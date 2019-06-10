Three teenage girls in hospital after driving into a badly-signed 2 metre trench – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Three teenage girls in hospital after driving into a badly-signed 2 metre trench – VIDEO
PHOTO/VIDEO: Run Siam News รักสยาม นิวส์
Three female teenagers have been injured after crashing their Honda Scoopy into a trench filled with mud, two of them seriously. The incident happened at 2am yesterday (Sunday) morning in Soi 9, central Pattaya. The three were riding on the same motorbike.
Sawang Boriboon rescue arrived at the scene and rushed two of the injured to Pattaya Memorial Hospital. The third young female was also taken to hospital for observation.
The two metre-deep and three metre-long trench had no lighting warning traffic with only plastic barriers guarding the area. Witnesses claim the ‘death trap’ is the cause of many accidents yet authorities have not responded to complaints and the situation remains unchanged.
Credit goes to the poor volunteer who jumped into the hole to help retrieve the muddy Scoopy.
สามสาวขับขี่รถจักรยานยนต์ มองไม่เห็นทางชนบังเกอร์ไม่มีสัญญาญไฟเสียหลักตกหลุมโคนอาการสาหัส เมื่อเวลา 02.00น.วันที่ 9 มิ.ย.62 ร.ต.อ.ชานันท์ เกษรบัว รอง.พนักงานสอบสวน สภ.เมืองพัทยาได้รับแจ้งเหตุว่าได้มีรถจักรยายนต์ตกลงไปในหลุมที่กําลังขุดทิ้งไว้เพื่อจะนําสายไฟลงใต้ดินแต่ยังไม่ได้ดําเนินการไม่แล้วเสร็จในที่เกิดเหตุมีผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บเป็นหญิงจํานวน3 คน อยู่ในอาการสาหัส 2 คน ได้ถูกมูลนิธิสว่างบริบูรณ์ ธรรมสถานเมืองพัทยา ช่วยเหลือในเบื้องต้น และจากนั้นก็รีบนําตัวส่งโรงพยาบาลพัทยาเมโมเรียลทั้ง 3 คน เหตุเกิดบริเวณปากทางเข้าพัทยากลางซอย9 ถนนพัทยากลาง ต.หนองปรือ อ.บางละมุง จ.ชลบุรี ขอให้มาตรวจสอบในที่เกิดเหตุด้วย หลังได้รับแจ้งแล้วจึงได้รีบรุดไปตรวจสอบยังที่เกิดเหตุ เมื่อถึงพบไทยมุงยืนดูเหตุการที่เกิดขึ้นอยู่บริเวณสองข้างทางจนทําให้รถที่สัญจรไปมาติดขัดเล็กน้อย เมื่อทางเจ้าหน้าที่เข้าตรวจสอบในที่เกิดเหตุพบหลุมขนาดใหญ่ความลึกประมาณ 2 เมตร ความยาวประมาณ3 เมตร พบรถจักรยานยนต์จมอยู่ในน้ำโคนซึ่งเป็นหลุมจนมีรถของบริษัทแห่งหนึ่งเข้ามาทําการข่วยเหลือยกขึ้นมา ทราบยี่ห้อฮอนด้าสกุ๊ปปี้สีขาวหมายเลขทะเบียน งวง-712 ชลบุรี สภาพรถได้รับความเสียหายเป็นอย่างมาก ตรวจสอบในที่เกิดเหตุ ไม่พบสัญญาณไฟหรือแสงสว่างบอกแต่อย่างไร พบแต่แบริเอ่อปิดกั้นเอาไว้เท่านั้น จนทําให้เกิดอุบัติเหตุเกิดขึ้นบ่อยครั้งแต่ก็ยังไม่มีการแก้ไขแต่อย่างได จากนั้นทางเจ้าหน้าที่ตํารวจจึงได้เดินทางไปตรวจสอบดูอาการคนเจ็บทั้ง3 คนที่โรงพยาบาลพัทยาเมโมเรียล ทราบชื่อ (1)ด.ญ.ทิพรัตน์ ศาลางาม อายุ 14 ปี (2)ด.ญ.ทิพวรรณ ศาลางาม อายุ 14 ปี และน.ส.ชิภาดา พ่วงชื่น อายุ 16 ปี โดยทั้ง3 คนยังให้การไม่ได้ โดยทางแพทย์กําลังช่วย เหลืออาการคนเจ็บทั้ง3อยู่ก็คงจะรอให้ทางคนเจ็บทั้ง3 รักษาตัวจนหายก่อนและจากนั้นก็จะได้เรียกมาทําการสอบภายหลังอีกครั้ง
Posted by รักสยาม นิวส์ on Saturday, June 8, 2019
SOURCE: Ruk Siam News | ThaiVisa
Phew! No prostitutes in Pattaya’s Walking Street – Police
PHOTO: Pattaya Update News
A contingent of 20+ officials, police, soldiers and tourist police have done a walk-thru inspection of Pattaya’s red light district, Walking Street. They were glad to report that there was no prostitution being conducted in the area.
