Etihad’s A321LR brings luxury to Phuket flights

Etihad Airways has just upped the ante in luxury air travel, launching its first commercial flight of the all-new A321LR to Phuket.

Etihad Airways has officially launched its all-new A321LR, marking a new chapter in luxury short and medium-haul flights. Flight EY414, which departed from Zayed International Airport yesterday, August 1, heralded the arrival of the aircraft designed to provide Etihad’s renowned premium cabin standards on narrowbody planes.

This inaugural flight introduces passengers to Etihad’s latest cabin innovation, which aims to bring the elevated service and meticulous attention to detail that has made the airline’s widebody aircraft famous. Now, these luxury offerings are available on a single-aisle aircraft, offering an exceptional travel experience on shorter routes.

Etihad recently took delivery of the first of 30 A321LR aircraft that will join its fleet. Each plane has been meticulously configured to provide passengers with unparalleled comfort, sophisticated design, and high-speed connectivity across all cabins.

Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De shared his excitement:

“The A321LR symbolises our ambition to deliver extraordinary experiences on every route we serve. It allows us to bring the sophistication of our widebody cabins, including our renowned First experience, to more destinations, and to more travellers, than ever before.”

The A321LR’s First Class offers two fully enclosed private suites with sliding doors, flat beds, and a unique design. Passengers can enjoy the space to dine or relax in complete privacy, with a 20-inch 4K screen, wireless charging, and Bluetooth pairing. Etihad’s award-winning First service will be available both onboard and on the ground, according to ARGS.

The aircraft features 14 Business Class seats in a 1-1 herringbone configuration, providing direct aisle access and stunning window views. The seats come with 17.3-inch 4K displays, wireless charging, and Bluetooth connectivity, offering generous personal space and intuitive storage.

The Economy Class cabin boasts 144 ergonomically designed seats, offering ample legroom. Passengers can enjoy 13.3-inch 4K touchscreens, USB charging, and Bluetooth headphone pairing. Entertainment options include a wide selection of premium films, TV series, and games.

With its A321LR, Etihad Airways has truly redefined the luxury experience on narrowbody aircraft, promising a new level of comfort and sophistication for every traveller.