Silom Bangkok: Thailand neighbourhood guide 2023

Silom is an omnipresent reminder of the commercial heart thriving within Bangkok, a neighbourhood bustling with life, character, and charm. Complete with impressive skyscrapers, a robust nightlife, and not to forget, the benefit of devouring aromatic street food that pulls you in without a moment’s delay.

It’s not just Silom’s character that sets it apart. Its impressive location, along with Sathorn, forms the heart of Bangkok’s Central Business District. While Sathorn tends to lean towards the business and residential side, Silom plays a dual role. By day, it mirrors a bustling financial district. But when night falls, it slips into leisure mode, offering a range of entertainment that never fails to impress.

Public transportation in Silom

Getting around Silom, Bangkok can be highly efficient due to the robust public transport system. The Bangkok Transit System (BTS), renowned for its punctuality and convenience, services this district with stops at Sala Daeng, Chong Nonsi, Surasak, and Saphan Taksin. This skytrain system crisscrosses the city, allowing residents and visitors to commute quickly.

Adding to this, there is also a Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) stop at Silom. Known as the Silom Blue Line, it’s strategically aligned with the length of Silom Road, offering a station just a few steps from Lumphini Park’s main entrance. Convenience is amplified with a direct pedestrian link between the Silom MRT stop and the Sala Daeng BTS station.

Silom Road, the main arterial route, accommodates a regular bus service that offers an affordable, though slower, alternative for city roamers who prefer road-level views of this vibrant district.

However, it’s recommended to avoid rush hour periods in the mornings and evenings, as this area can become heavily congested. This is an aspect of city life that residents quickly become accustomed to strategising around.

Where to eat in Silom

Silom, like much of Bangkok, offers an abundance of food destinations. Its eastern end brims with myriad restaurants and cafes, along with an engaging street food hub around Convent Road. Just a quick stroll from Sala Daeng BTS station, this area is teeming with food vendors offering affordable Thai dishes, from fried noodles to spicy curries.

Heading to the road’s western end, things get somewhat serene. Yet, it houses as well a number of remarkable eateries. The Central Complex and Baan Silom across the street are notably thriving food spots. For daytime munching or late-night cravings, Silom Soi 20 is a safe bet. A bustling fresh market by day, it caters to the locale’s office crowd. At night, while the street stalls are fewer, several local restaurants serve traditional dishes, from Pad Thai to tantalising grilled chicken.

Silom also hosts an array of high-end restaurants, adding to its reputation as a vibrant food haven. For the best dining spots, check out our article on the 10 best restaurants in Silom.

Where to shop in Silom

Silom offers a diverse range of shopping options that delight both locals and tourists alike. Notably, the Lalai Sap Market stands out as one of Silom’s top shopping destinations. This bustling bazaar, hidden within the city’s numerous skyscrapers, springs to life during weekdays, enticing visitors with its display of goods. From stylish clothes and accessories to unique collectables and delightful Thai snacks, the offerings of Lalai Sap Market ensure there’s something for every shopper.

Aside from its vibrant markets, Silom is also home to some of Bangkok’s high-end shopping malls. For instance, Silom Complex is home to an assortment of chic boutiques, brand outlets, and department stores. Whether it’s world-class brands you’re after or local Thai designs, this shopping mall will have you spoilt for choice. A seamless blend of local markets and modern retail spaces, Silom offers an exhilarating shopping experience that marries the traditional with the contemporary.

Things to do in Silom

Whether you’re keen to unwind in lush green parks, explore historical edifices, dance till dawn, or rummage through vibrant night markets, there are a wide range of fun things to do in Silom.

Relax at Lumphini Park

Don’t be fooled by Silom’s reputation as one of Bangkok’s busiest areas. It also plays host to one of the city’s much-loved green spaces – the beautifully maintained Lumphini Park. Who said you can’t find a serene spot in the heart of the city? Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast who enjoys outdoor workouts or someone who loves a pleasant walk in the park, Lumphini has something to offer everyone.

Go sightseeing

Silom offers a unique blend of attractions and activities catering to a variety of interests. For history enthusiasts, the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, a beautiful South Indian-style Hindu temple, is a must-visit. With its colourful, intricate façade, it offers an insight into Bangkok’s multicultural spirit.

You can also visit the Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute, a leading snake farm and venom research centre, housing species like pythons and king cobras. Moreover, Silom is home to the Assumption Cathedral. Amidst Bangkok’s myriad Buddhist influences, the Assumption Cathedral stands as a distinctive monument of the Roman Catholic faith, its ornately decorated interior serving as a testament to Silom’s architectural elegance.

Other notable spots you need to visit include the Bangkok City City Gallery and Neilson Hays Library Bangkok.

Enjoy the nightlife

Silom’s nightlife is truly impressive, with destinations like the Sky Bar at Lebua State Tower. This famed spot, highlighted in ‘The Hangover Part II’, is a hotspot for those hunting panoramic city views and photo opportunities with the iconic dome structure.

Maggie Choo’s, another must-visit, gives Silom Road a unique vibe, capturing imaginations with its intriguing ambience. For those who enjoy a vibrant nightlife, DJ Station, nestled in Silom Soi 2, stands as a significant landmark in Bangkok’s gay community. This sizeable nightclub, spread across multiple floors, pulls crowds with high-energy weekends when the atmosphere gets particularly electric.

Shop at Patpong Night Market

Patpong Road in Silom is a renowned location with a lively night market and a plethora of go-go bars, offering an intense nightlife experience that might exceed your wildest imagination. Alongside this unconventional side, Patpong also hosts a variety of venues serving ample food and drink, all in a more casual and relaxed nightlife setting.

Best places to live in Silom

Silom is filled with condominiums catering to diverse living preferences. An excellent fit for singles in this area is a studio condo at the Ashton Chula-Silom. Boasting 25.28 SqM of studio space complete with a bathroom and features such as a balcony, microwave, and TV, this property guarantees a modern living experience. It’s currently on sale for ฿7,056,000 ($202,000). The Ashton Chula-Silom offers a rewarding lifestyle concept in a high-rise setting. It’s strategically located in the heart of the Central Business District (CBD). Thus, making it perfect for those who crave the blend of city life convenience and luxurious living.

Aside from its proximity to key transit points like Sam Yan MRT and Sala Daeng BTS, the property offers top-tier amenities. These include an ozone swimming pool, an onsen pool, a double-floor sky gym, and a panoramic-view library, to name a few.

Another appealing condo in Silom, perfect for singles or couples, is the 1-bedroom condo at Klass Silom. Offering a 33 SqM condo with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, it marries style with practicality. Operating under the concept of the “Champagne of Urban Living,” Klass Silom provides a cosy environment surrounded by lush greenery and stylish interiors. You can buy this condo for ฿5,900,000 ($169,000).

In addition, residents of Klass Silom have access to facilities such as a saltwater pool, sauna, and a library. Additionally, it’s only a stone’s throw away from essentials like hospitals, recreational hubs, and educational institutions.

Living in Silom thus offers a balanced lifestyle with the added advantage of an urban setting mixed with hints of tranquillity.

Want to explore Sathorn? Take a look at our Sathorn neighbourhood guide.