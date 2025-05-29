Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash

Leadership crumbles under weight of love triangle and stolen donations

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin37 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
140 2 minutes read
Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash
Photo via Channel 8

A Thai woman forcefully grabbed the penis of her cheating husband, a community leader, to prevent him from taking her car and fleeing with his mistress, along with a large sum of community funds.

The dramatic altercation unfolded outside the Phibun Rak District Office in the Isaan province of Udon Thani yesterday, May 28 and was captured on video by a resident in Ban Pho Kham village.

The man at the centre of the scandal, 57 year old Sawaeng, is a community leader who openly brought his mistress to work before being confronted.

In the footage, Sawaeng’s wife is seen pulling him out of the car and attacking his private parts to take the car key from him. Sawaeng can be heard shouting, “She attacked me! She grabbed my penis!”

Related Articles

His wife responded, “Give me the key! Don’t give up, huh? Give it to me. I’ll make you sterile now! Give me the key!”

Community leader escapes with mistress and public fund
Photo via Amarin TV

Bystanders gathered around the vehicle to prevent Sawaeng from fleeing. His mistress, who was allegedly the wife of another local man, remained seated in the vehicle during the confrontation. Eventually, Sawaeng surrendered the key to his wife, and his mistress walked away from the scene.

Speaking to Naewna, Sawaeng’s wife confirmed that the pickup belonged to her. She agreed to let her husband go his own way but insisted that he not use her car while engaging in his affair.

Community leader attacked in penis by wife after adultery and fraud
Photo via Amarin TV

It was later revealed that the mistress was married to a man present during the incident, who suffered an emotional breakdown after learning of the affair. Family members and neighbours supported him until he was able to resume his daily life.

Despite the betrayal, the man reportedly still loves his wife and wishes for her return to care for their two disabled grandchildren, who need her support.

Beyond the personal drama, allegations of financial misconduct also emerged. Locals claim that Sawaeng embezzled over 300,000 baht in funds that were donated for a community temple and administrative projects.

Thai community leader adultery and fraud
Photo via Amarin TV

Although Sawaeng claimed the funds were used for public initiatives, residents reported seeing no visible improvements and demanded an accounting of the expenditures, which was never provided.

Sawaeng resigned from his post as community leader today, May 29, and told the media that he would end his affair. However, he refused to address the fraud allegations.

The district chief launched an investigation into the alleged embezzlement. An election to appoint a new community leader is scheduled for June 30.

Latest Thailand News
Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles Road deaths

Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles

4 minutes ago
Blaze at Bangkok luxury resort pier torches two boats (video) Bangkok News

Blaze at Bangkok luxury resort pier torches two boats (video)

8 minutes ago
Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst Crime News

Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst

13 minutes ago
Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival Thailand News

Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival

16 minutes ago
Bangkok Bank&#8217;s policy shift: Why the change of heart? Thailand News

Bangkok Bank’s policy shift: Why the change of heart?

16 minutes ago
Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent Thailand News

Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent

23 minutes ago
High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars Thailand News

High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars

31 minutes ago
Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash Thailand News

Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash

37 minutes ago
Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan Crime News

Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan

59 minutes ago
Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets Thailand News

Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets

1 hour ago
Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video) South Thailand News

Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video)

1 hour ago
Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba Thailand News

Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba

1 hour ago
Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video) Bangkok News

Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video)

2 hours ago
Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace Thailand News

Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace

2 hours ago
Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok Bangkok News

Police apprehend burglary suspect Mr Nobody in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash Pattaya News

Flipped and lucky: Pattaya driver cheats death after horror smash

2 hours ago
Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized Bangkok News

Major e-cigarette dealer in Thailand caught, 50 million baht assets seized

2 hours ago
Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims Thailand News

Deputy minister hits back at Senate vote scandal claims

2 hours ago
Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident Thailand News

Thai man claims fatal shooting of wife in Sa Kaeo as accident

2 hours ago
NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days Business News

NBTC seeks detailed analysis on digital TV future in 60 days

4 hours ago
Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges Bangkok News

Fifteen women arrested in Bangkok raid on prostitution charges

4 hours ago
Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports Thailand News

Thai commerce ministry unveils 10 policies to boost exports

4 hours ago
Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry Crime News

Thailand crackdowns on illegal green oil use in fishing industry

4 hours ago
Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub Thailand News

Boom to boon: Thailand and US launch elite landmine-clearing hub

4 hours ago
Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman Thailand News

Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin37 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
140 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman

Red hair skull found in Chachoengsao linked to missing Pattaya woman

4 hours ago
Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

Concrete panels fall from Pattaya condo, injuring Australian man

5 hours ago
Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff

Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff

6 hours ago
Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer

Thai man jumps on moving pickup to stop alleged car scammer

23 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x