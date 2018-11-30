Government to give cash handouts to oil palm planters | The Thaiger

South
Government to give cash handouts to oil palm planters
The National Oil Palm Committee, led by Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, plans to give away 1,500 baht per rai cash handout to 150,000 oil palm planters in a massive subsidy for their production cost.
The subsidies arrive with almost perfect timing for the ruling NCPO in the lead up to the national election in February and the rise of the proxy parties that have been formed in support of the current junta government.
Thai PBS reports that the cash giveaway is for planters who have cultivated oil palm trees for more than three years and each is entitled to claim the handout for up to 15 rai, or a maximum of 22,500 baht for each individual planter.
Other conditions apply…
1) The planters must be Thais
2) Are heads of families and have registered with the Agricultural Promotion Department before December
3) Have bank accounts with the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives
4) They must have proper legal land documents.
The one-time giveaway will cost 3,458 million baht in taxpayers’ money. The policy will soon be submitted to the cabinet for approval.
Energy Minister Siri Chirapongpant says that the cabinet had recently instructions the Energy Ministry, through the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), to purchase 160,000 tonnes of crude palm oil at 18 baht/kg for use as fuel in power generation at the Bangkapong power plant.
EGAT will start buying crude palm oil in December, up to the full amount of 160,000 tonnes for use in power generation for 5-6 months.
The energy minister was optimistic that his measure would help push the price of fresh oil palm to 3.2 baht per kilogram which would help ease the financial suffering of oil palm planters who have been complaining of falling oil palm prices.
Last week, the cabinet approved 18.6 billion baht in aid package to help rubber plants and rubber tappers. Rubber planters are also suffering from a sharp price plunge.
Thailand’s Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan
Mother killed by moving train, 2 year old daughter survives
A mother and her 2 year old daughter fell from a train at a station in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The mother died while the girl survived with minor injuries.
The incident took place at the Klong Chandee railway station at 10am this morning.
Police say 21 year old Benjawan Duangsuwan died at the scene. Her daughter was sent to Por Than Klay Wajasit Hospital.
Station master Somporn Buachuay said the woman took the Kantang train from Bangkok.
Somporn said Benjawan apparently stepped off the train before it had completely stopped, causing her and her daughter to fall onto the track. The mother was crushed by the train and dragged for over 60 metres before it finally stopped.
Benjawan’s stepfather, 66 year old Sawat Khao, told police that the woman was supposed to meet him at the station to fetch her motorcycle key.
SOURCE: The Nation
Surat Thani monk arrested over molestation allegations
Surat Thani police have served an arrest warrant on a 35 year old monk at the Wat Dang Nai.
Sanook is reporting that Phra Mongkhon faces charges of molesting under 15 year old boys.
The arrest of the monk follows an official complaint made by a parent to police back in April who claimed her 13 year old son had been molested by the monk after ordination during the hot season.
The parent alleges her son was groped, kissed and had his genitals fondled by the monk. Phra Mongkhon denies the allegations.
Sanook says that the case has taken time as police had to gather evidence against the monk. In the meantime he has now been defrocked and faces prosecution.
SOURCE: Sanook
Drugs-in-book being sent to Phuket, seized in Songkhla
PHOTO: Hatyai Police
A man has been arrested in Hat Yai, Songkhla trying to smuggle crystal methamphetamine inside a book in a parcel bound for Phuket.
Hat Yai Police have arrested 31 year old Preawpan Tamakunapohn at a hotel in Hat Yai. He was found with three bags of crystal methamphetamine totaling 82.31 grams. One bag was found in his pants’ pocket while another two bags were found in a parcel box.
Drugs inside the parcel box had been placed inside a book about cosmetics. A square space was cut out of the book before putting the bag of crystal methamphetamine inside (just like the movies). The receiver was said to be a ‘Teerasak Tumorn’. The parcel was beings ent to the Phuket Bus Terminal.
Preawpan has been taken into custody and is now at Hat Yai Police Station facing legal action.
