbreaks, that significant numbers of patients with Covid-19 infection have developed anosmia or hyposmia. In Germany it is reported that more than 2 in 3 confirmed cases have anosmia. In South Korea, where testing has been more widespread, 30% of patients testing positive have had anosmia as their major presenting symptom in otherwise mild cases.
There are also other causes of anosmia – nasal polyps, chronic rhinitis, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Now the novel coronavirus has been added to that list with the symptom alone allowing a diagnosis of Covid-19 in some cases.
Doctors report that when patients lose their sense of smell and don’t get it back they note a real change in the quality of life and a level of depression that is not insignificant.
“According to the first numbers, around 80% of patients suffering from Covid-19 recover spontaneously in less than a month and often even faster, in eight to 10 days.”
“For others it could be that the disease has destroyed their olfactory nerves, the ones that detect smells. The good news is that these receptors, at the back of the nose, are able to regenerate.
Two Paris hospitals, Rothschild and Lariboisiere, have launched a “CovidORL” study to investigate the phenomenon, testing how well different nose washes can cure anosmia.
In addition, there has now been a rapidly growing number of reports of a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 patients presenting with anosmia in the absence of other symptoms. This knowledge has been widely shared on medical discussion boards by surgeons from around the world managing a high incidence of cases.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Australia shuts down border between 2 most populous states over Covid-19 fears
Australian officials are closing borders indefinitely starting from tomorrow for its two most populous states over Covid-19 fears, Victoria and New South Wales.
The move comes after authorities scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak in the northern suburbs of the city of Melbourne, with some fearing that even these current containment measures may not work to stop the spread of the virus.
A resident in of the inner city suburb of Kensington, told Reuters… “Without a full Melbourne lockdown, I am not super confident this is going to be contained.”
“I think people have very much forgotten about social distancing.”
The decision marks the first time the border between Victoria and New South Wales has been shut in a century with the last closure occurring during the 1919 Spanish flu pandemic.
The number of Covid-19 cases in Melbourne, Victoria’s capital, has spiked in recent days, with authorities implementing strict social-distancing orders in 30 suburbs while forcing nine public housing towers into complete lockdown.
New South Whales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says he has requested military assistance to enforce the order.
“There will be aerial and other surveillance 24/7 right across the border.”
The state reported 127 new Covid-19 infections overnight, its biggest one-day spike since the pandemic began-raising the alarm for as the Melbourne outbreak has caused many to panic. The country has reported an average of 109 cases daily over the past week, compared with an average of just 9 cases daily over the first week of June.
Australia has largely done well compared to other nations, reporting just under 8,500 cases of the Covid-19 virus. Currently, the US and Brazil rank at the top of the charts for the most reported coronavirus cases worldwide with both countries having an acceleration of new cases.
SOURCE: Reuters
Tourism
New police division to track tourists’ movements in fight against Covid-19
A new division of the Royal Thai Police is being formed to monitor tourists’ movements as part of the ongoing suppression of the Covid-19 virus. According to national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda, the newly-created department, named the Covid-19 Investigation Division, will reportedly monitor both foreign tourists and repatriated Thai citizens.
The news comes as Thailand is beginning to gradually lift international flight restrictions and initiate “travel bubble” arrangements between countries that are deemed to be at a low-risk for the spread of Covid-19.
A report in The Pattaya News says officers are expected to be drafted in from other divisions, including the Highway Police and Thai Marine Police.
Officials are reportedly considering the viability of a tracking app separate from the existing Thai Chana contact-tracing app. Tourists may also be subject to regular health screenings and other preventative measures. However, there is no information as to how the division will track the targeted groups.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
