High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars

Thai holiday ends in handcuffs as Norfolk traveller caught red-handed with weed-stuffed suitcases

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott30 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
165 2 minutes read
High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars
Picture courtesy of Newsquest

A British woman ended behind bars after she was busted at London Heathrow with suitcases stuffed full of cannabis following a holiday in Thailand.

Keira Borrett, from Gorleston, Norfolk, was reportedly arrested at Terminal 4 on May 23 after attempting to breeze through customs with bags packed with herbal cannabis.

The shock discovery led to the 43 year old being hauled before Willesden Magistrates’ Court, where she allegedly indicated a guilty plea to being “concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a Class B drug.”

The court heard that the quantity and seriousness of the offence meant Borrett had to be remanded in custody, with fears she may flee if granted bail.

Related Articles

A pre-sentence report has been ordered ahead of her sentencing on June 16, with magistrates considering all options, including an immediate jail term, reported the Eastern Daily Press.

Borrett, who lives on Lowestoft Road, is the latest Brit to find herself in hot water over cannabis smuggling, a trend that appears to be on the rise.

High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of EDP

Bella May Culley was detained in Georgia with cannabis stashed in her suitcase. The 18 year old claimed she was duped into carrying the drugs by a man she met online.

Meanwhile, Charlotte May Lee, from south London, was arrested in Sri Lanka after being caught with cannabis products in her luggage. The 21 year old is currently awaiting trial and could face a lengthy sentence if convicted.

Both young women claim they were unaware of the drugs in their luggage and allege they were manipulated by people they met during their travels. Officials are investigating possible links between their cases and broader drug trafficking networks operating in Southeast Asia.

Figures show that Heathrow Airport has become a hotspot for drug smuggling, with a staggering 14,617 kilogrammes of cannabis seized last year alone. A total of 430 suspects were arrested in connection with narcotics offences at the airport in 2024.

While some Brits are lured into smuggling with promises of easy money or free holidays, police are warning that the consequences are anything but glamorous.

A Border Force spokesperson told reporters that, “Smuggling drugs into the UK is a serious offence.”

“We work closely with our international partners to stop illegal substances reaching our streets and bring offenders to justice.”

For Borrett, what started as a long-haul holiday has turned into a long stay in custody.

Latest Thailand News
Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles Road deaths

Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles

3 minutes ago
Blaze at Bangkok luxury resort pier torches two boats (video) Bangkok News

Blaze at Bangkok luxury resort pier torches two boats (video)

7 minutes ago
Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst Crime News

Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst

12 minutes ago
Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival Thailand News

Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival

15 minutes ago
Bangkok Bank&#8217;s policy shift: Why the change of heart? Thailand News

Bangkok Bank’s policy shift: Why the change of heart?

15 minutes ago
Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent Thailand News

Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent

22 minutes ago
High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars Thailand News

High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars

30 minutes ago
Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash Thailand News

Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash

36 minutes ago
Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan Crime News

Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan

58 minutes ago
Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets Thailand News

Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets

1 hour ago
Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video) South Thailand News

Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video)

1 hour ago
Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba Thailand News

Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba

1 hour ago
Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video) Bangkok News

Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video)

2 hours ago
Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace Thailand News

Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace

2 hours ago
Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok Bangkok News

Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash Pattaya News

Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash

2 hours ago
Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized Bangkok News

Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized

2 hours ago
Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims Thailand News

Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims

2 hours ago
Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident Thailand News

Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident

2 hours ago
NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days Business News

NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days

4 hours ago
Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges Bangkok News

Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges

4 hours ago
Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports Thailand News

Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports

4 hours ago
Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry Crime News

Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry

4 hours ago
Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub Thailand News

Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub

4 hours ago
Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman Thailand News

Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott30 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
165 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked

High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked

2 days ago
Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop

Cannabis lab fire erupts in Pattaya shop

3 days ago
Best weed shops in Krabi [2025] | Thaiger

Best weed shops in Krabi [2025]

1 week ago
Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting

Dopey striker’s 27 million baht own goal in cannabis smuggle sting

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x