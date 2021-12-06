Phuket police arrest 32 after more than 3,500 venue raids since November

Phuket police say they have made 32 arrests after over 3,500 venue raids since November 1. The report released says those arrests were made in light of those breaking the provincial order of no alcohol sales and/or Covid regulations that prevent staff from having close contact with customers.

The report says that last Saturday, alone, saw 142 venue inspections, resulting in 4 arrests. 2 of those arrests on Saturday were in Kamala and 1 each was in Wichit and Muang districts. Police say the inspections were carried out as part of their efforts to enforce the Phuket Provincial Order No. 7188/2564, which states “regarding measures to close the place or prohibit activities that are at risk of spreading disease” (Covid-19) and Phuket Provincial Order No. 7585/2564, which regulates the sale and consumption of alcohol across the island.”

The order, which came into effect on November 16 in Phuket province, deems that restaurants and other “eateries” may serve alcohol from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 11pm only. Such “eateries” include those venues that hold a permit to serve food and alcohol. November 27 saw a revised order for New Year’s Eve celebrations, that confirmed the same restrictions, except for the allowance of alcohol to be sold all night on New Year’s Eve.

The revised order also noted that a limit of 5 musicians could perform at any 1 time, with no physical contact between the musicians and other performers, customers, and staff. Dancing and organised dance performances are strictly prohibited under the order. However, gaming venues for animal fighting, racing, boxing and others are now able to open with special permissions from an “authorised person.” Temporary boxing stadiums can now open for live broadcasting events, but must get special permission and be in full compliance with Covid-free setting measures set out by the government.

Violators of the order could be fined up to 20,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Act 2015, or up to 100,000 baht and/or 1 year in prison under the same act. Both of these fines are listed under Sections 51 and 52 of the act, respectively.

Section 18 of the Emergency Decree also brings punishment of up to 2 years imprisonment, or a fine up to 40,000 baht, if violated.

From November 1 to December 4, police say they inspected 3,760 venues, resulting in charges against 32 people in 28 difference cases. One of those cases involved 3 being arrested for allegedly gambling in Patong. The remaining cases included:

-13 cases from Muang district

-1 case from Chalong district

-2 cases from Wichit

-6 cases from Patong

-1 case from Thalang

-3 cases from Kamala

-1 case from Kathu

Neither the venues nor people were named for allegedly breaking Covid regulations. Police also blocked out venue names in photos that were subsequently released.

SOURCE: The Phuket News