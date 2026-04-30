Woman’s metre-long tangled hair turns heads in Ang Thong

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 30, 2026, 2:35 PM
233 1 minute read
Woman’s metre-long tangled hair turns heads in Ang Thong | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from DailyNews

A woman in Ang Thong caught the attention of marketgoers yesterday, April 29, with her thick, tangled hair, which she has maintained uncut for over a decade and now measures more than one metre long.

The woman, identified as 65 year old Boonchu, was shopping at Suwaphan Mueang Thong market when passersby noticed the unusual hairstyle.

A woman in Ang Thong has kept her metre-long tangled hair for over 10 years after it formed naturally into a thick cluster.
Photo via DailyNews

Boonchu told reporters that her hair has grown this way for more than 10 years. Over time, it gradually tangled into a thick, rope-like cluster on its own, without styling or salon treatment.

She said the hairstyle has not affected her daily routine. She washes it every two days and uses a hairdryer to dry it thoroughly so moisture does not build up.

The 65 year old claimed she previously cut off the tangled hair once, but became seriously ill and bedridden not long afterwards, with treatment failing to fully heal her condition.

A woman in Ang Thong has kept her metre-long tangled hair for over 10 years after it formed naturally into a thick cluster.
Photo via DailyNews

After her health improved, Boonchu decided to ordain as a nun and make merit. When she later left the nunhood, she allowed her hair to grow naturally again, and it later formed into the same tangled shape.

Since then, Boonchu said she has not dared to cut her hair for more than 10 years.

Related Articles
A woman in Ang Thong has kept her metre-long tangled hair for over 10 years after it formed naturally into a thick cluster.
Photo via DailyNews

In Thai spiritual belief, this type of naturally tangled hair is known as phom phi chor or phom phi phuk, loosely meaning hair tied by spirits or “ghost hair”. The belief is that the hair forms on its own because a spirit or sacred force is protecting the person.

DailyNews reported that believers think it should not be cut without a ritual performed by a respected spiritual practitioner, as cutting it improperly may bring misfortune or illness.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 30, 2026, 2:35 PM
233 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.