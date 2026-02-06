French nationals accused of staging theft to scam Thai woman

A Thai woman accused a group of foreigners, believed to be French nationals, of attempting to scam and swindle money from her older sister by falsely claiming she picked up their dropped cash on Phuket road.

The woman shared CCTV footage of the incident on her Facebook account, Jedsy Jedsadaporn, on Wednesday, February 4. The incident took place outside her family’s massage shop in Phuket. Alongside the footage, she posted a caption that read…

“I would like to issue a warning to the public. Sometimes, things happen too suddenly to be aware of. Watch the video till the end. Not all foreigners are good visitors. #Warning #PhuketTourists #TouristCity”

In the video, several foreigners riding motorcycles can be seen cutting in front of a Thai woman on a motorcycle, forcing her to stop on the road outside the massage shop. An argument then followed between the two parties before they eventually went their separate ways.

The woman who shared the video explained that the Thai motorcyclist involved was her older sister. According to her account, the foreigners followed her sister and accused her of taking money they claimed to have accidentally dropped on the road moments earlier.

She said the foreigners demanded the return of the alleged missing cash and insisted on checking her sister’s bag to see whether it contained their money. Her sister denied the accusation and refused to allow the foreigners to search her belongings.

Footage showed a foreign woman persisting with the demand, asking to see the contents of the bag and attempting to grab it. At one point, she appeared to try to put her hands inside the bag, escalating the confrontation.

The situation drew the attention of massage workers from the shop and motorcycle taxi riders in the area, who intervened after witnessing the dispute. As more people became involved, the foreigners were seen leaving the scene.

The woman who shared the footage said she and her family believed the foreigners fabricated the story about dropped cash in an attempt to extort money from her sister.

She noted that it was fortunate the confrontation happened outside their family business, where others were nearby to help. If her sister were alone, she might have been physically attacked or successfully scammed.

Many Thai netizens expressed concern after viewing the video, agreeing that the incident appeared suspicious. Several urged the family to file an official complaint with police so authorities could investigate the foreigners involved and prevent similar incidents from occurring.

As of the latest update, no official police report has been confirmed, and the woman has not yet provided further information regarding legal action.