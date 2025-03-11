Toilet pervert’s sleazy secrets flushed out with shocking video haul

Ryan Turner2 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
A 21 year old pervert has been arrested for secretly recording women in public restrooms at gas stations and schools, with police uncovering over 1,000 explicit videos stored on his mobile phone.

The suspect, identified as Thanaporn from Roi Et province, was apprehended by officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Investigation Unit earlier today, March 11. The operation was led by Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, alongside senior officials from the Division of Special Investigation (DSI).

Police initially set up surveillance at a petrol station restroom in Om Noi, Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon, while investigating an unrelated case involving firearms. Officers noticed Thanaporn acting suspiciously before entering the restroom and decided to stop and question him.

During the search, police officers found two mobile phones hidden in the deviant’s waistband. Thanaporn appeared visibly nervous, raising suspicions that the devices contained incriminating material. Upon further inspection, police discovered over 1,000 secretly recorded videos of women using restrooms, filmed at various gas stations and an unidentified school.

Under questioning, Thanaporn confessed to filming women in gas station restrooms across Phetkasem and Om Noi areas for the past two years. The degenerate admitted that he shared and sold the footage among a group of acquaintances, claiming it was both a personal obsession and a way to profit from illicit content.

KhaoSod reported that police charged Thanaporn with possession of child pornography for personal or financial gain, and he was transferred to Krathum Baen Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing, with police reviewing the footage to identify potential victims and determine whether further charges will be filed.

In other crime news, a Bangkok man was apprehended for allegedly attempting to attack another man with a knife following a road rage incident. The arrest took place outside his condominium in the Sai Mai area of Bangkok.

