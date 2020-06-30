Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s major tourist islands may open soon to foreign travellers
Next month, 5 of Thailand’s major tourist islands may open up to foreign travellers. Phuket, Koh Phi Phi, Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao are getting ready for potential visitors from overseas, albeit small numbers to start as the borders are slowely prised open.
While a trip to a Thai island may sound nice after months of lockdown, officials may limit the trip to a so-called ‘villa quarantine‘ where visitors would only be allowed to stay at their accommodations and not travel around. Officials are planning to allow foreigners to enter the country starting August 1, but only if they are part of a travel bubble scheme, which involves countries pairing up in agreement to allow travel between them. Such agreements are reportedly only in the works for those nations that are deemed low-risk for spreading the coronavirus.
One ministry official said foreigners potentially traveling to the islands would only be allowed to travel to the destination they specified ahead of time. Those with connecting flights in Bangkok would not be allowed to travel in the city. The number of tourists visiting the islands may also be limited with numbers depending on each area’s capability to effectively screen visitors, he said.
“We expect residents in these areas to agree to the move because Phuket relies on tourism revenue when you take into account the province’s gross domestic product.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand among 14 countries EU deems “safe” during Covid-19 pandemic
Thailand has made the cut to be among the 14 countries listed by the EU that are deemed “safe” during the world Covid-19 pandemic. Citizens of these countries may be granted entry to the EU from July 1. It will come as little surprise to learn that the US and Brazil have been excluded from the list at this stage, as has China. The EU says it will consider adding China if the Chinese government returns the favour for EU travellers.
A report in Thai PBS World says the full list of countries to make the cut are: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. Despite the list being published, it’s understood that the list is not final and may be amended as the Covid-19 situation improves around the world – probably every two weeks.
EU citizens can now travel freely within the bloc of 27 countries. The UK, which formally left the EU on February 1, falls under different conditions, which are yet to be formalised as Brexit talks continue. The UK is reportedly discussing potential travel pacts with a number of EU countries, in order to allow people to travel during the summer holiday period. The tourism industry in the UK and EU employs millions of people with this current time period normally seeing the most travellers.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand extends international arrival ban except for certain groups
The current ban on international arrivals has been extended until further notice by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, with the exception of certain categories of foreigners and returning Thais. The news came late last night in a social media post by the CAAT. According to the statement, the extension is due to the ongoing global Covid-19 crisis, which many countries are still grappling with.
Foreigners who are residents of Thailand, but find themselves overseas at this time, must register with the nearest Thai Embassy in order to have their case for entry considered. However, the rule only applies to those with permanent residency status as those with other types of Thai visas (including long-term visas) who don’t fall under the six categories, are still not approved to enter at this stage. The CAAT also warns that despite having residency in the Kingdom, or falling into the other 5 categories, there is no guarantee that they will be permitted to enter. The CAAT advises waiting to purchase a flight until receiving an application approval.
It’s understood that foreigners who are granted entry into Thailand will need to agree to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at their own expense (unless they have been invited by the government). Anyone who believes they fall into one of the categories described in the CAAT’s announcement (detailed below) should contact their local Thai embassy for more information.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Thai PM denies move to extend emergency decree is political
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has strenuously denied suggestions that the proposal to extend Thailand’s emergency decree by another month is politically motivated. Addressing the media at a press conference in Bangkok, he emphasised the importance of the decree remaining in place while the risky phase 5 of re-opening gets underway. The PM says that without the powers afforded by the decree, being able to re-impose restrictions in the event of a resurgence of Covid-19 would be a lot more difficult.
An extension to the decree, which was set to expire today, has received a green light from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and is set to be formally approved by the Cabinet today. The decree affords the government special powers to crack down on activities it deems “risky” in terms of spreading the virus, allowing for sweeping restrictions to be imposed nationwide by the administration in Bangkok, as opposed to at a provincial level.
There are strict penalties for violation of the decree, which critics of the government say is being extended for political reasons. The PM points out that Thailand’s apparent success in suppressing Covid-19 is largely due to the emergency decree being in place. The country has now gone over a month without recording a single case of local transmission, but the PM says with the re-opening this week of such riskier businesses – including pubs, bars, and other entertainment venues, it’s essential the government retain the powers afforded by the decree. He adds that its existence has little to no effect at this stage on the day-to-day lives of Thai citizens, since restrictions on domestic travel and the nationwide curfew have been lifted.
The PM also says the decree can be ended at any point, adding that the government will monitor how the phase 5 re-opening goes and review the situation at that stage.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
