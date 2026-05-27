Thailand’s 12-Year Shame. Taylor Swift cancelled concert because of a Military coup

Thai fans buying a ticket months in advance. Knowing every word of every song. Counting down the days. Then waking up to news that has nothing to do with music and everything to do with why the show won’t happen.

That’s exactly where Thai Taylor Swift fans found themselves in May 2014. And twelve years later, they’re still waiting.

The Red Tour was supposed to hit Bangkok on June 9, 2014.

Swift’s first-ever performance in Thailand. Every ticket, priced between 2,000 and 6,500 baht, had already sold out. The venue was booked. The anticipation was real.

Then, on May 22, the Thai military seized power in a coup. A nationwide curfew was declared. Public gatherings of more than five people were banned. The country that was about to host one of the biggest pop stars in the world was suddenly under martial law.

Concert promoter BEC-Tero pulled the plug five days later, citing “recent events in Thailand” diplomatic language for a situation that needed none. Swift tweeted on May 27 “I’m sending my love to the fans in Thailand. I’m so sad about the concert being cancelled.”

She kept touring Asia and Thailand was never on the anymore.

What makes this one sting is the pattern that followed. Swift has toured Asia multiple times since, and Thailand has quietly been skipped every single time. The Eras Tour, her biggest run yet, swung through Singapore in 2024. Not Bangkok.

The absence became so conspicuous that it turned political. During the Eras Tour era, Pita Limjaroenrat, then the leader of the Move Forward Party, publicly invited Swift to add Thailand to her itinerary, referencing the 2014 cancellation directly.

Even former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin weighed in, saying he now understood why Swift had been giving the country a miss.

When a pop star’s tour routing becomes talking points for politicians, you know the wound is still fresh.

There’s something quietly absurd about all of this. A coup cancelled a concert. The coup is long gone. The artist is bigger than ever. And Thai fans who were teenagers in 2014 and are now in their late twenties are still on the outside looking in.

The Red Tour ended and broke a record

The Bangkok cancellation didn’t derail anything as the Red Tour went on to close out its 15-month, 86-show run in June 2014, finishing in Singapore, grossing US$150 million in total, breaking the all-time record for the highest-grossing tour by a country artist

The record previously held by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul Tour. Over 1.7 million people saw the show across 12 countries and four continents.

From US$150 Million to US$2 Billion. The Scale of What Thai Fans Missed.

The Red Tour’s US$146 million gross was only the beginning of a trajectory that would rewrite the record books entirely. The 1989 World Tour in 2015 brought in US$250 million. The Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018 pulled US$345 million, setting the record at the time for the highest-grossing North American tour.

Then came the Eras Tour.

Running for 21 months across 149 shows, the Eras Tour ended in Vancouver in December 2024 with an official gross of US$2,077,618,725 attended by just over 10 million people. Two billion dollars. Roughly double the previous record for any tour in history. The next closest competitor is Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour. It crossed US$1 billion after two and a half years. Swift did twice that in less time.

On top of ticket revenue, merchandise alone reportedly brought in an additional US$400 million. The Eras Tour concert film collected US$261 million at the global box office, breaking the record previously held by Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never.

Where she stands now

Taylor Swift in 2025 is a different category of famous. She is far beyond a pop star. She is a cultural institution with her own economic weather system. Cities that hosted Eras Tour stops reported surges in tourism revenue lasting months. Toronto alone estimated her six-show run generated an additional US$199 million in economic activity for the city. Prime ministers tweeted at her. Economists tracked her like a market index.

The Eras Tour is over. But the fandom and the conversation around Thailand’s absence from it isn’t going anywhere.

Twelve years ago, a coup took a concert away from Thai fans. Twelve years later, they watched the rest of the world attend the biggest tour ever staged by a single artist. Singapore got two visits. Bangkok got a tweet.

The wait continues. And at this point, it’s less about one missed show and more about what it says when a country’s political instability echoes forward for over a decade, quietly, in the language of concert itineraries.