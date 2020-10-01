Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1 | The Thaiger

Video & Podcasts
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Daily Thai news on The Thaiger. All the latest information about Thailand, Monday to Friday on Thaiger News Today.
Thailand beaches may limit visitors until Covid-19 vaccine is available
Beaches and national parks might not fully open to international tourists until a Covid-19 vaccine is available. The claim comes from the Tourism Council of Thailand president. Around 120 to 150 tourists departing from China are set to arrive in Phuket on October 8 after a 6 month ban on international tourists. They’ll have to go through a 14 day state quarantine, but after that, they may not be able to enjoy some of the island’s beaches. A report from Bloomberg says it’s “unlikely” beaches and parks will fully open to overseas travellers until a vaccine becomes available. At this stage there are still many questions about a successful vaccine either becoming available or the efficacy of such a vaccine even when it is. Then there are questions about whether getting a vaccine will become a condition of travel to Thailand or internationally. For the time being, only tourists on select charter flights with a 90 day Special Tourist Visa can enter the country. “It’s good for the country to reopen even if it’s just for trial … Once we’ve tested our reopening plan for a month, we can assess how to go forward and allow more visitors to come in.”
Changing face of Thailand’s expats
Thailand’s dominant working expat nationality in past decades has been Japanese, currently making up 18% of expatriates in the country. But that dominance is about to be overtaken. While Japanese expatriate numbers are decreasing, a CBRE report notes that Chinese and Filipino expats are on the rise in Thailand. There were 28,560 Japanese expats in Thailand as of Q3 2020, just ahead of the Chinese expat contingent at 25,811. As China’s manufacturing has shifted overseas and Filipino expatriates have increased in line with local demand for teachers fluent in English, there’s been a continuing de-centralisation of the expat communities living in Thailand. You can read more about that report, and the effects on the Thai property market at thethaiger.com
More reports of alleged student abuse, parents file complaint against teacher
More reports of teachers allegedly abusing their students have come to light after a Nonthaburi teacher was caught on video pushing a kindergarten student to the floor, pulling a student across the floor and repeatedly hitting other students. Now more classroom videos of teachers allegedly abusing their students are being widely shared online as well as photos of children’s marks and injuries from the alleged abuse. Meanwhile, the main Thonburi school, at the centre of the current allegations, has agreed to pay compensation, including refunding school fees, paying medical costs, and better screening and scrutiny of teaching staff.
Contestant eliminated from Miss Universe Thailand after manager infiltrates organising committee
One of the favourites to take the Miss Universe Thailand title when the contest is held on Saturday, October 10, has just been kicked out for breaking the rules. Chayathanus Saradat, also known as “Cheraim”, is accused of allowing her manager and chaperone to infiltrate the organising committee. It’s understood he manager, aka “Ken”, attended numerous committee meetings, potentially getting the inside scoop on what questions contestants might be asked, and giving his client an advantage. Thailand still has a fascination for the ‘beauty contestant’ format and there are hundreds of such contests conducted around the country each year.
Police confiscate 300 kilos of marijuana in central Thailand drugs bust
A drugs bust in the central province of Nonthaburi, just north of central Bangkok, has netted 300 kilos of marijuana, valued at around 2 million baht. Anti-narcotics officers confiscated the haul yesterday when they apprehended 3 men in a department store car park. Thai Residents reports that dried marijuana usually fetches around 6,500 baht per kilo on the black market. It’s understood this consignment was on its way to a Bangkok-based dealer when it was intercepted.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Travel agents push to end quarantine for tourists from countries at low risk for Covid-19
Travel agents are pushing to end the 14 day quarantine required for foreign tourists arriving from countries classified as a very low risk for spreading Covid-19, hoping the government will agree with the idea and start in December. The move could bring in at least 100,000 tourists per month, according to president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, or ATTA, Vichit Prakobkoson.
The thought of 2 weeks in isolation before enjoying a vacation turns away a lot of potential tourists. Vichit says the idea of quarantine “repulses” them. But some tourists are still onboard with travelling to Thailand, even if that means spending 14 days in quarantine.
Around 120 to 150 tourists on the new Special Tourist Visa are set to arrive next week from China to Phuket after a 6 month ban on international tourists. The tourists are required to quarantine for 14 days at a state approved facility. The new visa allows a 90 stay and can be renewed twice, adding up to about 9 months.
