US Republican Party senator Bob Dole passes away at 98

Former US senator Bob Dole, a Republican Party member and presidential hopeful, has passed away at the age of 98. The war hero was riddled with lung cancer and succumbed to the illness early this morning in his sleep. Dole had served in various roles for America for 79 years. His reputation was that of one of Washington’s most recognisable political figures. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced the news with a statement that read:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon.”

Back in February, he announced that he was being treated for advanced lung cancer, prompting newly-elected President Joe Biden to visit him after learning of the diagnosis. Biden released a statement yesterday mourning Dole.

“Bob was an American statesman like few in our history. A war hero and among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. And to me, he was also a friend whom I could look to for trusted guidance, or a humorous line at just the right moment to settle frayed nerves. I will miss my friend. But I am grateful for the times we shared, and for the friendship Jill and I and our family have built with Liddy and the entire Dole family.”

President Biden has ordered that flags at the White House and other public buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff in honour of Dole after hearing of his passing. Born in Russell, Kansas in 1923, Dole served in the US infantry in WWII, suffering serious wounds in Italy and winning a medal for bravery. In 1976 he was the Republican nominee for vice-president to Gerald Ford, in an election the sitting president lost to Jimmy Carter. Two decades later, aged 73, Dole won the nomination to take on Bill Clinton, to whom he lost. In 1991, Dole underwent surgery for prostate cancer, while in 2001 he underwent abdominal aneurysm surgery. In 2005, he was hospitalised after falling in his home. He was treated for a leg infection 4 years later in 2009. Dole is survived by his wife, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole of North Carolina, and daughter Robin Dole.