AEROTHAI ensures Thai flights unaffected by border tension

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) is set to fully support military operations while maintaining normal commercial flight operations, despite tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Surachai Nuprom, acting director of AEROTHAI, confirmed the organisation’s preparedness following Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit’s directive to closely monitor and report on the border situation.

AEROTHAI is actively managing the situation after a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued on July 25, alerting operators to changes in the airspace’s danger zones. This notification was due to unrest in the area.

AEROTHAI has ensured that both domestic and international air traffic remain unaffected by utilising alternative flight routes, thus avoiding the newly declared hazardous zones along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Commercial flights continue to operate as usual, with no cancellations or rerouting required over Thai airspace. However, some flights between Thailand and Cambodia, specifically from Bangkok to Phnom Penh, have been affected.

Thai Airways cancelled flights TG584 and TG585 from July 27 to July 31, consolidating them into larger aircraft to accommodate passengers. Other flights, such as TG586/587 and those from other airlines, continue as scheduled.

Furthermore, a coordination group has been established with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and the Royal Thai Air Force to handle emergency air traffic situations.

This initiative follows the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). AEROTHAI is also in communication with ICAO to assess potential impacts on international civil aviation and to prepare for any domestic implications.

In addition to ensuring the safety of commercial air traffic, AEROTHAI remains committed to supporting military missions. It has increased staff to align with the current situation and is coordinating closely with national security agencies. Continuous monitoring and readiness are maintained for any changes, whether in routine or emergency scenarios, in alignment with government policies, reported KhaoSod.