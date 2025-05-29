Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash

A Thai woman forcefully grabbed the penis of her cheating husband, a community leader, to prevent him from taking her car and fleeing with his mistress, along with a large sum of community funds.

The dramatic altercation unfolded outside the Phibun Rak District Office in the Isaan province of Udon Thani yesterday, May 28 and was captured on video by a resident in Ban Pho Kham village.

The man at the centre of the scandal, 57 year old Sawaeng, is a community leader who openly brought his mistress to work before being confronted.

In the footage, Sawaeng’s wife is seen pulling him out of the car and attacking his private parts to take the car key from him. Sawaeng can be heard shouting, “She attacked me! She grabbed my penis!”

His wife responded, “Give me the key! Don’t give up, huh? Give it to me. I’ll make you sterile now! Give me the key!”

Bystanders gathered around the vehicle to prevent Sawaeng from fleeing. His mistress, who was allegedly the wife of another local man, remained seated in the vehicle during the confrontation. Eventually, Sawaeng surrendered the key to his wife, and his mistress walked away from the scene.

Speaking to Naewna, Sawaeng’s wife confirmed that the pickup belonged to her. She agreed to let her husband go his own way but insisted that he not use her car while engaging in his affair.

It was later revealed that the mistress was married to a man present during the incident, who suffered an emotional breakdown after learning of the affair. Family members and neighbours supported him until he was able to resume his daily life.

Despite the betrayal, the man reportedly still loves his wife and wishes for her return to care for their two disabled grandchildren, who need her support.

Beyond the personal drama, allegations of financial misconduct also emerged. Locals claim that Sawaeng embezzled over 300,000 baht in funds that were donated for a community temple and administrative projects.

Although Sawaeng claimed the funds were used for public initiatives, residents reported seeing no visible improvements and demanded an accounting of the expenditures, which was never provided.

Sawaeng resigned from his post as community leader today, May 29, and told the media that he would end his affair. However, he refused to address the fraud allegations.

The district chief launched an investigation into the alleged embezzlement. An election to appoint a new community leader is scheduled for June 30.