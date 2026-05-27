A business class taught them to make money, but Bangkok taught them to give it away

A Year 9 enterprise project at an international school quietly became one of the most human stories we've heard this year.

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: May 27, 2026, 3:31 PM
105 2 minutes read
A business class taught them to make money, but Bangkok taught them to give it away | Thaiger

Most school business projects end with a grade. This one ended with a donation to UNICEF.

At the Australian International School Bangkok (AISB), a group of Year 9 students spent months building real businesses by sourcing products, managing finances, and dealing with the inevitable setbacks. Standard stuff, on paper.

But somewhere along the way, the assignment stopped being about profit.

It started as coursework. Then it became something no one planned for

As part of their IGCSE Cambridge Enterprise programme, each team was challenged to research, create, and run a genuine business from the ground up. They visited Bangkok markets, connected with local suppliers, tracked their numbers, and experienced firsthand the kind of entrepreneurial energy that makes this city genuinely one of a kind.

Then came the question nobody scheduled: What should success actually be used for?

As the winners of Best in Enterprise, Sophia, Myra, and Rinny found their answer. After months of building a food business, they felt the weight of what food means to children who don’t have enough of it. They chose to donate their profits to UNICEF Thailand, supporting children facing hardship and malnutrition across the country.

The gesture that needed no announcement

If the UNICEF donation was the headline act, what happened after Enterprise Expo Day was the detail that stuck with us.

Related Articles

Alayna, Namo, and Oscar, who ran a snack business, looked at their leftover products and thought of the nannies, helpers, and support staff who keep AISB running each day. People who often go unnoticed. They simply gave the snacks to them.

Just น้ำใจ: the Thai value of sincere, unprompted generosity, expressed naturally by teenagers who hadn’t been told to demonstrate it.

Bangkok taught them this

AISB’s Secondary campus brings together students from more than 57 countries, and it sits in a city that has spent decades showing the world that ambition and community aren’t mutually exclusive.

Bangkok street vendors who remember your usual order. Strangers who help carry things. The particular warmth of a place that modernised without entirely letting go of what made it worth living in.

That environment is something AISB Secondary Director Michael Bryce has moulded, building a school culture where academic rigour sits alongside genuine community engagement, and where students are expected to become something more than high achievers.

On June 2, Sophia, Myra, and Rinny will formally present their donation at UNICEF Thailand’s headquarters in Bangkok, a moment that began with a business class and ended with three teenagers deciding the point of earning was to give back.

Why this feels worth paying attention to

It’s easy to dismiss this story as just feel-good content from an international school ticking a social responsibility box. But spend five minutes with what actually happened here, and it’s harder to be cynical.

These were students who absorbed something from the city around them and acted on it without being asked.

In a year when conversations about AI, automation, and the future of work dominate every education conference on the planet, a group of 14 year olds in Bangkok demonstrated what machines still can’t replicate: the instinct to look at what you’ve earned and think of someone else first.

Bangkok had a word for that long before anyone coined a framework for it. น้ำใจ. It doesn’t really translate, but you know it when you see it.

The UNICEF donation ceremony takes place at 10am on June 2 at UNICEF Thailand Headquarters, Bangkok.

Editor’s note: This feature is based on an article submitted by Tara Dunphy, Year 9 & 10 Cambridge Enterprise IGCSE teacher at Australian International School Bangkok.

Latest Thailand News
MRT Blue Line max fare drops by one baht from July 3 | Thaiger Bangkok News

MRT Blue Line max fare drops by one baht from July 3

18 minutes ago
A business class taught them to make money, but Bangkok taught them to give it away | Thaiger Education

A business class taught them to make money, but Bangkok taught them to give it away

52 minutes ago
Thailand train-bus crash compensation paid, motorists charged | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand train-bus crash compensation paid, motorists charged

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 12-Year Shame. Taylor Swift cancelled concert because of a Military coup | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand’s 12-Year Shame. Taylor Swift cancelled concert because of a Military coup

3 hours ago
Turkish tourist found dead in Phuket residence | Thaiger Phuket News

Turkish tourist found dead in Phuket residence

3 hours ago
Chaiyaphum teen arrested over alleged sexual assault on mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Chaiyaphum teen arrested over alleged sexual assault on mother

5 hours ago
Israel, Thailand mark 72 years with farm upgrade instead of party | Thaiger Thailand News

Israel, Thailand mark 72 years with farm upgrade instead of party

5 hours ago
Safety failures, not misfortune, caused crane collapse that killed 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Safety failures, not misfortune, caused crane collapse that killed 31

6 hours ago
Mika Salo says he felt nothing, lost nothing, Bangkok trip stays on | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mika Salo says he felt nothing, lost nothing, Bangkok trip stays on

7 hours ago
May 27: Southwest monsoon intensifies as Thailand braces for heavier rain | Thaiger Thailand News

May 27: Southwest monsoon intensifies as Thailand braces for heavier rain

7 hours ago
Thai couple accuse Chinese-owned TikTok agency of account takeover | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai couple accuse Chinese-owned TikTok agency of account takeover

23 hours ago
Chinese woman reunited with lost cash with help from Thai locals | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman reunited with lost cash with help from Thai locals

24 hours ago
Gunmen dressed as Muslim women open fire on officer&#8217;s car in Pattani | Thaiger Thailand News

Gunmen dressed as Muslim women open fire on officer’s car in Pattani

24 hours ago
Thai man arrested for bag snatching in Pattaya that leaves Belgian victim injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man arrested for bag snatching in Pattaya that leaves Belgian victim injured

1 day ago
Weight loss injections worth 2.13 million baht seized at Suvarnabhumi | Thaiger Thailand News

Weight loss injections worth 2.13 million baht seized at Suvarnabhumi

1 day ago
Singha heir expands allegations against family, regarding forced drug use | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir expands allegations against family, regarding forced drug use

1 day ago
Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports | Thaiger Thailand News

Mika Salo found at Bangkok hotel after stabbing reports

1 day ago
Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya transwoman left with neck wound after alleged stabbing by boyfriend

1 day ago
Repeat drug users in Thailand to face imprisonment instead of rehabilitation | Thaiger Thailand News

Repeat drug users in Thailand to face imprisonment instead of rehabilitation

1 day ago
Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese suspect vanishes after violent attack on transwoman in Pattaya

1 day ago
Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think | Thaiger Technology News

Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think

1 day ago
Thai man kills 12 year old stepdaughter and attacks wife with knife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man kills 12 year old stepdaughter and attacks wife with knife

1 day ago
May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

May 26 weather forecast warns of heavy rain in South Thailand

1 day ago
Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman in South Korea driven to suicide by financial pressure from creditor

1 day ago
Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former F1 driver Mika Salo stabbed in Bangkok, requires 28 stitches

2 days ago
EducationInternational Education
Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: May 27, 2026, 3:31 PM
105 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Phruek Vajara

Phruek Vajara