Charged with recharging: Thai couple sparks shock as they steal car batteries, attempt to peddle loot to garage owner

Police arrested a Thai couple who stole two large car batteries from a local garage in the central province of Chachoengsao and then returned to the scene of the crime and tried to sell the stolen goods back to the unsuspecting owner.

Officers from Bang Kla Police Station arrested the thieves, a 40 year old man named Nirun Kongcharoen and a 33 year old woman named Suwimon Darnpreeda, at their home in the Bang Kaew sub-district, Mueang district, Chachoengsao province yesterday at 2pm.

The arrest was made following the theft at Chai Auto Garage on June 11 and another theft at another garage called Bor Jor Kor Chachoengsao on June 22. Nirun also confessed that he had stolen a gas cylinder from a public activity area.

Nirun revealed that he worked as a motorcycle taxi rider but admitted that he turned to crime because he could not earn enough money to look after his family. He has six children, three of them are his and the other three are his step-children.

Nirun revealed that he and his wife would ride their motorcycle around until finding the shops that were easy to steal from. Then, they would sell the stolen products to a recycling shop.

Nirun revealed that they managed to steal two car batteries from the Bor Jor Kor Chachoengsao Garage and decided to return to the place ten minutes after the theft.

Nirun did not think the staff would not recognise the batteries but they did. So, he immediately fled the scene.

A Bor Jor Kor Chachoengsao Garage employee, 36 year old Sarawut Jorraka, said that he was on the other side of the shop when the couple arrived. The woman placed the batteries in front of the shop saying she wanted to sell them.

However, Sarawut noticed the shop’s stickers on the batteries and was confused. So, he went inside the shop to contact his employer while the two thieves took a chance to run away. He then checked the security camera which clearly showed the theft incident and filed a complaint with the police.

The two were charged with theft which will result in imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to 60,000 baht.