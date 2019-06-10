21 undocumented Burmese migrants found in Songkhla, alleged Thai trafficker arrested | The Thaiger

Crime
21 undocumented Burmese migrants found in Songkhla, alleged Thai trafficker arrested
FILE PHOTO: Malay Mail
A Thai man has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 21 undocumented Burmese migrants from Thailand’s south across the border into Malaysia.
A resort in Tambon Patong of Songkhla’s Hat Yai district was searched by soldiers and police earlier today (Monday) and discovered five Burmese men and two women in two of the rooms.
Their account to police led to the arrest of Pongpipat Suwanraksa, who was staying in another room. Pongpipat was charged with smuggling the migrants into Thailand and attempting to traffic them across the border to Malaysia.
After questioning Pongpipat, the authorities went on to search a forest in Moo 1 village of the same tambon and found 13 more Burmese men and one woman, who looked tired and hungry. None of them had eaten for three days and some had become ill.
They told police they were waiting to be taken to Malaysia and their alleged trafficker had ordered them not to leave the spot, so they waited in the forest.
ORIGINAL REPORT: The Nation
Crime
‘Phoenix’ fails to attract any bidders at auction. Sits rotting in Phuket boatyard.
Last month’s auction to sell Phoenix, the tour boat that capsized causing the drowning of 47 Chinese tourists on July 5 last year, has failed to secure a buyer. Meanwhile the cursed vessel sits gathering dust and accumulating storage fees of 100,000 baht per month at the Rassada boat yard in Phuket.
The boat went up for auction last month at a starting price of 900,000 baht but, not surprisingly, the offer didn’t attract any interest. Investigations into the vessel’s sea-worthiness have already declared that major modification will have to be made for it to gain a certificate for operation.
The Thaiger also notes that Asian cultures have an aversion to ghosts, and with 47 lost souls on Phoenix after the boat sank, any buyer will have to cope with a major refit as well as the more difficult PR exercise before anyone would ever step foot on her decks again.
Authorities believe the boat may be sold to a foreign company and used as a private boat rather than for tour operations in the future. They also speculate it could be harvested for spare parts on another boat in the future.
So far the Anti Money Laundering Office has spent a reported 700,000 baht storing Phoenix at the Rattanachai Boatyard, east of Phuket’s main business hub of Phuket Town.
Phoenix was seized during the investigation into the vessel’s sinking when it was found that a Thai shelf company had been used as a legal ‘shop-front’ for Chinese owners who had funded the boat’s construction.
Another tour boat, the Serenita, also capsized on the same night during the freak storm off the south west coast of Phuket, but the 42 passengers were rescued.
PHOTO: Kritsada Mueanhawong
Crime
Driver shot at Songkhla checkpoint after shootout with soldiers
PHOTO: ISOC Region 4 Forward Command
Soldiers have shot a suspected drug courier as he tried to speed through a checkpoint following an exchange of gunfire with soldiers.
The incident took place in the Saba Yoi district, in front of a school, last night around 8pm. Saba Yoi is the southern-most district in the province of Songkhla.
42 year old Mayunan Morar from Yala was found dead inside his pickup. A gun and ammunition were inside the vehicle along with 100 methamphetamine pills and some cash.
Police allege the pickup was coming from Kabang towards Saba Yoi before the incident. He stopped at the Saba Yoi checkpoint when flagged down by police but refused to allow soldiers to search his pickup. Police claim he pulled a gun and started to open fire as he sped off. Checkpoint officers returned the fire. The driver was killed.
Police report that the man had served time on other drug charges in the area before.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Two US tourists fined and awaiting deportation for graffiti
The two Americans, who had been arrested in Pattaya after spray painting a pick-up and walls in Sampeng, Bangkok, have been fined and are awaiting deportation.
The acting Thai immigration chief Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang says the pair have been fined 5,000 baht and are likely to be deported in the next two days. The 28 and 24 year old Americans have also paid 10,000 baht in damages to four Thai victims for their ‘artwork’.
“They would then be blacklisted from returning to Thailand.”
Read about their spray painting adventures HERE.
Another person, who the couple met in Bangkok, is still being sought for questioning by police and an investigation is ongoing to find if the group had added graffiti anywhere else in Bangkok.
SOURCE: INN News | ThaiVisa
