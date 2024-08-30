The 5 condos in Bangkok near international schools

For families living in Bangkok, finding a home close to prestigious international schools is often a top priority. Living near your child’s school means less time spent in traffic and more time doing what actually matters. Below, we explore five condominiums in Bangkok that not only offer upscale living but also place your family within arm’s reach of the city’s most prestigious international schools.

Top 5 condos for sale near international schools in Bangkok

2 Bedroom condo at The Esse at Singha Complex

Price for sale: $753,000 (฿25,659,794)

Elegance meets comfort in this beautifully designed 2-bedroom condo for sale at The Esse at Singha Complex. Ideal for small families, the condo is just minutes away from some of the city’s top international schools, including NIST, Shrewsbury, and International School Bangkok (The City School) thanks to its location on Asoke Montri Road. It also offers direct access to the Phetchaburi MRT, as well as the airport link and nearby expressways.

Located on the 39th floor, this residence offers breathtaking city views and an abundance of natural light. In addition, you’ll get to enjoy a range of world-class amenities, including a spa, onsen, communal pool, and gym. The complex also features a mini theatre, library, and a serene communal garden area, all designed to enhance your lifestyle.

2 Bedroom condo at Q1 Sukhumvit

Price for sale: $1,060,000 (฿36,000,000)

Nestled in the heart of Bangkok, this stunning 2-bedroom condo for sale at Q1 Sukhumvit offers the perfect blend of luxury and convenience for small families. Just steps away from top international schools like NIST, Shrewsbury, and St. Andrews, this residence ensures your children receive a world-class education while living in a vibrant, central location. Living at Q1 Sukhumvit means enjoying various exclusive amenities designed for relaxation and recreation. Dive into the communal pool, unwind in the Jacuzzi, or stay fit in the state-of-the-art gym. The property also features a steam room, sauna, and onsen, so you can enjoy a complete wellness experience. For families, there’s a kids’ pool and a communal garden area, perfect for spending quality time together. Beyond the condo’s walls, you’ll find everything you need right at your doorstep. Direct access to both the MRT and BTS stations makes commuting a breeze, while the nearby Benchakitti Park, Terminal 21, and a myriad of restaurants and shops ensure endless entertainment options.

2 Bedroom condo at The Emporio Place

Price for sale: $1,180,000 (฿40,300,000)

Perfectly blending modern elegance with timeless design, this exquisite 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom condo for sale offers an excellent living experience in the heart of Bangkok. Bathed in natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows, the unit provides a serene retreat amidst the bustling city. Plus, the spacious layout is designed for comfort and privacy.

Situated on the 5th floor, residents enjoy access to world-class amenities, including a communal pool, gym, sauna, and steam room. The project also boasts a 24-hour security system, along with a private garden and key card access for added exclusivity.

The Emporio Place is strategically located in Khlong Tan. This means that esteemed international schools such as HEI Schools Bangkok and The American School of Bangkok are just minutes away. The bustling Sukhumvit area, with its array of dining, shopping, and entertainment options, is within easy reach, while the nearby Phrom Phong BTS station ensures seamless travel across the city.

3 Bedroom condo at Landmark @MRTA Station

Price for sale: $323,000 (฿11,000,000)

Perfect for larger families, this expansive 3-bedroom condo for sale at Landmark @MRTA station offers generous living spaces filled with natural light and proximity to top-tier international schools such as Shrewsbury International School, KidsFirst/Central International School, and the Australian International School Bangkok.

Located within a premier mixed-use development, Landmark @MRTA Station features three high-rise towers, combining residential, office, and commercial spaces. Thus, every convenience is just an elevator ride away, from the sky pool and children’s pool to the yoga room, sky garden, and rooftop restaurant.

The condo itself is designed with a focus on modern comfort, boasting high ceilings of 4.5 meters and advanced technologies like air ventilation, energy-saving glass, and soundproofing for an enhanced living experience. Moreover, each unit in the complex offers open, airy spaces with unobstructed views, thanks to the thoughtful architectural design.

2 Bedroom condo at Icondo Sukhumvit 105

Price for sale: $73,400 (฿2,499,000)

For families with children attending or planning to enrol at Bangkok Patana School, Berkeley International School, or Wells International School, this 2-bedroom condo for sale at Icondo Sukhumvit 105 offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. The condo’s location in the prime Lasalle neighbourhood offers unmatched convenience.

A short 10-minute ride via the iShuttle service will take you to the Bearing BTS station, connecting you effortlessly to the rest of Bangkok. The area is also well-served by major roads like Sukhumvit 105 and Bangna-Trad, providing easy access to a host of amenities, including La Salle School Bangkok, Big C Bang Na, Mega Bangna, and Central Bang Na, along with top-tier healthcare at Sikarin Hospital.

Icondo Sukhumvit 105 is designed under the “iFacility” concept, so residents can take advantage of a range of amenities that cater to a modern lifestyle. Enjoy a refreshing dip in the expansive communal pool, stay fit in the well-equipped gym, or unwind in the vast garden area. For sports enthusiasts, the on-site basketball court is a great perk. The building also ensures peace of mind with 24-hour security and CCTV surveillance.

