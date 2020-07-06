Australia shuts down border between 2 most populous states over Covid-19 fears | The Thaiger

Australian officials are closing borders indefinitely starting from tomorrow for its two most populous states over Covid-19 fears, Victoria and New South Wales.

The move comes after authorities scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak in the northern suburbs of the city of Melbourne, with some fearing that even these current containment measures may not work to stop the spread of the virus.

A resident in of the inner city suburb of Kensington, told Reuters… “Without a full Melbourne lockdown, I am not super confident this is going to be contained.”

“I think people have very much forgotten about social distancing.”

The decision marks the first time the border between Victoria and New South Wales has been shut in a century with the last closure occurring during the 1919 Spanish flu pandemic.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Melbourne, Victoria’s capital, has spiked in recent days, with authorities implementing strict social-distancing orders in 30 suburbs while forcing nine public housing towers into complete lockdown.

New South Whales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says he has requested military assistance to enforce the order.

“There will be aerial and other surveillance 24/7 right across the border.”

The state reported 127 new Covid-19 infections overnight, its biggest one-day spike since the pandemic began-raising the alarm for as the Melbourne outbreak has caused many to panic. The country has reported an average of 109 cases daily over the past week, compared with an average of just 9 cases daily over the first week of June.

Australia has largely done well compared to other nations, reporting just under 8,500 cases of the Covid-19 virus. Currently, the US and Brazil rank at the top of the charts for the most reported coronavirus cases worldwide with both countries having an acceleration of new cases.

SOURCE: Reuters