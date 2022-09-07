Connect with us

PHOTO: Phang Nga Bay from Samet Nhangshe View Point via Freepik

From pristine beaches to limestone cliffs, Phuket’s natural beauty is unrivalled. And if you want to really immerse yourself in nature, there’s no shortage of national parks on the island to visit. Travelling to the national parks can be exciting in itself, as taking a boat can help you get to many areas that are off the beaten path. Moreover, a long-tail boat ride can reveal some marine life that you may not see anywhere else. Taking part in conservation efforts is also quite popular among eco-tourists, which can help one give back to the island’s natural beauty. Below, we’ve compiled the best national parks in Phuket you need to visit in 2022.

1. Phang Nga Bay

Beautiful national parks in Phuket you need to visit in 2022

PHOTO: Phang Nga Bay via Freepik

Address: Strait of Malacca between the island of Phuket and the mainland of the Kra Isthmus

Phang Nga Bay is possibly one of the most famous national parks in Phuket. It can be found between southern Thailand’s mainland and Phuket Island. Also known as Ao Phang Nga National Park, it features limestone cliffs and rock formations. In addition, visitors can also see mangrove forests and other small islands.

If you are looking for a bit of famous history in the area, the nearby island of Koh Tapu, appeared in a James Bond film. Thus, the island is nicknamed James Bond Island. Furthermore, Koh Phanak Island is another place to drop your boat anchor as it is known for its beautiful caves and lagoons. Sprinkled with coral reefs, the bay features limestone cliffs rising out of emerald green water. Here, you can definitely find a secluded beach to enjoy!

2. Khao Phra Thaeo National Park

Best national parks in Phuket

PHOTO: Siamang Gibbon via Freepik

Address:Thep Krasatti, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

Khao Phra Thaeo National Park is the last remaining virgin rainforest in Phuket. With its winding leafy paths and lush foliage, it’s an ideal place for a nature walk. And among its rich green plants, trees, and ravine, you’ll find the famous Tonsai Waterfall. It’s located near the entrance of the national park, making it the perfect destination for a leisurely morning walk. Aside from the Tonsai Waterfall, the national park is also home to the beautiful Bang Pae waterfall. It’s located a little bit further inside but still very easy to access.

If you’re lucky, you might come across the forest’s wildlife. But since they tend to stay out of sight, it’s a good idea to rent a guide who can help you spot all sorts of animals living inside the park. Not far from the Bang Pae waterfall is the Gibbon Rehabilitation Project. The project focuses on a new type of mission that helps illegally captive gibbons experience freedom again. If you visit the centre, you will be educated about the black market and pet trade that has decimated the native gibbon population. Furthermore, the experience gives tourists a chance to understand the consequences of taking pictures of such animals, as it undoubtedly helps support the illegal trade.

3. Sirinat National Park

Best national parks in Phuket

PHOTO: Mai Khao Beach via Freepik

Address:89 Sakhu, Thalang District, Phuket 83140

Formerly known as Nai Yang National Park, Sirinat National Park is a small coastal park on the northwest coast of Phuket. It’s home to three beautiful white-sandy beaches, including Nai Thon, Nai Yang, and Mai Khao. The latter two are both sea turtle nesting areas. Moreover, since Mai Khao Beach is located just south of Phuket International Airport, right under a flight path, it’s a popular place to watch low-flying aeroplanes. Nai Yang beach, on the other hand, is a popular spot to swim and snorkel.

Sirinat National park is also home to 130 bird species, making it a great place to see various birds. Furthermore, on the park’s northern end is a mangrove forest, home to various reptile and fish species.

4. Saphan Hin

0157-Visite de Sukhothai - Wat Saphan Hin | Claude37 | Flickr

PHOTO: Saphan Hin

Address: 55/108 Chao Fa Road, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

Located in Phuket Old Town, Saphan Hin definitely doesn’t look like much during the day. But, its beauty lies within its nightlife as the area transforms into a park teeming with people. And, where there are people, there is almost always delicious street food.

Those wanting to relax by the sea, eat some Som Tam (papaya salad) or some sugary drinks, can find what they are looking for at Saphan Hin. Making a picnic by the water and enjoying the evening time with friends and family is something that everyone can enjoy. Moreover, the impressive street food stalls make the experience that much more delicious!

5. Similan Islands

Best national parks in Phuket

PHOTO: Similan Island via Freepik

Address: Lam Kaen, Thai Mueang District, Phang-nga

The Similan Islands is an archipelago in the Andaman Sea off Phang Nga Province in southern Thailand. Established as a national park in 1982, its official name is Mu Koh Similan National Park. But, its name doesn’t do it justice. As the 11 islands are teeming with rich marine life, it is the place to go to experience true natural beauty.

With coral reefs, white beaches, and crystal clear waters, divers consider the islands some of the best diving sites in the country. Famous for their rock formations, shallow waters, and tropical forests, visitors can expect to see a diverse landscape upon arriving. But, tread lightly, as the islands have definitely been impacted by hoards of tourists.

Regardless of when and where you decide to visit this beautiful island, you will surely be impressed by its stunning natural beauty. Depending on the amount of time you have to tour the national parks, visiting the Similan Islands should be near the top of your list. Known for some of the most beautiful diving spots in the world, this group of islands features unique rock formations that can serve as an amazing photo op!

After sightseeing, pack a bag and journey to Patong Beach, where you can spend the day’s end by the sea with friends and family. Furthermore, if you are too exhausted to bring your own food, the street vendors have you covered with plenty of delicious cuisines!

 

Trending