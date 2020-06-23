World
Certain hand sanitisers ‘could be toxic’ in the USA
The US government recommended that consumers should not use nine different kinds of hand sanitisers as they have been warned to be toxic. This is due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol), a substance which the FDA warned: “can be toxic if absorbed or ingested through the skin.”
The FDA’s regulator for the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning against the use of the hand sanitiser made by Eskbiochem, a firm based in Mexico. The FDA also recommends that consumers avoid the following brands of hand sanitiser produced by Eskbiochem.
- All-Clean Hand Sanitiser
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitiser
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitiser 75% Alcohol
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitiser
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitiser
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitiser 80% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitiser 75% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitiser 80% Alcohol
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitiser
The FDA confirmed that samples had been checked and some contained a variety of methanol and no standard ethyl alcohol.
“Methanol is an ingredient that is not acceptable for hand sanitisers and should not be used due to its toxic effects.”
The agency also stated that “substantial exposure to methanol can lead to nausea, vomiting, headache, vision blurred, permanent blindness, seizure, coma, permanent nervous system damage or death.”
Anybody exposed to these hand sanitisers will seek care immediately, warns the FDA.
The agency recommends that consumers immediately stop using these products and disposing of them in ‘suitable containers of hazardous waste.’ The FDA has asked Eskbiochem SA to withdraw its hand sanitisers on 17 June but the company has not yet responded.
SOURCE: The Guardian | CNN
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
World
Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day today
Russia is celebrating Victory Day today after postponing it for over one month. The national holiday parade in Moscow celebrates the former Soviet Union defeating Nazi Germany in World War II, where over 20 million lost their lives.
The parade, named the 1945 USS victory parade, kicked off at 10 am this morning and is especially significant as critics say Russian President Vladimir Putin may use it to invoke patriotism for the upcoming vote on constitutional changes next week. However, the changes, almost indefinitely secure his position until after 2024.
The event will feature around 13,000 troops, 234 armoured vehicles and 75 conventional travel passenger aircraft who have reportedly been practising for weeks.
Those participating in the parade, which includes units from most of the former Soviet republics, China, Mongolia and Serbia, have undergone quarantine-preventing them from speaking with those not involved.
Technically mass gatherings in Moscow are still prohibited and a steadfast number of new Covid-19 cases are still registered every day-over 1,000 have been documented on Tuesday, the eve of the parade.
Russia’s “hero cities” which participated in the more extreme fights against the Nazis in the Soviet “Great Patriotic War” will hold military parades.
The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus are expected to participate this year, but few other leaders in Europe will participate after the coronavirus caused the parade to be rescheduled from May 9.
SOURCE: BBC
Technology
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
In Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple launches its new iPhone app, CarKey, which allows drivers to unlock their cars wirelessly on their phones. The wireless car key will be available on Apple’s new iOS 13 operating system as well as the upcoming iOS 14 system on Monday. The first car to endorse this new feature will be the 2021 BMW 5 Series, which will reach US distributors next month.
CarKey uses near-field communication and allows drivers, by tapping on their smartphone, to activate their car. The wireless charging pad for a CarKey-enabled iPhone allows drivers to start and drive off their car. Users will also be able to build new virtual keys for family and friends and share them via iMessage. Apple also stated the safety advantages of CarKey during the announcement, claiming that keys could be disabled remotely if a phone is misplaced or stolen.
Apple hopes to extend the product into other products and models and partners with organizations from the automotive industry to do so. It also says that it is developing technology that would allow drivers, while keeping their phones in the bag, to unlock and start their cars.
The company also announced updates to its Maps service, which includes a feature that includes fabric and model for an electric car, battery level and environmental conditions and locates charging stations along a route.
SOURCE: Business Insider
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
World Covid-19 cases accelerate as the toll surpasses 9 million infections
Global coronavirus infections have now topped 9 million infections with the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating in cases. As parts of the world start to open up the World Health Organisation is warning that, far from even getting to a second wave, most of the world is still deep into its first wave.
Europe has been steadily easing community and even travel lockdowns in recent weeks. France has taken the step of allowing millions of children to return to school.
But there are many parts of the world – South America, parts of South Asia – that are only just starting to feel the full impact of the pandemic. Countries like South Korea, Singapore and China are being hit by small outbreaks, just when they’d thought they had things under control. Mexico, Peru, Chile and Argentina are also coping with their own crises… Mexico City being forced to delay plans for reopening its economy as the country’s death toll raced past 21,000 in recent days.
Even Saudi Arabia has announced it is scaling back the hajj Islamic pilgrimage in July.
The WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus bemoans the lack of ‘world solidarity’ in the fight against the pandemic
“The pandemic is still accelerating. We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world. The politicisation of the pandemic has exacerbated it.”
The WHO believes that some governments have not successfully communicated the seriousness of the pandemic or the potential impact of the virus.
Two notable world leaders, commanding over a total of 500 million people, have actively played down the severity of the pandemic in their countries.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly mocked the threat of Covid-19, calling a “little flu” and arguing the economic impact of shutdowns is a greater concern. More than 51,000+ people have been confirmed to have died from the Covid-19 in Brazil, with the number of deaths accelerating quickly. On April 10, there was only 1,000 people who had died. Throughout May more than 1,000 people were dying every day in Brazil.
Brazil’s official death toll is second only to the US, which has recorded 122,000+ fatalities with 2.38 million active cases, and US President Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis has been widely criticised as erratic and chaotic. In recent weeks the US President has not held any media conferences to discuss the country’s response to the recent acceleration of new cases, particularly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Georgia and Mississippi.
With a vaccine still far away, the WHO is calling for a rapid increase in production of a new treatment drug called dexamethasone, which has been shown to have life-saving potential for seriously ill victims of Covid-19.
A viable vaccine for a coronavirus has never been developed in the past, as 100s of labs around the world race to try and develop and test a safe vaccine.
SOURCE: worldometers.com
