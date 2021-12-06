Connect with us

Video

Dealign with omicron, Opening the southern border, pen15 park | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.146

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

image
image

In today’s episode Jay, Tim and Natty discuss about Dealign with omicron, Opening the southern border, Royal pardons, penis park and ‘Retire quickly PM’.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics44 mins ago

Cambodian PM plans a visit to Myanmar to smooth divisions in ASEAN
Transport1 hour ago

A bird strike may have caused Royal Thai Air Force F-5 fighter jet’s recent crashing
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand Top Stories | Alcohol situation in Pattaya, Thailand Omicron update | Dec 6
advertiseadvertise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: Still no Omicron, today’s infections drop to 4,000
Crime2 hours ago

Phuket police arrest 32 after more than 3,500 venue raids since November
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Video3 hours ago

Dealign with omicron, Opening the southern border, pen15 park | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.146
Politics3 hours ago

US Republican Party senator Bob Dole passes away at 98
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Thailand’s Health Ministry misses Covid-19 vaccination target
Tourism3 hours ago

Germany removes Thailand from its list of high-risk countries
Indonesia3 hours ago

Death toll rises to 14 in volcanic eruption in Indonesia
North East4 hours ago

Police deny detaining or threatening woman who told PM to “retire quickly”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

CCSA meets today to decide on southern border re-opening
World16 hours ago

Foreign Ministers of China and Malaysia agree over South China Sea
Bangkok17 hours ago

Burmese woman rescued by DSI after 13 years of forced labour
Coronavirus World5 days ago

Health officials say Omicron probably in the Netherlands prior to South Africa reports
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 days ago

UPDATE: What we know about “Omicron,” new travel restrictions to Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

PM will decide on need for lockdown if and when Omicron found in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says PCR tests will remain a requirement for foreign arrivals
Thailand7 days ago

Thailand News Today | Quarantine requirements in Thailand relaxed, Vocal expat deported | Nov 29
Tourism6 days ago

No plans to reverse re-opening, despite Omicron variant – Tourism Ministry
Drugs5 days ago

Men arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly smuggling drugs valued at 95 million baht
Road deaths7 days ago

Thai man dies by flurry of bullets while going to get 2nd Covid shot
Visa3 days ago

10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
Thailand5 days ago

Possible lockdown, Crypto in Thailand, Transit system improvements | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.143
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

Thailand entry restrictions on African countries in response to Omicron
Bangkok6 days ago

Foreigner claims Bangkok taxi pocketed 1,000 baht for ride down Sukhumvit
Expats4 days ago

Bangkok is 4th best place to live in Southeast Asia, according to expat survey
Tourism5 days ago

Cha-am permitted to sell alcohol in restaurants from December 1
Tourism6 days ago

Tourism officials welcome Czech movie filming in Phuket and Krabi
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending