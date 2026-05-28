5 workers found alive after week inside flooded Laos cave

Rescue teams yesterday, May 27, located five Laotian workers trapped inside a flooded cave in Longchaeng district, Xaisomboun province, after more than a week. Two other workers remain missing.

The seven workers became trapped after entering the cave on May 19 to search for gold before heavy rain flooded the area and blocked the exit routes.

According to Thai PBS, a company linked to Chinese investors reportedly hired 10 locals for 150 baht per day to search for gold inside the cave. Three workers escaped before floodwater cut off access, while the remaining seven were trapped.

Laotian officials later requested assistance from Thai rescue teams due to Thailand’s experience in the Tham Luang cave rescue in Chiang Rai.

Rescue teams faced several challenges during the operation due to narrow passages and rising floodwater within the mining chamber where the workers were believed to be sheltering.

Teams continued moving equipment through the confined route and installing rescue gear before finally locating five of the missing workers yesterday.

Thai cave diver Norrased Palasing and Finnish diving specialist Mikko Paasi were reportedly the first rescuers to reach the group.

Video shared on the rescue team’s official Facebook page showed the five workers sitting on a narrow slope only a few centimetres above floodwater inside the cave.

Some of the workers were seen smiling and thanking rescuers, while one appeared emotional during the encounter. Rescue teams said all five were safe but exhausted after spending more than a week without food.

Operations are continuing to bring the five workers safely out of the cave while teams search for the remaining two missing workers.

According to information provided by the rescue group, the two missing workers are believed to be located not far from their position.

In the latest update shared on Facebook, rescue teams said large numbers of oxygen tanks would be required to safely escort each worker out of the cave.