68 year old dies from heat trauma in Uttaradit | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
68 year old dies from heat trauma in Uttaradit
A 68 year old man has allegedly died from heat trauma in Uttaradit (northern Thailand), as a local news source reports that he died from shock and has been dead for 3 days. A collector for funeral expenses was the first person to arrive at the scene. He says he noticed a foul smell coming from the man’s house so he went in and found the dead man. He immediately called the local authorities.
At 6 am this morning police officers went to the scene and found the decaying corpse of La Yooma lying in his hut. There was no evidence suggesting a disturbance, attack or robbery.
Sarayuth Ti-on, the president of the Khun Fang sub district administrations says that La had been suffering from various congenital diseases, including diabetes and epilepsy. Medics also report that his health conditions may have left him vulnerable to the heat.”
The administration of Khun Fang Subdistrict organised a coffin and arranged the funeral for later in the same day.
Temperatures in Uttaradit have been in the range of 39-42 degrees for the last few days.
SOURCE: The Nation / Thairath
Environment
Plans to renew northern forests destroyed in recent fires
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, along with The Royal Forest Department says they have conducted plans to revive the northern forests which have been destroyed by this year’s burning season and other forest fires.
But some good news, the Royal Forest Department says the number of hotspots detected in the North has fallen to 28. The fewer hotspots, ie. fires, is attributed to recent thunderstorms as well as cooperation between officials and local reporting.
The department’s director general Atthaphon Charoenchansa says that the recovery will include all sectors, involving government, private and municipal.
“The effort will involve a mass-planting campaign to address the damaged areas with more than 10 million seedlings of padauk, teak, rosewood and other economically valuable tree species.”
“The department plans to plant the seedlings in May, on and around National Tree Day, with activities reaching a climax on May 21”
The Royal Forest Department reported that the fires have destroyed roughly 55,266 rai or 0.18% of the total 30.148 million rai of national forest in the recent weeks. While Chiang Mai province suffered the most damage, with 17,771 rai of forest destroyed.
“A total of 963 cases of forest arson were prosecuted between March 30 and April 17.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Northern Thailand
Biggest fire in 40 years at Mae Hong Son provincial city centre – VIDEO
At around 2.30am today a fire broke out leading to the destruction of an iconic building at the centre of Mae Hong Son province (northern Thailand), including the house of a Phalang Pracharat Party member of Parliament (MP).
The blaze started at the Crossroad bar, a 70 year old building made of wood and located in the city centre near Methi Hotel.
The fire then quickly spread to four adjacent buildings, including the house of the MP.
The fire department sent by Mae Hong Son Municipality could not control the flames so they called for help from neighbouring sub-districts to bring more fire trucks.
Governor Suwaphong Kitiphatphibun later visited the scene to check the situation. He said because the fire had started in the heart of the town, the damage was serious. It was 4.20am before the fire was eventually put out.
Estimation of total damages and the cause of the fire is underway. However, it is predicted by the local news source ‘Thai Rath’ that the value of the damages will exceed 50 million baht.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai farmer trampled by elephant, dies
In the second such incident in a week, a farmer has been trampled to death by an elephant yesterday in Thailand’s northern Chiang Mai Province. Police say the body of 68 year old Sa-ard Khamsrijai was found in the garden of his vegetable farm in San Sai district.
Officers say the body had wounds consistent with trampling, and a female elephant, owned by a local elephant park, was found near the scene. It’s believed Sa-ard was watering his plants when he came across the elephant and tried to shoo it away, but the animal panicked and trampled him.
Police say the park had taken the elephant out to forage as there have been no park visitors since the Covid-19 outbreak. The elephant was tethered to a tree in the forest but broke free and wandered into Sa-ard’s farm.
Police are reportedly filing criminal charges against the park owner.
Exactly a week ago, a village elder in the central Thailand’s Tha Takiab district was stomped and gored to death by a wild elephant while collecting mangoes.
Elephants and their caretakers are in dire straits in Thailand. The Covid-19 crisis has meant an end to the tourism on which elephant parks and camps, mainly in the North, traditionally depend. Elephant businesses in Chiang Mai and elsewhere are being wiped outin their dozens, if not hundreds. Most have closed their doors and laid off thousands of staff. Those that remain open are haemorrhaging money, and the elephants, left largely without food, are forced to forage.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Trending
