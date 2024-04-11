10 Best neighbourhoods for condo investments in Bangkok 2024

Image via Freepik

Deciding where to live in Bangkok can be both exciting and overwhelming. Each neighbourhood in this vibrant city has its own distinct charm, culture, and lifestyle tailored to different preferences. There’s no one perfect area for everyone; it all depends on your needs and your personal taste. Factors like proximity to work and school, commute times, and lifestyle choices all play a significant role in choosing the right neighbourhood.

Budget also plays a crucial role in selecting the right location, as certain areas like Phrom Phong or Thong Lo may come with a higher price tag compared to equally desirable locations just a few BTS stations away. Plus, while some may prefer the peacefulness of residential areas, others may favour the lively nightlife options found in more central districts.

To help you find the perfect place to live and invest in, let’s explore the best neighbourhoods in Bangkok according to Amazing Properties.

Nana area

Located at the beginning of Sukhumvit Road in Khlong Toei Subdistrict, downtown Bangkok, Nana is a vibrant neighbourhood with a rich history. Named after Lek Nana, a former Thai-Indian politician and real estate entrepreneur, this district has flourished thanks to his foresight and investments dating back to the 1970s.

Today, Nana is a multicultural hub known for its dynamic nightlife scene. One of its main attractions is the bustling Sukhumvit Soi 11 area, brimming with an array of restaurants, rooftop bars, and clubs that cater to locals and tourists alike. Additionally, Sukhumvit Soi 4 boasts popular spots like Nana Plaza – a renowned entertainment complex in the heart of the district.

The area has also seen recent developments with the construction of modern office buildings such as JLK Tower and O-Nes Tower. These state-of-the-art structures have added a new dimension to the evolving landscape of Nana, further solidifying its status as one of Bangkok’s most exciting districts where you can see a blend of old and new.

Popular condos in Nana

There are various popular condos in Nana, such as Q1 Sukhumvit and Kallista Mansion, which attract those seeking spacious living areas and stunning views of the city skyline. Other notable condos include Lake Green Condominium and Hyde Sukhumvit 13. Both are highly desired for their convenient living experience.

Explore condos for sale in Nana and condos for rent in Nana

Asoke area

If you’re looking for the perfect place to live and work, Asoke should be your top choice. It’s situated in the core of Bangkok’s Central Business District, with access to BTS Asoke and MRT Sukhumvit. Popular among expats, this neighbourhood in Bangkok is known for its peaceful ambience despite being centrally located.

You can take a leisurely stroll in one of the two lush parks, Benchakitti Park and Benchakitti Forest Park, complete with an exclusive dog-friendly area. Plus, you can also enjoy shopping at Terminal 21 Mall or dining at some of Bangkok’s finest restaurants right around the corner.

Moreover, supermarkets and NIST International School are close by, making it a convenient location for families too. Lastly, multiple office buildings like Exchange Tower and Interchange 21 are located within Asok. With everything from leisure spots to educational institutions within reach, Asoke truly provides a well-rounded living experience in Bangkok’s lively urban landscape.

Popular condos in Asoke

In Asoke, there are three popular condos that stand out as premier choices for sophisticated urban living. These include The Lakes, Millennium Residence, Domus, and Celes Asoke. Each one offers high-end amenities, stunning views of the city skyline, and convenient access to nearby shopping centres and transportation hubs.

Explore condos for sale in Asoke and condos for rent in Asoke

Phrom Phong area

Phrom Phong is a vibrant neighbourhood along Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road that has seen immense growth and development. With the convenience of the Phrom Phong BTS station, this neighbourhood now encompasses a significant stretch along Sukhumvit Road, including Soi Sukhumvit 35 and Soi Sukhumvit 39 to the north, and Soi Sukhumvit 22, Soi Sukhumvit 24, and Soi Sukhumvit 26 to the south.

Phrom Phong is particularly popular among expats, especially those from Japan. It has a mix of attractions ranging from upscale shopping malls like Emquartier and The Emporium Shopping Mall to lush green spaces such as Benchasiri Park. The area also hosts prestigious international schools like The Australian School Sukhumvit 31 and The First Steps International Pre-school.

Additionally, Phrom Phong is home to various office buildings such as Bhiraj Tower at Emquartier, UBC II Building, Emporium Tower, RSU Tower, and S-metro Building. With its diverse range of amenities and facilities, this neighbourhood is an exciting hub within Bangkok’s dynamic landscape.

Popular condos in Phrom Phong

Among the luxury condos available in this area are Marque Sukhumvit, Vittorio, and The Estelle Phrom Phong. Residents of these condos can enjoy a range of premium services, making them perfect for those who seek opulence and convenience in their residential choice.

Explore condos for sale in Phrom Phong and condos for rent in Phrom Phong

Thonglor area

Thong Lo, often spelt as Thonglor, literally translates to ‘molten gold’, and comes from the title of Naval Officer Thonglo Khamhiran – a member of Khana Ratsadon, which was comprised by revolutionaries back in 1932. He owned several land and houses located within this district.

In recent years, Thonglor has become Bangkok’s trendiest neighbourhood, bustling with energy day and night. Its streets are lined with a plethora of enticing hangouts that cater to every taste. From hip bars and stylish cafes to delectable Thai and international restaurants hidden away in charming alleyways, Thonglor offers a truly cosmopolitan experience for residents and visitors alike. Whether you’re seeking a relaxed brunch spot or an exciting nightlife adventure, this dynamic district has it all. Plus, it’s home to top-tier international schools and community malls.

Thonglor also serves as a popular hub for both affluent Thais and expatriates from European, Japanese, and Korean backgrounds. Thus, it has a high concentration of luxurious serviced apartments. Global hospitality brands like Ascott, Centre Point, Marriott, and Somerset have strategically positioned themselves in Thonglor to meet the demands of their upscale clientele.

Popular condos in Thonglor

Several popular condos offer luxury living and modern amenities in Thonglor. TELA Thonglor, KHUN by YOO, La Citta Delre, and The Monument Thonglor are some of the most popular. They provide a high level of exclusivity and sophistication. Moreover, The Bangkok Thonglor, The Strand Thonglor, and Hyde Heritage Thonglor are also popular for urban dwellers looking for a luxurious residence with a focus on exquisite details and fine craftsmanship.

Explore condos for sale in Thonglor and condos for rent in Thonglor

Ekkamai area

The Ekkamai neighbourhood offers residents a tranquil oasis amidst Bangkok’s hustle and bustle. Surrounded by verdant greenery and towering trees, this neighbourhood provides a peaceful retreat from the urban chaos. Located along Soi Sukhumvit 63, you can easily access it from neighbouring areas such as Thonglor 10 or 20. For those opting for public transportation, taking the BTS train to Ekkamai BTS Station proves to be extremely convenient.

Once known as a haven for hipsters, the vibrant neighbourhood in south Bangkok has evolved into a welcoming community that offers much more than its trendy reputation suggests. With direct access to Major Cineplex Sukhumvit, Gateway Ekamai, and Bangkok Mediplex, entertainment options abound in Ekkamai. Additionally, lifestyle malls such as At Ekkamai Lifestyle Mall, Ekkamai Shopping Mall, and Park Lane are just around the corner from BTS Ekkamai. These shopping centres provide an array of dining options, retail stores, and leisure activities to cater to every interest.

When looking for a school in Ekkamai, you will come across different options. Some of the schools to consider include Kid’s Academy International School, Acacia International School Bangkok, Bright Skies International School, and Ekamai International School. Each offers unique learning environments and programs for students.

If you need an office space in Ekkamai to start or expand your business, there are various buildings available. These include Bangkok Business Center, Sorachai Building, Civic Horizon, SSP Tower 1, and Modern Town.

Popular Condos in Ekkamai

Ekkamai is home to various popular condos that offer luxurious living options. Some of the most sought-after are Baan Ananda, Fullerton, Penthouse Condominium II, Maru Ekkamai, and Rhythm Ekkamai Estate. These condominiums cater to discerning residents looking for a blend of sophistication and convenience in the vibrant Ekkamai area.

Explore condos for sale in Ekkamai and condos for rent in Ekkamai

Chitlom area

The Chitlom area in Bangkok is highly prestigious, known for its array of high-end shopping malls that cater to luxury shoppers. Among the famous malls in the neighbourhood are Gaysorn Village, Central World, Erawan Bangkok, Central Chidlom, The Mercury Ville, and Sindhorn Village. The BTS Chitlom station connects seamlessly via a sky bridge to these extravagant shopping destinations as well as the bustling Ratchaprasong intersection where the iconic Erawan Shrine stands.

It’s easy to see why Chitlom is considered one of the most coveted locales in Bangkok for shopping, working, and living. The vicinity from Erawan Shrine to Central World teems with alluring attractions and exclusive experiences awaiting visitors and locals alike. Besides its retail offerings, Chitlom is also home to an impressive collection of office buildings such as Alma Link, Vanissa Building, The Millennia Tower, and Amarin Plaza which further solidify its status as a thriving commercial district within the city.

Popular condos in Chitlom

Looking for a luxury condo in Chitlom? Check out some of its finest condominiums such as The Park Chidlom, Scope Langsuan, Sindhorn Residence, and Muniq Langsuan. From fitness centres to lounges, each condo ensures a pampering experience like no other.

Explore condos for sale in Chitlom and condos for rent in Chitlom

Ploenchit area

The name “Phloen Chit” translates to “enjoy the mind”, and it was constructed during King Vajiravudh’s reign in 1920. The area was developed by Nai Lert, a Chinese entrepreneur who purchased large portions of land for his estate, now known as Nai Lert Park, then subdivided into plots he could sell.

The neighbourhood of Phloen Chit embodies a unique blend of commercial vibrancy, upscale elegance, and serene residential spaces, making it one of Bangkok’s most distinguished locales. One of the main highlights of Phloen Chit is Lumpini Park, a vast green oasis where you can escape the hustle and bustle and enjoy some relaxation in nature. Additionally, the neighbourhood is home to Central Embassy, a renowned luxury shopping mall known for its world-class designer stores and upscale dining options.

Phloen Chit also has a strong diplomatic presence, with numerous embassies located in the area. In terms of business activities, it hosts prominent office buildings such as Q House Ploenchit, Athenee Tower, Mahatun Plaza, Park Ventures, and All Seasons Place. These establishments contribute to the neighbourhood’s cosmopolitan atmosphere and make it a hub for commerce within Bangkok.

Popular condos in Ploenchit

If you are in the market for a luxurious condominium in this neighbourhood in Bangkok, three options that should definitely be on your radar are 98 Wireless, Athenee Residence and Noble Ploenchit. They provide unparalleled elegance with its exclusive units featuring top-of-the-line amenities and stunning views of the city skyline.

Explore condos for sale in Ploenchit and condos for rent in Ploenchit

Ratchadamri area

Ratchadamri Road serves as the dividing line between the bustling Pathum Wan and peaceful Lumphini subdistricts in Bangkok. Extending from the intersection of Rama I to Lumpini Park, this road features numerous smaller streets branching off, known as sub-sois.

The Ratchadamri BTS station stands as the initial stop on the Silom line. It provides easy access to various parts of Bangkok. This station links with the Sukhumvit line at Siam, a popular area where shopping enthusiasts can explore prominent malls like Siam Paragon, Central World, Central Embassy, and Central Chidlom within walking distance.

On the northern side of Ratchadamri Road lies the prestigious Royal Sports Club, boasting a sprawling golf course and racetrack for sports enthusiasts. Moreover, just a short stroll away from this vibrant neighbourhood awaits Lumpini Park, an expansive green oasis offering diverse recreational facilities such as a public swimming pool and outdoor fitness areas. The park’s centrepiece is a picturesque lake where you can find peace amidst nature.

Popular condos in Ratchadamri

The Ratchadamri neighbourhood is home to luxury condominiums such as 185 Rajadamri, Baan Ratchadamri, Magnolia Ratchadamri Boulevard, and St. Regis Residences. Residents of these prestigious condos enjoy access to exclusive facilities including swimming pools, fitness centres, and more.

Explore condos for sale in Ratchadamri and condos for rent in Ratchadamri

Sathorn

Sathorn, located in southwest Bangkok, is a bustling neighbourhood renowned for its status as the city’s business district. Boasting a blend of modern skyscrapers and historical temples, you can explore landmarks such as the elegant Wat Khaek Silom and a charming 19th-century Protestant church in the area. The vibrant Soi Narathiwat adds a unique atmosphere to Sathorn’s urban landscape.

Well-connected by the Surasak and Saphan Taksin BTS stations along the Chao Phraya River, Sathorn serves as an excellent hub for exploring Bangkok with its plethora of hotels and convenient transportation links via the Skytrain and riverboat services.

As night falls, Sathorn transforms into a culinary paradise. It has some of the finest dining and drinking establishments across the city. You can unwind at popular spots like the atmospheric Tawandang German Brewery or enjoy panoramic views at The Vertigo & Moon Bar Rooftop located within Banyan Tree Hotel.

Popular condos in Sathorn

The most popular condos in Sathorn include The Met Sathorn, Windshell Naradhiwas, Ritz Carlton Residences, The Sukhothai Residences, and TAIT Sathorn 12. These popular condos in Sathorn cater to residents who value convenience, security, and upscale living environments.

Explore condos for sale in Sathorn and condos for rent in Sathorn

Riverside

The Chao Phraya River serves as the lifeblood of Bangkok. It flows through the heart of the city and contributes to the city’s vibrant atmosphere. However, the most popular neighbourhood of the river is in central Bangkok. Here, the riverside area exudes a unique charm that captivates visitors, with numerous attractions lining the riverbanks.

One side of the river is home to the royal island of Rattanakosin, which has majestic temples and historical landmarks. On the opposite bank, you can find luxurious hotels offering stunning views of the river and easy access to popular sites. The area is rich in cultural heritage. You can see temples like Wat Arun and Wat Pho showcasing exquisite architecture and spiritual significance.

Popular condos in Riverside

Four Seasons Private Residences and Banyan Tree Residences are two highly sought-after condominiums in Riverside. These condos offer stunning views of the city skyline and the river, as well as exclusive facilities.

So, have you found your ideal neighbourhood in Bangkok? Whether you already know where you want to invest or you’re still not sure, consider reaching out to Amazing Properties, a reputable real estate agency operating in Bangkok since 2009. They specialise in helping clients with condo investments in the city and can provide you with valuable insights and advice. Fill out the form below to get in touch with them now!

