Grab teams up with farmers for fresh fruit delivery service | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Grab teams up with farmers for fresh fruit delivery service
Local produce farmers and merchants are getting some help distributing fresh fruits from Grab Thailand. The company already has a smart phone application for ride-sharing and food delivery. Now fresh produce will be delivered through GrabMart’s Farmers’ Market feature.
At the moment, the fresh fruit delivery is only available in Bangkok with distribution centres at the Or Tor Kor Market and Bon Marche Market Park. The fruits come from various provinces in Thailand. A spokesperson for Grab said 10 more centres are planned to open in the next month.
Mangos, durian, lychee, mangosteen and bananas from local farmers and merchants will be delivered through Grab as part of the campaigns “Grab Loves Thais” and “Grab Loves Farmers”. The company expects 40,000 orders of fruit by the end of the year. The spokesperson did not say how much of a cut of the profits Grab gets from the fruit sales.
The advisor to the agriculture and cooperatives minister touts the new digital delivery service and says e-commerce generates 3 trillion baht for the economy.
“Enabling farmers to use digital platforms could ensure better product prices as farmers can reach customers directly.”
While Grab is launching new campaigns and services, Bangkok Post says the company is face hard times amid the pandemic. Grab Holding said it would cut 360 employee, or 5 % of the total, to reduce expenses.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thailand Press Release News
Bangkok
Experts say just arresting teens doesn’t stop street racing
It’s going to take more than simply arresting street racers to stop the so-called ‘dek waen’ motorbike riders from speeding through city streets, police say. The next step in eradicating the illegal races is to crack down on the mechanic shops and garages that juice up the engines.
Young dek waen racers took off again last week after the nightly curfew was lifted. Many are teenagers. Police issued a warning, even making some arrests. Deputy rector of Rangsit University, police lieutenant colonel Kritsanapong Phutrakul, says authorities need to do more than arrest the young riders. Mechanics and motorbike owners should be arrested in parallel with the riders, he says.
“Police arrests do not solve the problem at its root cause so all parties should work together to eradicate street racing,” he said, adding that steps should be taken after the racers are arrested to make sure they don’t do it again. Some agree that restorative justice is the best approach. Even educating parents about the illegal sport could help he says.
A criminologist from Mahidol University, Sunee Kanyajij, says that the government needs measures to control motorcycle trading as more than half of the motorcycles brought from these specialist shops have been used by the young racers.
“The problem of street racing must solved at the policy level.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Bangkok’s Khaosan Road, for decades a pilgrimage for backpackers from all over the world, looks set to reopen in August. A well-loved tourist mecca for browsing, eating and night life, the thoroughfare has undergone a revamp during lock-down, and now boasts a new road surface, traffic barriers and newly-planted trees.
Similar work is planned for the city’s Kraisi, Rambuttri and Tani roads, which are all nearby. Deputy Bangkok governor, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, says contractors are still required to carry out the work, which is expected to cost in the region of 44.5 million baht or US$1.4 million. He confirms Khaosan’s makeover is nearly finished and the road should be ready to reopen in August.
However, his repeated (and controversial) attempts to remove street vendors from Khaosan have so far failed, although vendors have yet to be chosen to set up their stalls on the street. Sakoltee says some parts of Khaosan and neighbouring roads won’t have space for street vendors, due to an increase in trees and recreational spaces.
His overhaul of Khaosan has been praised in some quarters, by those who believe the revamp was long overdue. However, others say it will destroy the unique character and atmosphere that (in normal times) draws travellers from around the world.
Meanwhile, a report in Coconuts says Yada Pornpetrumpa from the Khaosan Road Vendors Association says the organisation plans to meet with city officials at the end of this month, in order to discuss the street vendors’ plight, but adds that she does not expect a list of approved traders to be ready by then.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM expresses condolences after repatriated man dies in state quarantine
Following the death in state quarantine of a repatriated Thai man, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered his condolences to the family and ordered a postmortem to establish the exact cause of death. A report in Thai PBS World says the man, named as Pongsak Kidkha, returned from Japan on June 9, and was placed in state quarantine at a Bangkok hotel.
The cause of death is thought to be heart failure, as it’s understood Mr. Pongsak suffered with heart problems, but doctors say he had sufficient medication to last the 14 day quarantine period. He twice tested negative for Covid-19.
Mr. Pongsak was originally from the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, and the PM has ordered officials there to help his family with funeral arrangements. Deputy Defence Minister Chaicharn Changmongkol has overseen the transfer of the Mr. Pongsak’s body to his hometown in the Chum Puang district of Nakhon Ratchasima.
The government has ordered health officials in all state quarantine locations to pay particular attention to anyone admitted with chronic health conditions.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
