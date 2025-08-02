Etihad’s A321LR brings luxury to Phuket flights

First commercial flight redefines comfort and luxury, with exclusive features

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 2, 2025
85 1 minute read
Etihad’s A321LR brings luxury to Phuket flights | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Aviation A2Z

Etihad Airways has just upped the ante in luxury air travel, launching its first commercial flight of the all-new A321LR to Phuket.

Etihad Airways has officially launched its all-new A321LR, marking a new chapter in luxury short and medium-haul flights. Flight EY414, which departed from Zayed International Airport yesterday, August 1, heralded the arrival of the aircraft designed to provide Etihad’s renowned premium cabin standards on narrowbody planes.

This inaugural flight introduces passengers to Etihad’s latest cabin innovation, which aims to bring the elevated service and meticulous attention to detail that has made the airline’s widebody aircraft famous. Now, these luxury offerings are available on a single-aisle aircraft, offering an exceptional travel experience on shorter routes.

Etihad recently took delivery of the first of 30 A321LR aircraft that will join its fleet. Each plane has been meticulously configured to provide passengers with unparalleled comfort, sophisticated design, and high-speed connectivity across all cabins.

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De shared his excitement:

“The A321LR symbolises our ambition to deliver extraordinary experiences on every route we serve. It allows us to bring the sophistication of our widebody cabins, including our renowned First experience, to more destinations, and to more travellers, than ever before.”

Related Articles
Etihad’s A321LR brings luxury to Phuket flights | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Runway Girl

The A321LR’s First Class offers two fully enclosed private suites with sliding doors, flat beds, and a unique design. Passengers can enjoy the space to dine or relax in complete privacy, with a 20-inch 4K screen, wireless charging, and Bluetooth pairing. Etihad’s award-winning First service will be available both onboard and on the ground, according to ARGS.

The aircraft features 14 Business Class seats in a 1-1 herringbone configuration, providing direct aisle access and stunning window views. The seats come with 17.3-inch 4K displays, wireless charging, and Bluetooth connectivity, offering generous personal space and intuitive storage.

The Economy Class cabin boasts 144 ergonomically designed seats, offering ample legroom. Passengers can enjoy 13.3-inch 4K touchscreens, USB charging, and Bluetooth headphone pairing. Entertainment options include a wide selection of premium films, TV series, and games.

With its A321LR, Etihad Airways has truly redefined the luxury experience on narrowbody aircraft, promising a new level of comfort and sophistication for every traveller.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya launches eco-tourism project to boost marine life | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya launches eco-tourism project to boost marine life

3 seconds ago
Etihad’s A321LR brings luxury to Phuket flights | Thaiger Phuket News

Etihad’s A321LR brings luxury to Phuket flights

17 minutes ago
Love triangle turns deadly in Bangkok minibus shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Love triangle turns deadly in Bangkok minibus shooting

36 minutes ago
Sweden denies stopping fighter jet deal with Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Sweden denies stopping fighter jet deal with Thailand

56 minutes ago
Phuket&#8217;s Srisoonthorn Road upgrade gains massive public backing | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Srisoonthorn Road upgrade gains massive public backing

1 hour ago
Thailand deluge: Nan province hit by worst flood in 40 years | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thailand deluge: Nan province hit by worst flood in 40 years

2 hours ago
Chiang Rai MP booted over budget scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai MP booted over budget scandal

2 hours ago
South Korean tourist assaulted in Pattaya robbery gone wrong | Thaiger Pattaya News

South Korean tourist assaulted in Pattaya robbery gone wrong

2 hours ago
Thunderstorms set to batter Thailand’s southern coast | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thunderstorms set to batter Thailand’s southern coast

3 hours ago
British woman in Thailand raves over epic English roast fix (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

British woman in Thailand raves over epic English roast fix (video)

19 hours ago
Thai woman dies after crashing SUV into parked truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman dies after crashing SUV into parked truck in Pattaya

19 hours ago
Vietnam eyes Phuket for tourism and trade boost | Thaiger Phuket News

Vietnam eyes Phuket for tourism and trade boost

19 hours ago
Pattaya gridlock sparks calls for urgent rail fix | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gridlock sparks calls for urgent rail fix

19 hours ago
Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rush hour relief as SRT trials new train route

20 hours ago
Thailand shows its side of border conflict to foreign ambassadors | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand shows its side of border conflict to foreign ambassadors

20 hours ago
Bank of Thailand may cut rates amid US tariff concerns | Thaiger Business News

Bank of Thailand may cut rates amid US tariff concerns

20 hours ago
Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack | Thaiger Thailand News

Petrol station owner left stranded after deadly cross-border attack

21 hours ago
Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Armed man busted en route to Phuket gang showdown

21 hours ago
Graveyard curse on Hun Sen sparks Thai lottery frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Graveyard curse on Hun Sen sparks Thai lottery frenzy (video)

21 hours ago
Truck slams into cars in Phuket underpass horror | Thaiger Phuket News

Truck slams into cars in Phuket underpass horror

22 hours ago
2 Cambodian POWs with mental issues and injuries returned home | Thaiger Thailand News

2 Cambodian POWs with mental issues and injuries returned home

22 hours ago
Furious Pattaya locals slam 4-year roadworks nightmare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Furious Pattaya locals slam 4-year roadworks nightmare

22 hours ago
Bangkok–Cambodia border train back on track after clashes | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok–Cambodia border train back on track after clashes

23 hours ago
Dad killed in Uthai Thani crash seeking missing daughter | Thaiger Thailand News

Dad killed in Uthai Thani crash seeking missing daughter

23 hours ago
Thai journalists deny fake news and suspend ties with Cambodian media | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai journalists deny fake news and suspend ties with Cambodian media

1 day ago
Aviation NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 2, 2025
85 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x