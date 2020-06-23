Grab teams up with farmers for fresh fruit delivery service | The Thaiger

Local produce farmers and merchants are getting some help distributing fresh fruits from Grab Thailand. The company already has a smart phone application for ride-sharing and food delivery. Now fresh produce will be delivered through GrabMart’s Farmers’ Market feature.

At the moment, the fresh fruit delivery is only available in Bangkok with distribution centres at the Or Tor Kor Market and Bon Marche Market Park. The fruits come from various provinces in Thailand. A spokesperson for Grab said 10 more centres are planned to open in the next month.

Mangos, durian, lychee, mangosteen and bananas from local farmers and merchants will be delivered through Grab as part of the campaigns “Grab Loves Thais” and “Grab Loves Farmers”. The company expects 40,000 orders of fruit by the end of the year. The spokesperson did not say how much of a cut of the profits Grab gets from the fruit sales.

The advisor to the agriculture and cooperatives minister touts the new digital delivery service and says e-commerce generates 3 trillion baht for the economy.

“Enabling farmers to use digital platforms could ensure better product prices as farmers can reach customers directly.”

While Grab is launching new campaigns and services, Bangkok Post says the company is face hard times amid the pandemic. Grab Holding said it would cut 360 employee, or 5 % of the total, to reduce expenses.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thailand Press Release News