Pattaya Update News reports that the taskforce joined with Department of Provincial Administration to inspect the infamous area for any evidence of sex-for-sale or underage sex workers.
Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet, the deputy Chonburi police chief told media that if tourists or the public see any evidence of prostitution they can call 191. He also advised tourists that there was a Tourist Police office at the end of the street where officers can be informed directly.
The taskforce strode down the street inspecting many properties and collecting photographic evidence.
According to the unannounced visit by local officials, Pattaya’s reputation as a World Class Family Destination is still intact.
เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ ทหาร ปล่อยแถวกวดขันสถานประกอบการเมืองพัทยา มีการตรวจการลักลอบค้าประเวณี เรื่องเด็กอายุต่ำกว่ากฎหมายกำหนด
Posted by PattayaupdateNews on Thursday, June 6, 2019
SOURCE: Pattaya Update News | ThaiVisa
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
by Nanthapong Siwilai – TMN Cable TV
A Swiss man has shared his story of love-gone-wrong-in-Thailand to TMN Cable TV in Pattaya. It’s a story of riches-to-rags, a story all to common and another cautionary tale of expats seeking love and companionship in the Land of Smiles.
Now Tony Niko, originally from Switzerland, is sweeping up at a temple in Jomtien, south of Pattaya battling to make ends meet each day. But it wasn’t always like this.
According to TMN, he used to earn at least 300,000 baht a month running a building extension firm in his home country. He employed 50 people. Then he decided to come to Thailand. He says he was the “‘ when he met the love of his life on Walking Street, Pattaya (the first of many ‘aha’ moments in the story).
Her name was Leuchakorn.
The happy couple spent seven years together. As the story goes, Tony bought her a house, a car and a land in Rayong. Tony financed a new laundry business for her as well. Tony told TMN Cable TV that he had a nest egg of 10 million baht in Thailand in the early days. Surely, along with their local businesses, the money would be enough to last.
Then Tony asked her the big question. He proposed to Leuchakorn for the pair to be married and continue living in wedded bliss, Thai-style.
According to the story Leuchakorn then told Tony that she couldn’t marry him at the she was going to work ‘up country’. The house and land were sold, of course in her name, and then (roll the drums)…
… she vanished.
Posted by Nanthapong Siwilai on Wednesday, June 5, 2019
And that’s about it. Tony says he has nothing left and searched for Leuchakorn for three years, but to no avail.
He says he still loves her and wants to be re-united and continue their life together. For now he lives at a local temple and helps keeping the grounds clean whilst being helped out by some locals who know him.
Tony is now 56 years old, intends to keep living in Thailand and says he has nothing but that he is ‘happy’.
SOURCES: TMN Cable News | ThaiVisa
Two Indian tourists lose cash and a necklace to ladyboy thieves in Pattaya
PHOTOS: Pattaya Message
Pattaya police are hunting ladyboys who allegedly stole money and a necklace from two Indian tourists in Pattaya City this morning. Pattaya Message reports that at 3.30am the Pattaya Police were notified of the incident near a hotel in South Pattaya.
26 year old Thilagaraj Balasubramanian Chedurpandian reported that he’d lost a necklace valued at 18,000 baht and 30 year old Karada Kanakaraju said he’d had 1,100 baht cash stolen. They both told police that there were three ladyboys who tried to present themselves as prostitutes but the Indian tourists refused their offers.
The ladyboys were trying to hug the two men. The ladyboys fled the scene before the tourists realised that the necklace and cash were missing.
SOURCE: Pattaya Message
