Fire Destroys Two Homes in Sai Mai, Police Detain Suspect for Questioning

Blaze in Soi Phaholyothin 54 Prompts Emergency Response as Authorities Investigate Possible Arson

Two residential houses were completely destroyed by a fire that broke out on Sunday night in Soi Phaholyothin 54, Intersection 14, in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district, prompting a large-scale emergency response and the detention of a suspect for questioning.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:20 PM, when emergency services received alerts of a rapidly spreading fire at a two-story wooden house located off Phaholyothin Road in the Khlong Thanon subdistrict. Firefighters from Bang Khen and Sai Mai fire stations were immediately dispatched to the scene.Photo by Khaosod

Upon arrival, responders found the primary residence fully engulfed in flames. Strong winds and the flammable nature of the wooden structure caused the fire to spread quickly to a neighboring house. Fire crews deployed multiple water cannons and worked urgently to prevent further damage to surrounding properties.

After an intense firefighting effort lasting more than an hour, authorities successfully brought the blaze under control. Initial assessments confirmed that two houses were completely destroyed, though no fatalities were reported. Officials are currently verifying whether any residents sustained injuries or required medical attention.

Police officers from Bang Khen Police Station, who secured the area during firefighting operations, detained a man found near the scene shortly after the fire began. The individual is being questioned as part of an ongoing investigation into the cause of the blaze. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the fire was accidental or deliberately set, but investigators are examining witness statements, physical evidence, and the suspect’s movements prior to the incident. Photo via Khaosod

Residents in the area were temporarily evacuated as a precaution while firefighters worked to extinguish lingering hotspots. Electricity in the immediate vicinity was briefly disrupted to ensure safety during the emergency response.

Officials from Bangkok’s disaster prevention and mitigation department stated that a full forensic inspection of the site will be conducted once conditions are deemed safe. Investigators will also assess structural damage and determine whether additional charges may be filed.

Local authorities urged residents to remain cautious with electrical equipment and flammable materials, especially in densely populated residential areas with older wooden homes. The investigation remains ongoing. Source Khaosod.

