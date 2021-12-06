Politics
US Republican Party senator Bob Dole passes away at 98
Former US senator Bob Dole, a Republican Party member and presidential hopeful, has passed away at the age of 98. The war hero was riddled with lung cancer and succumbed to the illness early this morning in his sleep. Dole had served in various roles for America for 79 years. His reputation was that of one of Washington’s most recognisable political figures. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced the news with a statement that read:
President Biden has ordered that flags at the White House and other public buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff in honour of Dole after hearing of his passing. Born in Russell, Kansas in 1923, Dole served in the US infantry in WWII, suffering serious wounds in Italy and winning a medal for bravery. In 1976 he was the Republican nominee for vice-president to Gerald Ford, in an election the sitting president lost to Jimmy Carter. Two decades later, aged 73, Dole won the nomination to take on Bill Clinton, to whom he lost.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Cambodian PM plans a visit to Myanmar to smooth divisions in ASEAN
A bird strike may have caused Royal Thai Air Force F-5 fighter jet’s recent crashing
Thailand Top Stories | Alcohol situation in Pattaya, Thailand Omicron update | Dec 6
First Omicron strain reported in Thailand, Test & Go traveller tests positive
Covid UPDATE: Still no Omicron, today’s infections drop to 4,000
Phuket police arrest 32 after more than 3,500 venue raids since November
Dealign with omicron, Opening the southern border, pen15 park | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.146
US Republican Party senator Bob Dole passes away at 98
Thailand’s Health Ministry misses Covid-19 vaccination target
Germany removes Thailand from its list of high-risk countries
Death toll rises to 14 in volcanic eruption in Indonesia
Police deny detaining or threatening woman who told PM to “retire quickly”
CCSA meets today to decide on southern border re-opening
Foreign Ministers of China and Malaysia agree over South China Sea
Burmese woman rescued by DSI after 13 years of forced labour
Health officials say Omicron probably in the Netherlands prior to South Africa reports
UPDATE: What we know about “Omicron,” new travel restrictions to Thailand
PM will decide on need for lockdown if and when Omicron found in Thailand
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says PCR tests will remain a requirement for foreign arrivals
Thailand News Today | Quarantine requirements in Thailand relaxed, Vocal expat deported | Nov 29
No plans to reverse re-opening, despite Omicron variant – Tourism Ministry
Men arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly smuggling drugs valued at 95 million baht
Thai man dies by flurry of bullets while going to get 2nd Covid shot
10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
Possible lockdown, Crypto in Thailand, Transit system improvements | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.143
Thailand entry restrictions on African countries in response to Omicron
Foreigner claims Bangkok taxi pocketed 1,000 baht for ride down Sukhumvit
Bangkok is 4th best place to live in Southeast Asia, according to expat survey
Cha-am permitted to sell alcohol in restaurants from December 1
Tourism officials welcome Czech movie filming in Phuket and Krabi
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
- Bangkok3 days ago
Junior police officer facing attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a Bangkok bus
- Coronavirus World3 days ago
US introduces new restrictions for international arrivals from Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Lockdown not on the cards, but re-opening nightlife may be postponed: PM
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Chon Buri and Pattaya bar scene get good news, but at what cost?
- Coronavirus World3 days ago
No vaccine, no entry: Germany gets tough on those who refuse to get vaccinated
- Krabi3 days ago
Maya Bay reopening likely to be postponed | VIDEO
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Alcohol sales and consumption allowed in Chon Buri again