Sathorn Bangkok: Thailand neighbourhood guide 2023

Explore Bangkok’s flourishing Sathorn area, which combines business and leisure. This region is quickly growing and features luxurious homes, fine dining, and modern hotels. Largely known as a Central Business District, Sathorn is a prominent location, home to recognisable landmarks, and has great access to the rest of the city. The district is a secret gem for both tourists and locals, thanks to the charm of the river, the bustling street food scene, and the sophisticated nightlife.

Location

Google Maps: Sathorn District

Transportation

Living in Sathorn gives you the advantage of being away from the major tourist attractions while still having easy access to them all. The Sathorn area has convenient access to other regions of Bangkok via the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS), an elevated rapid transit system, with the main BTS stations in the area including Saphan Taksin, Saint Louise, Chong Nonsi, and Saladaeng. From the Saphan Taksin BTS station, a short walk leads to the central pier for boat services on the Chao Phraya River, connecting to attractions such as Wat Arun, ICONSIAM, and Asiatique.

Additionally, the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT), another mass rapid transit system, provides access through the Silom, Lumpini, and Khlong Toey stations, ensuring smooth travel to various other locations.

Attractions

Lumpini Park

Even though Lumphini Park, Bangkok’s well-known urban oasis, is situated just outside of Sathorn’s borders, it is worth mentioning in this guide. Named after Lord Buddha’s birthplace in Nepal, the park provides a serene environment for city residents to reconnect with nature – encounter some of the roaming monitor lizards inhabiting the park. Visitors can enjoy a range of activities such as walking, tango lessons, aerobics, or finding a peaceful spot for meditation.

Temples

Beautiful temples may be found in the Sathorn district, all of which are nearby to Sathorn Pier and the Chao Phraya River. Wat Yannawa, Wat Sutthi Waram, Wat Borom Sathon, and Vishnu Temple are a few worthwhile locations to visit.

Local Markets

Sathorn has many popular markets that are well-known to locals living in the area. The Suan Phlu market (ตลาดสวนพลู), and St Louis market (ตลาดสดเซนต์หลุยส์) and Local Flea market (ตลาดนัดทหารเรือ) are great for shopping for fish, meat, fruit, vegetables, home-cleaning products, and clothes at reasonable prices. Don’t miss out on these markets for an affordable, delicious meal.

Blue Elephant Cooking School and Restaurant

The Blue Elephant Cooking School in Bangkok provides an excellent opportunity for individuals to learn the art of Royal Thai cuisine, catering to both amateur and professional chefs. The prestigious establishment is part of the famous Blue Elephant Restaurant Bangkok and resides in a beautifully renovated colonial-style building, accentuating its sophisticated atmosphere.

Michelin Guide Restaurants

Sathorn district boasts an impressive array of restaurants in the Michelin Guide, offering diverse culinary experiences, from European to authentic Thai cuisine. Among the array of Thai establishments are Yoong Khao Hom, Celadon, Saawaan, Plu, and Nahm. For European fare, look no further than the renowned La Scala (Italian) and J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain (French).

Rooftop Bars

Sathorn is home to several of Bangkok’s most popular rooftop bars, with Vertigo and Moon Bar at the Banyan Tree Hotel being the top choice in the area. Other notable options include The Roof @ 38th Bar (Mode Sathorn Hotel), Zoom Skybar (Anantara Sathorn Hotel), and HI-SO Rooftop Bar (So Sofitel).

Robot Building

*This building is under renovation*

The iconic Robot Building, located on South Sathorn Road, first opened in 1986. Designed by Thai architect Sumet Jumsai for the Bank of Asia, the 20-story building was inspired by his son’s toy robot. The distinctive features, such as the robot’s antennas and eyes serve practical purposes like lightning rods and reflective glass. The building is currently undergoing major renovations, with completion scheduled for 2025, raising questions about its future appearance.

M.R. Kukrit Pramoj House

*This attraction is temporarily closed*

M.R. Kukrit Pramoj House, a tranquil public garden at the former residence of Prime Minister Kukrit who served in the 1960s, is a hidden gem in bustling Bangkok. This charming upper-class home, now maintained by the family, showcases elegant traditional teak houses, beautiful gardens, and ponds. The property also features a range of Thai art pieces and antiques.

