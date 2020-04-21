image
image
Connect with us

Northern Thailand

68 year old dies from heat trauma in Uttaradit

Anukul

Published 

9 hours ago

 on 

68 year old dies from heat trauma in Uttaradit | The Thaiger
PHOTO: nationthailand.com
    • follow us in feedly

A 68 year old man has allegedly died from heat trauma in Uttaradit (northern Thailand), as a local news source reports that he died from shock and has been dead for 3 days. A collector for funeral expenses was the first person to arrive at the scene. He says he noticed a foul smell coming from the man’s house so he went in and found the dead man. He immediately called the local authorities.

At 6 am this morning police officers went to the scene and found the decaying corpse of La Yooma lying in his hut. There was no evidence suggesting a disturbance, attack or robbery.

Sarayuth Ti-on, the president of the Khun Fang sub district administrations says that La had been suffering from various congenital diseases, including diabetes and epilepsy. Medics also report that his health conditions may have left him vulnerable to the heat.”

68 year old dies from heat trauma in Uttaradit | News by The Thaiger

The administration of Khun Fang Subdistrict organised a coffin and arranged the funeral for later in the same day.

Temperatures in Uttaradit have been in the range of 39-42 degrees for the last few days.

SOURCE: The Nation / Thairath

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Environment

Plans to renew northern forests destroyed in recent fires

Anukul

Published

13 hours ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Plans to renew northern forests destroyed in recent fires | The Thaiger
PHOTO: mcot.net

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, along with The Royal Forest Department says they have conducted plans to revive the northern forests which have been destroyed by this year’s burning season and other forest fires.

But some good news, the Royal Forest Department says the number of hotspots detected in the North has fallen to 28. The fewer hotspots, ie. fires, is attributed to recent thunderstorms as well as cooperation between officials and local reporting.

The department’s director general Atthaphon Charoenchansa says that the recovery will include all sectors, involving government, private and municipal.

“The effort will involve a mass-planting campaign to address the damaged areas with more than 10 million seedlings of padauk, teak, rosewood and other economically valuable tree species.”

“The department plans to plant the seedlings in May, on and around National Tree Day, with activities reaching a climax on May 21”

Plans to renew northern forests destroyed in recent fires | News by The Thaiger

The Royal Forest Department reported that the fires have destroyed roughly 55,266 rai or 0.18% of the total 30.148 million rai of national forest in the recent weeks. While Chiang Mai province suffered the most damage, with 17,771 rai of forest destroyed.

“A total of 963 cases of forest arson were prosecuted between March 30 and April 17.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Northern Thailand

Biggest fire in 40 years at Mae Hong Son provincial city centre – VIDEO

Anukul

Published

4 days ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

Biggest fire in 40 years at Mae Hong Son provincial city centre – VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: posttoday.com

At around 2.30am today a fire broke out leading to the destruction of an iconic building at the centre of Mae Hong Son province (northern Thailand), including the house of a Phalang Pracharat Party member of Parliament (MP).

The blaze started at the Crossroad bar, a 70 year old building made of wood and located in the city centre near Methi Hotel.

Biggest fire in 40 years at Mae Hong Son provincial city centre - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

The fire then quickly spread to four adjacent buildings, including the house of the MP.

The fire department sent by Mae Hong Son Municipality could not control the flames so they called for help from neighbouring sub-districts to bring more fire trucks.

Governor Suwaphong Kitiphatphibun later visited the scene to check the situation. He said because the fire had started in the heart of the town, the damage was serious. It was 4.20am before the fire was eventually put out.

Estimation of total damages and the cause of the fire is underway. However, it is predicted by the local news source ‘Thai Rath’ that the value of the damages will exceed 50 million baht.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai farmer trampled by elephant, dies

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 days ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

Chiang Mai farmer trampled by elephant, dies | The Thaiger

In the second such incident in a week, a farmer has been trampled to death by an elephant yesterday in Thailand’s northern Chiang Mai Province. Police say the body of 68 year old Sa-ard Khamsrijai was found in the garden of his vegetable farm in San Sai district.

Officers say the body had wounds consistent with trampling, and a female elephant, owned by a local elephant park, was found near the scene. It’s believed Sa-ard was watering his plants when he came across the elephant and tried to shoo it away, but the animal panicked and trampled him.

Police say the park had taken the elephant out to forage as there have been no park visitors since the Covid-19 outbreak. The elephant was tethered to a tree in the forest but broke free and wandered into Sa-ard’s farm.

Police are reportedly filing criminal charges against the park owner.

Exactly a week ago, a village elder in the central Thailand’s Tha Takiab district was stomped and gored to death by a wild elephant while collecting mangoes.

Elephants and their caretakers are in dire straits in Thailand. The Covid-19 crisis has meant an end to the tourism on which elephant parks and camps, mainly in the North, traditionally depend. Elephant businesses in Chiang Mai and elsewhere are being wiped outin their dozens, if not hundreds. Most have closed their doors and laid off thousands of staff. Those that remain open are haemorrhaging money, and the elephants, left largely without food, are forced to forage.

Chiang Mai farmer trampled by elephant, dies | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending