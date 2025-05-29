High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars

A British woman ended behind bars after she was busted at London Heathrow with suitcases stuffed full of cannabis following a holiday in Thailand.

Keira Borrett, from Gorleston, Norfolk, was reportedly arrested at Terminal 4 on May 23 after attempting to breeze through customs with bags packed with herbal cannabis.

The shock discovery led to the 43 year old being hauled before Willesden Magistrates’ Court, where she allegedly indicated a guilty plea to being “concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.”

The court heard that the quantity and seriousness of the offence meant Borrett had to be remanded in custody, with fears she may flee if granted bail.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered ahead of her sentencing on June 16, with magistrates considering all options, including an immediate jail term, reported the Eastern Daily Press.

Borrett, who lives on Lowestoft Road, is the latest Brit to find herself in hot water over cannabis smuggling, a trend that appears to be on the rise.

Bella May Culley was detained in Georgia with cannabis stashed in her suitcase. The 18 year old claimed she was duped into carrying the drugs by a man she met online.

Meanwhile, Charlotte May Lee, from south London, was arrested in Sri Lanka after being caught with cannabis products in her luggage. The 21 year old is currently awaiting trial and could face a lengthy sentence if convicted.

Both young women claim they were unaware of the drugs in their luggage and allege they were manipulated by people they met during their travels. Officials are investigating possible links between their cases and broader drug trafficking networks operating in Southeast Asia.

Figures show that Heathrow Airport has become a hotspot for drug smuggling, with a staggering 14,617 kilogrammes of cannabis seized last year alone. A total of 430 suspects were arrested in connection with narcotics offences at the airport in 2024.

While some Brits are lured into smuggling with promises of easy money or free holidays, police are warning that the consequences are anything but glamorous.

A Border Force spokesperson told reporters that, “Smuggling drugs into the UK is a serious offence.”

“We work closely with our international partners to stop illegal substances reaching our streets and bring offenders to justice.”

For Borrett, what started as a long-haul holiday has turned into a long stay in custody.