Thaiger Radio News – Friday | The Thaiger

Import of birds and poultry from Russia suspended to avoid bird flu
The Livestock Development Department is imposing a 90 day slowdown of imports into or transit through Thailand of birds and poultry, as well as their carcasses from Russia, Togo and Congo to prevent a possible spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza HPAI H5N1 virus in the country (bird flu).
Thai PBS reports that the department’s previous announcement for a temporary suspension of the import into or transit through the country of birds and poultry such as chicken and geese from Russia expired on November 5, but the World Organisation of Animal Health reported that the highly contagious virus is still spreading in Russia due to the migration of sick birds and poultry, hence, the necessity to extend the temporary suspension for another 90 days as of November 29 since the publication of the announcement in the Royal Gazette.
Similar announcements were also issued for birds and poultry from Togo and Congo where HPAI H5N1 is spreading.
Thais need to have more babies to reverse declining population
A government advisory body is urging the Government to come up with measures to encourage Thais to have more babies.
The National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) has urged the government to implement additional measures to improve the birth rate in Thailand, following a recent study detailing the impact of a shrinking population.
Thailand, with the fertility rate of 1.6 births per woman aged 15 to 49 in 2010, which is already among the lowest fertility rates in ASEAN, is expect to see that rate drop to 1.3 births by 2040.
As well, the working-age population is shrinking and the country is inching towards an ageing society status by 2021, when elderly citizens will account at 20 per cent of the population.
According to the NESDB, Thailand has to maintain the birth rate at 500,000 per year to keep the country’s economy and workforce afloat.
NESDB deputy secretary-general Chutinart Wongsuban says that besides raising awareness about the value of having children and the joy of having a family, there are three things the government can do to convince the Gen Y people to have more babies.
They include a lump sum payment from the government to support the cost of raising new children, a tax deduction for child support, and the establishment of a fund to support the cost of raising children, Chutinart said.
She based the recommendations on results of the agency’s survey on attitudes and socio-economic factors from 3,734 Generation Y respondents (those born from 1980-2000) and comprise 44 per cent married households and 56 per cent single households.
The survey found that 18 per cent of Gen-Y single people didn’t want to have their own families as they focused on independence and working. Also, 20.5 per cent of Gen-Y people had no baby yet and didn’t want to have any, citing reasons including the desire to live freely, the focus on work rather than having children, the wish to enjoy their current life, and the concern about high cost of raising children.
Government to give cash handouts to oil palm planters
The National Oil Palm Committee, led by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, plans to give away 1,500 baht per rai cash handout to 150,000 oil palm planters in a massive subsidy for their production cost.
The subsidies arrive with almost perfect timing for the ruling NCPO in the lead up to the national election in February and the rise of the proxy parties that have been formed in support of the current junta government.
Thai PBS reports that the cash giveaway is for planters who have cultivated oil palm trees for more than three years and each is entitled to claim the handout for up to 15 rai, or a maximum of 22,500 baht for each individual planter.
Other conditions apply…
1) The planters must be Thais
2) Are heads of families and have registered with the Agricultural Promotion Department before December
3) Have bank accounts with the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives
4) They must have proper legal land documents.
The one-time giveaway will cost 3,458 million baht in taxpayers’ money. The policy will soon be submitted to the cabinet for approval.
Energy Minister Siri Chirapongpant says that the cabinet had recently instructions the Energy Ministry, through the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), to purchase 160,000 tonnes of crude palm oil at 18 baht/kg for use as fuel in power generation at the Bangkapong power plant.
EGAT will start buying crude palm oil in December, up to the full amount of 160,000 tonnes for use in power generation for 5-6 months.
The energy minister was optimistic that his measure would help push the price of fresh oil palm to 3.2 baht per kilogram which would help ease the financial suffering of oil palm planters who have been complaining of falling oil palm prices.
Last week, the cabinet approved 18.6 billion baht in aid package to help rubber plants and rubber tappers. Rubber planters are also suffering from a sharp price plunge.
Thailand’s Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan
