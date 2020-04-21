At least 18 dead in Canada’s worst-ever mass shooting | The Thaiger

World
At least 18 dead in Canada’s worst-ever mass shooting
It is the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history. Royal Canadian Mounted Police rushed to more than a dozen crime scenes yesterday after a shooting rampage by a gunman disguised as a police officer left at least 18 dead and homes in smoldering ruins in rural Nova Scotia.
Officials say the suspect, 51 year old Gabriel Wortman, died in the weekend attack. No motive has been given for the killings at this stage.
A spokeman for the RCMP told a press conference yesterday that police expect to find more victims after they comb through all the crime scenes, some of which are houses set ablaze, as victims, obeying government calls to stay at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, were inside.
The spokesman said police teams were spread out at 16 locations across central and northern Nova Scotia. He said some of the victims knew Wortman, and others didn’t.
“We’re relatively confident we’ve identified all the crime scenes. We have had five structure fires, most of those being residences, and we believe there may be victims still within the remains of those homes which burned to the ground.”
The dead included a police officer. Another officer was wounded by gunfire and is now recovering at home. The dead officer was identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23 year veteran of the force.
“The 18 innocent lives lost will be remembered through Canada’s history.”
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau noted how close-knit the small province of Nova Scotia is.
“The vast majority of Nova Scotians will have a direct link with one or more of the victims. The entire province and country is grieving right now as we come to grips with something that is unimaginable.”
“The pandemic will prevent us from mourning together in person, but a vigil will be held virtually to celebrate the lives of the victims.”
Trudeau said the vigil will take place Friday night through a Facebook group. He asked the media to avoid mentioning the name of the assailant or showing his picture.
“Do not give this person the gift of infamy.”
The 12 hour rampage began late Saturday in the rural town of Portapique, about 100 kilometres north of Halifax, where police warned residents to lock their doors and stay in their basements as the attack unfolded. The town, like all of Canada, was adhering to the government’s advice to stay at home because of the pandemic, and most of the victims were inside when the attack began.
Authorities say several bodies were later found inside and outside one house on Portapique Beach Road, the street where the suspect lived.
Bodies were also found at other locations within about a 50 kilometre area from the neighbourhood where the shootings began, and authorities believe the shooter may have targeted his first victims but then began attacking randomly.
Police say the gunman wore a police uniform and made his car look like an RCMP cruiser.
“His ability to move around the province undetected was surely greatly benefited by the fact that he had a vehicle that looked identical in every way to a marked police car.”
Police add that the gunman was either wearing an actual police uniform or very good copy.
At one point the suspect was forced to abandon his car and carjacked other vehicles to continue to “circulate around the province steps ahead of our investigators.”
Authorities believe he acted alone. RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says he was not well known to police and no note from the suspect has yet been found. She says police are still studying the crime scenes to determine what weapons were used.
According to his high school yearbook, Wortman long had a fascination with the Mounties. “Gabe’s future may include being an RCMP officer,” it said in his school yearbook profile.
Two health care workers at local nursing homes were among the dead, identified as Kristen Beaton, a continuing care assistant, and Heather O’Brien, a licensed practical nurse.
O’Brien’s daughter, Darcy Dobson, wrote in a Facebook post that, “A Monster murdered my Mother.”
“Murdered her, without a second thought. The pain comes and goes in waves. I feel like I’m outside of my own body. This can’t be real. At 9:59 am she sent her last text message to our family group chat. By 10:15 she was gone.”
Police initially said Wortman had been arrested Sunday at a gas station outside Halifax, but later said he had died. It was not clear how, and police did not provide further details, but one official said that there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police.
Mass shootings are rare in Canada. The country overhauled its gun control laws after gunman Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique college in 1989. Before this weekend’s rampage, that had been the country’s worst mass shooting.
SOURCE: The Associated Press
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Singapore battles to control new surge in Covid-19 cases
The tiny island state, earlier seen as a vanguard for Covid-19 containment, has now seen a recent spike in cases pushing it to the top of the list in south east Asia’s tally of total number of cases.
Singapore yesterday recorded 1,426 new COVID-19 infections, bringing its total to 8,014 (as of 9am Thai time) in a population of just 5.6 million people. It’s now exceeded Indonesia with the highest number of reported cases in south east Asia.
Just 5 weeks ago the prosperous city-state was winning plaudits as a model of successful virus containment without lockdowns. Mass testing, quick hospitalisation the infected, aggressive tracing and quarantining of anyone in contact with infected people, helped keep numbers down.
But since then there has been a new trajectory of cases. Authorities quickly responded by tightening entry restrictions and imposed a partial lockdown, and strict protocols on social distancing. The ‘second wave’ has mostly been because of a surge in transmission among foreign workers over the past two weeks. It’s mostly migrant men, working in construction or other low-paying, manual labour jobs, who stay in the dorms.
Last week, authorities said all dormitories housing foreign workers, about 300,000 people, mostly from Bangladesh, China and India, will be under near-total lockdown. Over the weekend, the numbers kept climbing. But among the cases reported yesterday are 18 Singaporeans or permanent residents.
As one of the wealthiest per-capita nations in the world, many Singaporean businesses employ foreign workers for jobs that most Singaporeans refuse to do. Indonesian, Malaysian and Filipino maids have been working as migrant domestic workers for decades.
Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong says that Singapore needs time to “break the chain of transmission” in the migrant worker dormitories. He wrote that those who are ill will be taken care of.
“Fortunately, the vast majority of the cases are mild, because the workers are young.”
Singapore has recorded 11 deaths from Covid-19 so far, fewer than almost every other south east Asian country, excepting Laos and Vietnam which have both recorded 0 deaths.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Oil prices tank, as crisis fuels calls to re-open economies
And now a global oil crisis hits home as well. Oil prices have crashed into negative territory after global coronavirus-related travel restrictions impacted demand.
After addressing the early crisis with ‘lockdowns’ and social distancing, now the narrative pivots to lifting stay-at-home orders and re-opening economies. Some European countries have taken tentative steps to ease restrictions as coronavirus death rates start to fall in some nations. Even in the US the national rates of new infections continues to rise, although the rate is starting to show signs of flattening out.
Whilst government’s are trying to tackle the thorny questions of when and how to ease restrictions, there’s now been an unprecedented collapse of global oil prices, which traded in negative territory for the first time ever. The collapse will add further ‘fuel’ to the arguments for a quicker unshackling of the people’s lives and the global economy.
Whilst billions of people have been staying at home to help limit the spread of Covid-19, and oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia in a price war, an oil glut has pushed US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery prices down to -$37.63 per barrel. Yes, that’s MINUS $37.63. That means the oil companies are paying you take away their barrels at the moment.
The move was so violent and shocking that many traders struggled to grasp the extent of the fall. But the negative prices also reveal a fundamental truth about the oil market in the age of coronavirus: The world’s most important commodity is quickly losing all value as chronic oversupply overwhelms the world’s crude tanks, pipelines and supertankers. No one is flying, few are driving their cars, the demand has dropped to a historic low.
According to Bloomberg, the price collapse could redraw the global map of power as petrochemical states like Russia and Saudi Arabia, who have enjoyed a resurgence over the last 2 decades thanks to an oil windfall, see their influence diminished. Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell and other oil giants are ripping up business plans, desperate to preserve cash.
The Dow, chronically volatile for the past three months, closed down to 23,650.44 points or 2.4% on the back of the oil price crash.
The news emerges concurrently with protests in some US states where people marched over the weekend demanding that they be allowed to go back to work and return to their ‘freedoms’. This, despite a new survey that indicates most Americans oppose protests calling for an end to stay-at-home orders. The Yahoo News/YouGov poll published yesterday shows that 60% of Americans oppose the protesters while 22% support them, and 18% were unsure.
In Australia, authorities in Sydney have partially reopened three of the cities largest beaches while New Zealand announced it will ease a nationwide lockdown next week, with NZ PM Jacinda Ardern claiming… “We have stopped a wave of devastation.”
Around the world, there are now over 2,400,000 Covid-19 cases, 170,424 people have succumbed to the disease and over 646,000 have recovered. The US has been the hardest hit with 792,000+ cases and 42,514 deaths.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Whilst much of Europe, and the world, is currently in varying states of lockdown, one Scandanavian country has gone it alone with its own take on handling the Coronavirus pandemic. Sweden has no mandatory quarantines and relatively few limitations on moving around. Some schools remain open. Cafes, restaurants and shops, for the most part, remain open and stocked. Same with gyms and cinemas.
But the country is still making sure it is prepared to cope with its Covid-19 patients. Provisional intensive care units and temporary morgues have been set up in the Swedish capital to cope with emergency situations.
The Swedish PM Stefan Löfven is urging Swedes to apply “common sense.”
“Us adults need to be exactly that: adults. Not spread panic or rumours. No one is alone in this crisis, but each person carries a heavy responsibility.”
The Swedish example shows an alternative approach to measurement. Paul Franks and Peter Nilsson, both epidemiologists from Lund University, suggest that the government is taking a gamble on simulations made by the public health authorities.
“From these simulations, it is clear that the Swedish government anticipates far few hospitalisations per 100,000 of the population than predicted in other countries, including Norway, Denmark and the UK.”
The call for a community to simply take care and be careful with contacts with other people is a far cry from the draconian and authoritarian approach elsewhere in Europe and the UK where people have been ordered to stay at home unless they simply must go out for food shopping or some other urgent matter. Otherwise, STAY HOME.
Sounds tempting – keep your economy going whilst limiting the spread of the disease. Sweden has been the darling of the calls in the west to re-open economies and get back to work. At best, it’s been a risky policy, in contrast to the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and other science published on the spread of Covid-19. But has the bold health gamble worked?
No.
There is already enough data to suggest that a widespread laissez-faire is just a dangerous gamble with human life. Sweden is experiencing a higher death toll than its neighbouring countries. While the Scandinavian countries reported their first fatalities at roughly the same time, at the start of April Sweden had 239 fatalities, now they have 1,540, a 6-fold increase in just under 3 weeks. Meanwhile Denmark has had a 3-fold increase in deaths during they time and Norway 2-fold. In pure per capita terms, the three countries have around the same rate of total infections but Sweden’s mortality rate is much higher, and higher again compared to neighbouring Finland.
And whilst the curve of new infections is starting to flatten in Norway, Finland and Denmark, Sweden’s new infection rate is still rising at a faster rate than its neighbours.
There are now alarming reports, including in the Washington Post, that the virus has spread to one-third of nursing homes in the capital Stockholm, resulting in rising fatalities. There is also little indication that the Swedish economy has weathered the coronavirus economic storm any better than comparable countries.
The drop in the Swedish stock market and the rise in unemployment are approximately in line with other advanced economies. According to their own estimates, Sweden’s economists predict that their GDP is expected to contract by 3.4% in 2020, certainly better than the 5.5% average decline projected for the euro zone (dragged down by Italy and Spain), but a lot worse than the 2.9% decline projected for the US economy.
The laissez-faire policies don’t appear to have saved any lives at this stage, indeed statistically, have provided a worse outcome than their neighbours with much tighter controls. It has also shown that there is no country that can economically isolate themselves in a world economy connected with supply chains and a collective plunge in global confidence and demand.
Over recent months, Sweden has experienced a bizarre nationalistic campaign, supported by the authorities, called “public health nationalism” (folkhälsonationalism). Propagated in social media, it celebrates Sweden as an island of “common sense in a sea of panic” and “a resistance to science”.
This wave of cultural exceptionalism has apparently made Sweden well-equipped to manage the pandemic. So far the indications are that Sweden has done no better, in fact is now doing worse, than many of the countries it can be compared with.
Time may show that Sweden, in the midst of a global pandemic, has exhibited the poorest of timings to experiment with ‘folkhälsonationalism’.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
