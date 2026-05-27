A business class taught them to make money, but Bangkok taught them to give it away

Most school business projects end with a grade. This one ended with a donation to UNICEF.

At the Australian International School Bangkok (AISB), a group of Year 9 students spent months building real businesses by sourcing products, managing finances, and dealing with the inevitable setbacks. Standard stuff, on paper.

But somewhere along the way, the assignment stopped being about profit.

It started as coursework. Then it became something no one planned for

As part of their IGCSE Cambridge Enterprise programme, each team was challenged to research, create, and run a genuine business from the ground up. They visited Bangkok markets, connected with local suppliers, tracked their numbers, and experienced firsthand the kind of entrepreneurial energy that makes this city genuinely one of a kind.

Then came the question nobody scheduled: What should success actually be used for?

As the winners of Best in Enterprise, Sophia, Myra, and Rinny found their answer. After months of building a food business, they felt the weight of what food means to children who don’t have enough of it. They chose to donate their profits to UNICEF Thailand, supporting children facing hardship and malnutrition across the country.

The gesture that needed no announcement

If the UNICEF donation was the headline act, what happened after Enterprise Expo Day was the detail that stuck with us.

Alayna, Namo, and Oscar, who ran a snack business, looked at their leftover products and thought of the nannies, helpers, and support staff who keep AISB running each day. People who often go unnoticed. They simply gave the snacks to them.

Just น้ำใจ: the Thai value of sincere, unprompted generosity, expressed naturally by teenagers who hadn’t been told to demonstrate it.

Bangkok taught them this

AISB’s Secondary campus brings together students from more than 57 countries, and it sits in a city that has spent decades showing the world that ambition and community aren’t mutually exclusive.

Bangkok street vendors who remember your usual order. Strangers who help carry things. The particular warmth of a place that modernised without entirely letting go of what made it worth living in.

That environment is something AISB Secondary Director Michael Bryce has moulded, building a school culture where academic rigour sits alongside genuine community engagement, and where students are expected to become something more than high achievers.

On June 2, Sophia, Myra, and Rinny will formally present their donation at UNICEF Thailand’s headquarters in Bangkok, a moment that began with a business class and ended with three teenagers deciding the point of earning was to give back.

Why this feels worth paying attention to

It’s easy to dismiss this story as just feel-good content from an international school ticking a social responsibility box. But spend five minutes with what actually happened here, and it’s harder to be cynical.

These were students who absorbed something from the city around them and acted on it without being asked.

In a year when conversations about AI, automation, and the future of work dominate every education conference on the planet, a group of 14 year olds in Bangkok demonstrated what machines still can’t replicate: the instinct to look at what you’ve earned and think of someone else first.

Bangkok had a word for that long before anyone coined a framework for it. น้ำใจ. It doesn’t really translate, but you know it when you see it.

The UNICEF donation ceremony takes place at 10am on June 2 at UNICEF Thailand Headquarters, Bangkok.

Editor’s note: This feature is based on an article submitted by Tara Dunphy, Year 9 & 10 Cambridge Enterprise IGCSE teacher at Australian International School Bangkok.