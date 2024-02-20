Tibet Airlines confirms order for 50 jets from China’s Comac

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Tibet Airlines, a Chinese carrier, confirmed an order for 40 C919 narrowbody jets and 10 ARJ21 regional jets from the state-owned Chinese plane manufacturer, Comac. This deal was finalised at a ceremony during the Singapore Airshow, a biennial commercial and defence-focused event. Before this deal, Tibet Airlines and Comac announced in December their plans to jointly research a version of the C919 suitable for high-altitude plateaus.

On the same day, an agreement was signed between Comac and Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Group for the purchase of six ARJ21-derived models. These models are equipped for firefighting, medical services, and emergency management.

Comac’s C919 is currently on its first trip outside of China, located in Singapore. The Chinese planemaker is marketing the jet as a strong contender to Airbus A320neo and Boeing’s 737 MAX single-aisle jet families. Airbus and Boeing are currently facing challenges meeting the demand for new planes, and Boeing is dealing with a series of crises, reported Bangkok Post.

The C919 is only certified for use within China. The inaugural C919 began flying with China Eastern Airlines last year, and it is one of four now in operation. As of September, state media reported that Comac had received over 1,000 orders for the C919, primarily from Chinese airlines and lessors.

In September, GallopAir, a new airline based in Brunei, announced its intention to buy 30 aircraft from Comac, which included the C919. This marked the first overseas purchase of the narrow-body jet. GallopAir, about which little is known, is set to be the second Brunei-based airline operator after Royal Brunei Airlines. The company plans to operate flights in the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN growth area.

Upon completion of the deal, GallopAir will become the second international operator of Chinese-made aircraft, following Indonesian low-cost carrier TransNusa, which operates a small fleet of ARJ21 regional jets.

Comac also showcases a shortened C919 variant fit for high-altitude plateaus and a stretched variant at the airshow. Alongside these, the ARJ21 is also on display for a flying demonstration.

In related news, Thai Airways International finalises a monumental deal with Boeing for 45 aircraft, boosting the airline’s fleet amid ongoing recovery efforts and market competition.