Enjoy Phuket’s beauty from a beachfront escape with Kora Beach Resort

For decades now, a certain southern island province has drawn travellers from across the world with its coastline, food, weather, and energy, and it continues to do so for a simple reason: there is something for everyone here in Phuket.

The challenge, as anyone who has tried to plan a trip will know, is finding the right place to stay. Somewhere that actually delivers on what Phuket promises rather than just benefiting from the postcode.

Kora Beach Resort Phuket, sitting right on the shores of Bang Tao Beach on the island’s quieter west coast, makes a strong case for itself.

A resort that doesn’t ask you to compromise

Compared to the busier Patong, or the ‘commercialised’ Kata, Bang Tao is a different kind of Phuket experience, one that draws a crowd that tends to stay longer and explore more

Along this stretch of sand, Kora Beach Resort offers a luxurious, unforgettable beachfront experience, adjacent to the crystal clear waters.

The resort is family-friendly in the truest sense, which is to say it’s designed so that families, couples, and solo travellers alike can all be here at the same time without anyone feeling like they’re in the wrong place.

What do the rooms look like?

Accommodation at Kora Beach Resort runs from the Deluxe Room (30 sqm) with garden views up to the Two Bedroom Imperial Suite, a 330 sqm sea-view suite that comfortably fits a family of four with two children.

In between, guests can choose from pool access rooms with direct step-out access to the water, sea view options at various sizes, and two-bedroom configurations from 60 sqm upward that suit families or groups travelling together.

The Premier Pool Access rooms are worth singling out, for anyone who has ever wanted to move from bed to pool without the intermediary steps; they deliver exactly that. And for larger groups, the Two Bedroom Executive Suite at 162 sqm with sea views is a strong option that doesn’t require going all the way to suite-tier pricing to feel spacious.

Rates vary by room type and season. Booking directly through the resort’s website secures the best available rate and any current promotions.

The Kora Explorers Club: Where kids (happily) disappear

For families, the Kora Explorers Club is probably the most important thing to know about this resort. It’s a dedicated indoor-outdoor facility for children aged four to 12, open daily from 9am to 6pm, staffed and programmed throughout the day.

Kids can try their hand out at art and craft sessions, including canvas painting, tie-dye, bracelet making, and jelly candle crafting. Daily workshops cover topics like marine life discovery, eco-friendly crafts, and nature-inspired games.

The club has its own beloved cast of mascots, Wally the whale, Starry the starfish, Torry the turtle, and Jelly the jellyfish, which gives younger children something to connect with from the moment they arrive.

Here, the kids are engaged and looked after, which means the adults can actually relax. The resort’s main lagoon pool covers roughly 2,500 square metres in a freeform layout with shallow lounging zones and deeper swimming sections, and it’s considerably easier to enjoy when you’re not keeping one eye on a bored seven-year-old.

There is also a dedicated kids’ pool at 40 cm depth for younger children, and each resort building has its own quieter Oasis pool for guests with pool access rooms. All three operate from 8am to 7pm.

From beach-casual to rooftop glamour

The resort’s food and beverage offering covers a lot of ground. The All Day Dining restaurant runs from 7am to 10pm and anchors the daily routine, buffet breakfast in the morning, then an international lunch and dinner menu built around locally sourced ingredients. The breakfast spread in particular is worth getting up for, with tropical fruits, fresh juices, pastries, and a full cooked selection.

The Pool Bar handles the midday slot well, open from 11am to 7pm with a Mediterranean-Asian menu and a family-friendly atmosphere that works whether you’ve just climbed out of the water or are settling in for a long lunch.

And then there is Kora Sky Rooftop.

With panoramic views across the sea, sky, and Phuket’s coastline, Kora Sky is the resort’s most distinctive areas. Open from 5.30pm to midnight, it serves tapas, snacks, and a full drinks menu in a setting that earns the word chic without overpromising.

If the name rings a bell, it was selected as the official venue by the 74th Miss Universe pageant to welcome contestants to Phuket in November 2025, a credential that speaks to both its atmosphere and its views. For couples, an evening here is an easy highlight of the trip.

Beach, activities, and the romantic side of the resort

Kora Beach Resort’s direct beach access opens up a full activity menu. On the active side: kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, beach volleyball, Muay Thai classes, and beach yoga. The resort also offers two organised excursions worth considering.

For couples specifically, the resort also offers a private, beachfront, romantic dinner, catered by the kitchen, timed to match as the amber skies begin to fade. It’s the kind of thing that sounds clichéd until you’re actually sitting there.

Bang Tao’s own beach club strip, which runs to more than ten venues including Catch Beach Club, Maya Beach Club, and Cape Diem, is close enough to factor into any visit, giving guests options beyond the resort itself.

Spa and wellness

The fitness centre runs from 7am to 8pm and is fully equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and mats. Daily wellness sessions are held in the garden or on the beach, including beach stretching and water aerobics, with yoga, Pilates, and Muay Thai classes also available through dedicated instructors. All sessions are beginner-friendly and open to every guest regardless of experience level.

When it is time to wind down, the SPA at Kora is open from 10am to 10pm and offers a full menu of treatments delivered by experienced professional therapists, including Thai massage, oil massage, foot reflexology, and herbal compress. Whether you are looking to recover after an active day or simply take some time for yourself, it is a quiet and unhurried space to do exactly that.

Worth the trip

Phuket, at its best, is a holiday that doesn’t require you to go looking for what you need, it’s already there. Kora Beach Resort Phuket is built around that idea. Families get the Explorers Club, the lagoon pool, and the space to spread out. Couples get the rooftop, the beach dinner, and the spa. Everyone gets Bang Tao Beach, which, on its own, justifies the trip.

It’s a resort that covers the full width of what a Phuket holiday can be, and it does so without feeling like it’s trying to be everything to everyone. That’s harder to pull off than it sounds.

Contact and booking

Book directly at korabeachresort.com for the best available rate.

Phone: +66 (0) 61-173-6359 / +66 76 310 000 | Email: info@korabeachresort.com

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