Vichit says new measure won’t be enough to revive Thailand’s crippled tourism industry which took a hit when the country halted international travel to control the spread of the coronavirus. 1,200 foreign tourists are expected to arrive each month under the new Special Tourist Visa, but Vichit says the number of monthly tourists could increase to 100,000 each month if the quarantine is waived for people from countries consider low risk.
“The government should challenge and revoke the state quarantine, if possible, by this December for certain countries. If so, approximately 100,000 foreigners a month would travel to Thailand and might stay for 5 to 7 days.”
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Opening borders could cause a second Covid-19 outbreak, epidemiologist says
Opening Thailand’s borders to foreign tourists may open a “Pandora’s box” of Covid-19 infections, according to leading epidemiologist on the Chulalongkorn University Faculty of Medicine Thira Woratanarat. After a 6 month ban on international tourists, the first group of travellers on the new Special Tourist Visa are set to fly from China to Phuket on October 8. Thira says the move puts the country at risk of a second coronavirus outbreak.
“If the country decides to take risks, everyone must rely on themselves because this is a war between virus and humans and people need to survive… The country will be a new endemic area if the government cannot contain the spread of the disease effectively. And even if there is a Covid-19 vaccine, it might be too late.”
The 120 to 150 tourists arriving next week on the Special Tourist Visa are required to quarantine at a state approved facility for 14 days. They are also required to be tested for Covid-19 before their flight and before being released from quarantine.
Thira has been vocal for months on his disapproval for opening the borders to foreign tourists and has stood firmly against proposals like so called “travel bubbles.” He says the coronavirus cases across globe have continued to raise and warns that people in Thailand should still abide by coronavirus prevention measures like wearing a mask.
“Many countries are still under the severe pandemic and have an infection rate 20 times that of Thailand’s, so Thailand will be at a risk of becoming a pandemic hotspot after the country is reopened.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
The Special Tourist Visa is now official and allows tourists in from October 1
The Thai Government Gazette has officially recorded that long-stay tourists would now be allowed to come back to Thailand. The Cabinet approved the measure based on CCSA recommendation on September 15. Some people have already made early enquiries for the new Special Tourist Visa, or STV, which can be officially processed.
Whilst the official announcement is the start of Thailand’s tourism reboot, the government has announced they are only expecting some 1,200 tourist per month under the new scheme, a tiny fraction of the tourist numbers that used to flock to Thailand pre-Covid
Foreigners applying for a Special Tourist Visa should…
• Be a foreigner from a low-risk country wishing to stay for months in the kingdom under Public Health Ministry regulations.
• Accept compliance of preventive measures as prescribed by the government, including submitting to alternative state quarantine in appointed hospitals/hotels for not less than 14 days.
• Provide evidence of a place to stay during the long visit.
• Show proof of payment for hotel accommodation or admittance to hospitals chosen as alternative state quarantine facilities.
At this stage the definition of ‘low risk’ country remains open for interpretation and will change over time. As in the past, we’d urge anyone wishing to apply for the STV to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or a consulate in your home country before making any bookings or paying money for agents or other services.
People applying for the STV will need to provide ONE of the following as evidence…
• Proof of payment for hotel or accommodation to be used after discharge from quarantine.
• Copy of a condominium title deed owned by the visitor or a family member.
• Evidence of renting accommodation – condominium or house.
• Evidence of payment for the purchase or lease of a condominium-type residence that foreigners can legally buy or lease.
“Proof of health and accident insurance policy, which should cover the entire period of stay in Thailand, with insurance for medical expenses in case of outpatient treatment of not less than 40,000 baht and in case of inpatient treatment of not less than 400,000 baht.”
Foreigners with the evidence needed above will be eligible to apply for a one-time STV from Thai embassies or consulates in selected countries.
Eligible visitors will be charged a visa fee of 2,000 baht to stay in the kingdom for 90 days. After this period expires, immigration officers will be able to renew the holder’s visa twice, each for another 90 days at a time. Foreigners must submit an application and pay a fee in accordance with the rules.
The Special Tourist Visa policy is now effective for arrivals October 1 until September 30, 2021.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Similan Islands to reopen on October 15 with ‘new normal’ policy
‘Bad Student’ group plan protest after alleged abuse at Sarasas school
