Thai AirAsia X launches Bangkok-Almaty flights from December

Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

Thai AirAsia X is taking off into Central Asia with a new direct route from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to Almaty, Kazakhstan, offering promotional fares starting at 6,690 baht.

The airline’s first venture into the region aims to attract Thai travellers seeking visa-free trips, unique culture, and breathtaking natural scenery in a consistently cool climate.

The service will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, beginning December 1. Flights will be conducted on the Airbus A330, accommodating 367 passengers per journey.

Photo of Pattra Boosarawongse courtesy of AirAsia Newsroom

Thai AirAsia X CEO Pattra Boosarawongse said the new route reflects the airline’s strategy to expand into Central Asia.

“Almaty is a city full of exciting discoveries for Thai travellers, offering a refreshing experience in a region known for its cool weather.

“We aim to provide affordable and unique travel destinations beyond our established routes to Japan and South Korea.”

The promotional fare of 6,690 baht is available for booking from September 8 to 21, valid for travel between December 1 and March 28 next year. Passengers can book via the AirAsia MOVE app or the airline’s website at www.airasia.com.

Earlier this year, the AirAsia Group launched the Kuala Lumpur-Almaty route, which proved popular with both tourists and business travellers.

“Adding Bangkok as a hub for connections to Kazakhstan strengthens our network and accelerates expansion into new markets.”

Photo of Almaty, Kazakhstan courtesy of Digital Nomad World

Almaty, the former capital of Kazakhstan, is renowned for its natural beauty and cultural diversity. Visitors can explore the snow-capped peaks surrounding the city, including Big Almaty Lake and Charyn Canyon, known for its dramatic rock formations. Winter sports enthusiasts can enjoy skiing at Shymbulak Ski Resort from November through May.

The city also offers rich cultural experiences. The Zenkov Cathedral, an Orthodox Christian landmark, and the Almaty City Museum, the largest in Central Asia, showcase the region’s history. The historic Green Bazaar blends old and new influences, offering a taste of local life alongside modern shopping.

Thai AirAsia X currently operates a fleet of nine aircraft, serving eight destinations from Bangkok, including Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo, Seoul, Delhi, Shanghai, and now Almaty, according to KhaoSod.

The new route is expected to broaden the airline’s customer base and strengthen its position as a leading low-cost carrier in Asia.

